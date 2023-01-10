ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohasset, MA

Police find blood, knife in home of missing woman as husband appears in court

By Meredith Deliso, Teddy Grant
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20x4BS_0k6yDeip00

The husband of a missing Massachusetts mother has been arrested for allegedly misleading investigators, police officials said.

Brian Walshe, 47, entered a not guilty plea to the charge of misleading a police investigation at his arraignment in Quincy District Court on Monday. Judge Mark Coven imposed bail of $500,000 cash or $5 million surety bond and ordered Walshe to return to court on Feb. 9.

Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland said Walshe made a trip to a local home improvement store to purchase a tarp and cleaning supplies before his wife's disappearance. Police investigators found a knife and blood in the basement area of the Walshes' home, according to Beland.

The Cohasset Police Department (CPD) and Massachusetts State Police (MPD) took Walshe into custody on Sunday as they continue to investigate the disappearance of Ana Walshe.

Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen on New Year's Day leaving for a flight they say she never took.

The mother of three was reported missing last Wednesday by her husband and employer, police said. She was reported last seen by a family member around 4 or 5 a.m. on Jan. 1 at her Cohasset home and was supposed to take a ride share to the airport for a flight to Washington, D.C. -- though police have not been able to confirm that she took a ride share, according to Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley.

According to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office, police officials are returning on Sunday from Washington, D.C., where they were searching for any evidence or information concerning Ana Walshe's potential whereabouts.

Police confirmed she never boarded a flight out of Boston Logan International Airport, he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z8HFv_0k6yDeip00
Cohasset Police Department/YouTube - PHOTO: In this screen grab from a video, Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley speaks at a press briefing on Jan. 6, 2022, in Cohasset, Ma.

"So far there's been no electronic footprint at all," Quigley told reporters during a press briefing on Friday, saying that neither her cellphone nor credit cards have been active since Jan. 1.

Local and state police continued a ground search in Cohasset on Saturday for evidence related to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, an executive with a property management company in D.C. who would travel to the city several times a month, according to Quigley.

After two days searching the wooded areas near her home, as well as a small stream and pool, the ground search came to an end with "negative results," police said Saturday evening. A police K-9 unit and the State Police Air Wing had been involved in the search, authorities said.

"The ground search will not resume unless police develop new information that so warrants it," police said in a statement . "Simultaneously, State Police and Cohasset Police detectives continue to undertake various investigative actions to determine Ms. Walshe's whereabouts."

Ana Walshe originally had a flight to D.C. booked for Jan. 3, but police were informed she was attempting to head down earlier to deal with "some type of emergency" with a property she manages, Quigley said. There have been no signs of her in D.C. so far, he said.

Ana Walshe's husband and her employer are cooperating in the investigation, Quigley had initially said, prior to Brian Walshe's arrest Sunday.

"At this point it's a missing person investigation. We're just trying to locate Ana and get her home safely," Quigley said. "We have nothing to support anything suspicious or criminal."

MORE: Rapper Theophilus London found 'safe' after being reported missing in LA: Police

On the three-day lag between when she was last seen and reported missing, Quigley said it's not unusual for Ana Walshe to work long hours and not contact her home.

Ana Walshe has three boys between the ages of 2 and 6, said Quigley, who suggested that between the holidays and demands of working out of state, this "may be a case where she needed a break."

"Sometimes life gets chaotic," he said. "If that's the case, we need a call from her or someone who has talked to her."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D6K8O_0k6yDeip00
Ana Walshe/FaceBook - PHOTO: In this image posted to her Facebook account, Ana Walshe is shown.

Though one friend said this was out of character for Ana Walshe, whom she described as a "loving and loyal wife."

"She loves her family, and I know in my heart that of her choice, she would not go a day without speaking to her husband and her kids," the friend, Alissa Kirby, told Boston ABC affiliate WCVB .

"Honestly, I'm scared. Really, really scared," Kirby told the station.

MORE: Parents 'clearly' know more about missing 11-year-old, police say

Amid the search, a fire broke out Friday afternoon in the attic of a Cohasset home where Ana Walshe and her family used to live, authorities confirmed, with Quigley calling it a "very strange coincidence." Though on Saturday, Cohasset and state fire investigators said they determined that the blaze started in the area of damaged piping connected to a natural gas fireplace insert and was not suspicious.

Ana Walshe is described by police as 5'2" and weighing 115 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and an olive complexion. Anyone who has seen Ana Walshe or has information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Cohasset Police Department at 781-383-1055 x 6108.

Comments / 51

Science rules
5d ago

Husband did it. No proof she ever left the house. Would need cell phone to get ride. Normal person would be checking flight info for cancellation or delays. Trace where his phone has been.

Reply(2)
26
BIG COZY
5d ago

Hey Everyone life is precious please take this moment and receive God in your life pray to God everyday for his help in life situations, read the holy bible everyday, believe in God more than you believe in anything else, Trust God more than you trust anyone else, praise God more than you praise anything else, love God more than you love anything else and remember with God help all good things are possible all you have to do is never give up also a great place for you to start in the holy Bible is (Psalms 1) and everyday after that read a chapter in Psalms till you finish all the chapters in Psalms then after that start on (Proverbs 1) then everyday after that read a chapter in Proverbs till you finish all the chapters in Proverbs and after that read every chapter of the Holy Bible until you finish it for it will change your life in a amazing way

Reply
14
Scott Daniels
4d ago

These Cops who are investigating should be all over that husband - it’s beyond obvious he did something to her!!!!! No mom goes three days away from her young children without contact!!!! Any other excuse is just garbage and he waits 3 days to report her missing - that says it all!!!!!

Reply
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Bloody knife found in home of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe

COHASSET – Prosecutors said a bloody knife was found in the basement of Brian Walshe, the husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe, and he allegedly purchased hundreds of dollars in cleaning supplies after her disappearance. A judge ordered Brian Walshe held on $500,000 cash bail Monday after he was arraigned in Quincy District Court. He is charged with misleading police during the investigation into his wife's disappearance. Monday marks eight days since Ana Walshe was last seen.Prosecutors said Ana Walshe was reportedly last seen leaving her home around 4 a.m. on January 1 to take a ride share to...
COHASSET, MA
CBS News

Broken knife and blood found in missing mother's home as husband is held on $500,000 bond

The husband of a Massachusetts woman missing since New Year's Day was seen on surveillance video buying $450 worth of cleaning supplies at a home improvement store the day after his wife was last seen, a prosecutor said Monday at his arraignment on a charge of misleading investigators. Police also found a broken knife and blood in the basement of the couple's Cohasset home, the prosecutor said, although she did not say whose blood it was.
COHASSET, MA
CBS Boston

"Sick to my stomach": Friends of Ana Walshe shocked by latest developments

COHASSET -- Investigators finished searching and processing Ana and Brian Walshe's Cohasset home Tuesday afternoon. Ana Walshe has not been missing for over a week. Police left the scene just before 3 p.m. after days of going through the house, where they found blood in the basement and a broken knife.The completion of the search comes one day after investigators visited different disposal facilities across the state, looking for evidence in connection to the case. The WBZ I-Team learning trash bags with blood, a hatchet, a hacksaw, a rug, and used cleaning supplies, were found at the Peabody Transfer Station Monday...
COHASSET, MA
CBS Boston

Who is Brian Walshe? Husband of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe facing charges

COHASSET -- Cohasset mother Ana Walshe was reportedly last seen on New Year's Day. After a week of investigating, police arrested her husband, 46-year-old Brian Walshe, on a charge of misleading the investigation. Prosecutors said police were first notified that Ana Walshe was missing on Wednesday by her employer in Washington D.C. when she did not show up for work.Her whereabouts are still unknown at this time. Here's what we know about Brian Walshe: Misleading the investigation Walshe was arrested on Sunday and charged with misleading the investigation as police search for his missing wife. At his arraignment Monday, prosecutors alleged that he lied...
COHASSET, MA
liveboston617.org

BREAKING: Double Shooting in Belmont Leaves Town Shaken Monday Night

BELMONT — Chief James MacIsaac reports that the Belmont Police Department is investigating a possible shooting that occurred Monday night per a press release shared earlier this evening. At approximately 5:20 p.m., Belmont Police received two 911 calls reporting shots fired in a parking lot off Olmsted Drive. Upon...
BELMONT, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman stabbed during Quincy road rage incident

QUINCY, Mass — A woman was stabbed during a road rage incident in Quincy Saturday afternoon. According to Massachusetts State Police, troopers responded to the area of Quincy Shore Drive and Bay State Road for a road rage incident at approximately 4:50 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, troopers...
QUINCY, MA
liveboston617.org

Investigation Underway After Gunshot Victim Walks Into Emergency Room

At approximately 19:00 hours on Thursday, January 5th, 2023, Milton Police officers alongside Boston Police officers from District E-5 received reports of a man who was shot. Sources say the victim took himself to the emergency room at Beth Israel Hospital in Milton. At the hospital, sources report that the...
BOSTON, MA
GoLocalProv

Missing Brown University Student Found Dead

A student at Brown University reported missing by his roommate over the weekend was found dead. According to a post on social media, Jeff Schlyer had not been heard from since Saturday January 7. “HI Neighbors, I’m a senior at Brown University and my roommate Jeff has gone missing Providence...
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Dominican man admits to delivering several kilos of heroin, elephant tranquilizer to New York, Rhode Island and Massachusetts

BOSTON – A Dominican man pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Boston to conspiring to traffic multiple kilograms of heroin and fentanyl from the Dominican Republic to states on the East Coast. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 42-year-old Kelvin Regalado pleaded guilty to one count of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Engaged active-duty Plymouth County Sheriff officer with child on the way dies, remembered as kind, caring man

Three Massachusetts officers have died recently, one of which is closer to home. According to Massachusetts State Police, 25-year-old Officer John Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Officer Santos,...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police issue warning as driver in Massachusetts arrested after driving on car rims

A police department in Massachusetts is warning drivers after an interesting drive that was taken recently. Last weekend the Whitman Police Department received a call for an erratic operator traveling northbound on Route 18. The vehicle was quickly located and stopped. The picture above shows the vehicle’s right front passenger...
WHITMAN, MA
NECN

2 SUVs Crash Into Newburyport Home

Two SUVs were involved in a crash Saturday night and both ended up striking a home in Newburyport, Massachusetts, fire officials said. The Newburyport Fire Department confirmed it responded to Water Street at Ocean for the 2-car crash, and said fortunately there were no injuries. Pictures from the scene showed...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
CBS Boston

What we know about a big late-week storm for the Boston area

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON - We are now nearly one-third of the way through January and we are still waiting on our first big snowstorm! Boston has yet to record an inch of snow in a single storm this winter. The average date of the first inch in Boston is December 11 (nearly a month ago).If we can make it another week without an inch in a storm, the city will slip into the Top 5 latest on record!A few rain and snow showers Monday morning across southeast Mass. cleared out quickly and our weather will...
BOSTON, MA
ABC News

ABC News

978K+
Followers
203K+
Post
572M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy