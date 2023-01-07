Read full article on original website
Related
contagionlive.com
VV116 Vs Paxlovid Shown to Be Noninferior in Adults at Risk of Severe COVID-19
The investigational antiviral showed the potential of another therapy that could benefit this patient population that is at risk for hospitalization and death. VV116, an oral nucleoside antiviral drug, was shown to be noninferior to nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid) in a phase 3 trial comparing the efficacy and safety of the two therapies in the treatment of symptomatic patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 who were at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19 including death.
COVID Is Running Rampant in China, But Experts Say Travel Restrictions Are Pointless
HONG KONG - Chinese families reunited and residents headed off on vacations as China finally lifted border controls over the weekend, ending three years of isolation under the country’s stringent zero-COVID policy. But elsewhere in the world, many countries are responding with far less fanfare and a heavy dose...
NIH Director's Blog
Science Update: Compound in olive leaves may provide endometriosis treatment, NIH-funded mouse study suggests
Oleuropein, a compound found in olive oil and olive leaves, may have the potential to treat endometriosis with fewer side effects than current treatments, suggests a study of mice and human tissue cultures funded by the National Institutes of Health. The study was conducted by Yuri Park, Ph.D., and Sang...
Moderna CEO says COVID moving into endemic stage
Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel discusses the future of the COVID pandemic, booster shots, and the company's outlook for 2023.
kalkinemedia.com
Taiwan Steel Union Says 2022 Sales Up 42.27% At T$2.64 Bln
* SAYS 2022 SALES UP 42.27% AT T$2.64 BILLION ($86.57 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.4950 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom) The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
scitechdaily.com
Researchers Discover Surprising Risks for COVID-19 Infection + Significant Protection From Vitamin D
A new paper in Biology Methods & Protocols, published by Oxford University Press, investigated risk factors and protections against contracting COVID-19, and also for suffering from severe COVID. Researchers identified several characteristics – including male sex, lower age, blood group B, and larger household size – that increased the risk of infection and many other characteristics – including mask-wearing and using vitamin D – that decreased it. They also identified the things that increased or decreased the risk of a severe course of COVID-19. Some of these findings are unexpected.
msn.com
Elon Musk might have tweeted himself into hot water — again — with a regulator
Slide 1 of 11: Elon Musk's Boring Company aims to build a network of road tunnels under major cities. Its president, Steve Davis, has a fittingly whimsical background, revealed in a Bloomberg profile. Davis reportedly slept at Twitter HQ with his wife and baby after Elon Musk sought his help. The Boring Company CEO, Steve Davis, slept at Twitter's headquarters after Elon Musk asked for his help following his takeover, The Information reported.Davis spent the first few weeks after his baby was born sleeping in a makeshift bedroom in Twitter's San Francisco office, along with his partner. The outlet reported that he spent two months working for Twitter after Musk asked for his help. Musk also owns The Boring Company, which has built a reputation for offbeat stunts. While its core business is focused on digging a network of tunnels for Tesla cars under major US cities, the company has also drawn attention for selling flamethrowers and building a Monty Python-style watchtower.As it turns out, Davis has a history of wacky gimmicks throughout his career, detailed in a 2019 profile from Bloomberg reporter Sarah McBride (the profile builds on reporting from Ashlee Vance's book on Elon Musk).Davis was hand-picked by Musk to lead Boring, perhaps in part because of his colorful background. Before working for Musk, Davis founded a frozen yogurt shop and a bar that accepts bitcoin, among other ventures.Boring Company has faced scrutiny, especially in Chicago and Las Vegas, where it aimed to build its first tunnels. Its first project is a 1.7-mile-long tunnel under the Las Vegas convention center that conveys passengers in Teslas. Here are some of the most striking details from Davis' pre-Boring life.
kalkinemedia.com
Pharma lobby blasts 'stupid' pandemic patent plans
Stripping patent protection from Covid-19 treatments is a "mind-bogglingly stupid" idea, the head of a leading pharmaceutical lobby said Wednesday, warning that the move would put industry innovation at risk. As Covid-19 gradually transitions from a pandemic to an endemic disease, Thomas Cueni, director general of the International Federation of...
Chinese rush to renew passports as COVID border curbs lifted
BEIJING, Jan 9 (Reuters) - People joined long queues outside immigration offices in Beijing on Monday, eager to renew their passports after China dropped COVID border controls that had largely prevented its 1.4 billion residents from travelling for three years.
Nearly 90% of Chinese province’s population has Covid, official says
Nearly 90 per cent of the population in China’s Henan, the third most populous province in the country, is now infected with Covid-19, a top official said amid state media claims that the virus has weakened in the new phase of the outbreak.Henan’s Covid infection rate touched 89 per cent as of 6 January, said Kan Quancheng, director of the health commission for the central region of the province, on Monday.“With a population of 99.4 million, the figures suggest about 88.5 million people in Henan may now have been infected,” the top official said, adding that the fever clinic...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
COVID-19 deaths preventable if available tools used: expert
Most deaths attributable to COVID-19 today are preventable through the use of tools including vaccines, quality face masks and antiviral treatments, according to a special pathogens expert. Syra Madad, DHSc, MSc, MCP, CHEP, senior director of the system-wide special pathogens program at New York City Health + Hospitals, discussed preventing...
CNET
Omicron Boosters: More Encouraging Data Emerges Around the Same Time as a New Variant
Updated COVID boosters from Pfizer and Moderna are available to everyone 6 months and older. Some adults can get Novavax for a booster instead. As the virus mutates, boosters have become necessary to restore protection given by the original vaccines or past infections. What's next. Viruses like COVID-19 spread really...
msn.com
Do celery seeds begin to unblock blocked arteries? Find out what the experts say
Dietician - Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition Services · 7 years of experience · South Africa. No, celery seeds do not unblock blocked arteries however they may potentially have antioxidant properties which can help to protect the body from free radicals (harmful components that can damage the body and cells).
China is suffering an estimated 5,000 unofficial deaths a day in brutal COVID-19 surge
China officially attributes just 5,200 deaths to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, including fewer than 40 COVID deaths since Beijing lifted President Xi Jinping's strict but ultimately futile "zero COVID" strategy Dec. 7, The Washington Post reported Monday night. But "projections made by international experts put the real death toll closer to 5,000 people each day, with several models predicting more than 1 million COVID deaths in China in 2023." Chinese public health officials acknowledge that COVID spread rapidly after the lockdowns and mandatory testing were eased. But government censors are removing videos of long lines of mourners waiting to cremate...
Comments / 0