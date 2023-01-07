Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
US border plan risks undermining basic human rights: UN
The United Nations rights chief warned Wednesday that a new US border enforcement plan risks undermining the basic foundations of international human rights and refugee law. "The right to seek asylum is a human right, no matter a person's origin, immigration status, nor how they arrived at an international border," Volker Turk said in a statement, warning the new measures "appear to be at variance with the prohibition of collective expulsion and the principle of non-refoulement."
kalkinemedia.com
Hong Kong blasts UK minister for meeting Jimmy Lai's lawyers
Hong Kong has accused Britain of interfering in its legal system after a UK minister met this week with lawyers representing jailed pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai. Lai, the 75-year-old founder of the now-shuttered Apple Daily newspaper, is facing up to life in prison for "colluding with foreign forces" -- a crime under the security law Beijing imposed on Hong Kong to quash huge democracy protests in 2019.
kalkinemedia.com
How does Stratiform work as an implementation partner for world No. 1 CRM?
Numerous CRM solutions are available in the market that can align two separate divisions in a business and help improve the business. The right CRM implementation not only enhances systems in a business but also enables overall business growth. Stratiform can help businesses improve through gap analysis and the implementation...
kalkinemedia.com
Taiwan Steel Union Says 2022 Sales Up 42.27% At T$2.64 Bln
* SAYS 2022 SALES UP 42.27% AT T$2.64 BILLION ($86.57 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.4950 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom) The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
US, Japan to boost security, military cooperation
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Japan plan to boost military and security cooperation as their top national security officials hold talks on Wednesday. The U.S. and Japanese foreign and defense ministers are set to agree to adjust the American troop presence on the island of Okinawa. And, as they prepared to meet, Japan’s defense ministry announced it was ready to start construction on an uninhabited island where the two militaries will hold joint military exercises.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 4-Hackers hit websites of Danish central bank, other banks
COPENHAGEN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Hackers have disrupted access to the websites of Denmark's central bank and seven private banks in the country this week, according to the central bank and an IT firm that serves the industry. The websites of the central bank and Bankdata, a company that develops...
kalkinemedia.com
Pharma lobby blasts 'stupid' pandemic patent plans
Stripping patent protection from Covid-19 treatments is a "mind-bogglingly stupid" idea, the head of a leading pharmaceutical lobby said Wednesday, warning that the move would put industry innovation at risk. As Covid-19 gradually transitions from a pandemic to an endemic disease, Thomas Cueni, director general of the International Federation of...
Former WT biologist sentenced for violating endangered species act
A former biologist with West Texas A&M University was sentenced Tuesday to six months in a federal prison for illegally importing wildlife merchandise and storing them on campus. Richard Kazmaier faced up to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty in September to a count of Lacey Act Trafficking. ...
Biden White House says it does not support gas stove ban
A White House official said Wednesday that a gas stove ban should not be on the table as U.S. regulators weigh regulations that could reduce harmful emissions from the appliance.
kalkinemedia.com
Hong Kong sports bodies told to include 'China' in names
Hong Kong's sports associations have been told to include "China" in their official names or risk having funding pulled, as authorities embrace nationalism after quashing democracy protests. The Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China confirmed to AFP on Wednesday that its member associations have until July 1...
BlackRock to cut up to 500 jobs amid market turmoil - Insider
Jan 11 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) is cutting up to 500 jobs, Insider reported on Wednesday, citing a memo, as Wall Street continues to downsize in the face of high interest rates that have raised the risk of a recession.
kalkinemedia.com
NATO, EU eye 'next level' partnership in face of Russia threat
NATO and the EU are seeking to ramp up cooperation after Russia's invasion of Ukraine upended the European security order, a joint declaration seen by AFP on Monday said. The two Brussels-based organisations have been looking to improve coordination for years, despite fears in some quarters that efforts to bolster the EU's role in defence could undermine the US-led alliance.
kalkinemedia.com
Iran announces 40-year jail term for Belgian on spying charges - Tasnim
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran on Tuesday announced it had imposed a 40 year-sentence on a detained Belgian national, who will also receive 74 lashes, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported. The Belgian, Olivier Vandecasteele, was convicted of spying, cooperating with the United States against Iran and money-laundering, charges he denied.
Comments / 0