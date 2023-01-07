ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakville, WA

Acorns Run Past North River

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D0xDl_0k6yLLrS00
Oakville’s Courtney Price (15) puts up a shot Monday night during a game against Centralia.

Getting back into the win column, the Oakville boys basketball team ran past North River early to win handily at home Friday night, 85-16.

The Acorns had four players in double figures, led by the post play of Courtney Price with 21 points. Eddie Klatush added another 17 points, Ashton Boyd had 13, and Daniel Rodas had 10 for the Acorns.

North River was led by Lewis Koser’s seven points, but were held off the scoreboard in the first quarter and managed just 16 points for the game.

Oakville takes on Mary M Knight in its next contest on the road Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Warriors Too Much for Beavs

At Chief Leschi (Puyallup) Tenino: Schow 29, Gonia 13, Feltus 4, Noonan 2, Snider 2. Chief Leschi: T. Dillon 16, G. Dillon 13, Brown 12, Lara 12, James 8, Earl 5, Lewis 2. Chief Leschi ended up outscoring the Tenino boys basketball team by drips and drabs in all four quarters of their non-league matchup Monday evening, and all that totalled up to a 68-53 win for the Warriors in Puyallup.
TENINO, WA
KATU.com

Oregon Coast hit by mass power outages after strong morning winds

ASTORIA, Ore. — Strong winds along the Oregon Coast Monday morning led to widespread power outages along the northernmost cities and towns. As of 8:30 a.m. Pacific Power was reporting over 6,000 affected customers, with over 5,000 in the Warrenton-Astoria area alone. Pacific Power stated on its website that...
ASTORIA, OR
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Tenino Mayor Seeks New Thurston County Commissioner Position

Thurston County has around 300,000 people. Its neighbor to the south, Lewis County, has around 80,000. Currently, both have three-person boards of county commissioners, where each elected represents one third of the county’s population. In a move that would have been eventually required due to growth, Thurston County in November proposed a new map, redistricting itself into five chunks and adding two new seats to the board — one representing all of southwest county, the other in the Olympia area. Voters approved it by a 10.38% margin. This year, they will decide who fills the two new seats.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Ballots for Military and Overseas Voters to Be Mailed Jan. 30 in Lewis County

The Lewis County Auditor’s Office will mail 229 ballots to military and overseas voters on Jan. 13, 30 days prior to the Feb. 14 special election. “The advanced mailing provides voters in the military or overseas with time to receive their ballot, learn about the candidates and/or issues, and return their ballot in a timely manner,” the auditor’s office stated in a news release.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
3K+
Followers
338
Post
569K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy