Acorns Run Past North River

Oakville’s Courtney Price (15) puts up a shot Monday night during a game against Centralia.

Getting back into the win column, the Oakville boys basketball team ran past North River early to win handily at home Friday night, 85-16.

The Acorns had four players in double figures, led by the post play of Courtney Price with 21 points. Eddie Klatush added another 17 points, Ashton Boyd had 13, and Daniel Rodas had 10 for the Acorns.

North River was led by Lewis Koser’s seven points, but were held off the scoreboard in the first quarter and managed just 16 points for the game.

Oakville takes on Mary M Knight in its next contest on the road Tuesday.