Essential Tips to Master a Healthy Life-and-Work Balance

If you have been working from home for a while now, you might be working most of your time – without realizing it. Here is a question – when was the last time you had fun? Or – let us say – when was the last time you wore your Carrera sunglasses and went on a vacation or enjoyed your favorite hobby?
Well+Good

There Are 4 Different Types of Attention, and Understanding Them All Can Help You Improve Your Focus

Ever fallen down a TikTok rabbit hole, spent hours playing Candy Crush, or had a full day disintegrate in the midst of your latest binge-watch—but somehow felt incapable of staying focused during a 30-minute work meeting? If so, it's probably clear to you that being able to pay attention has a lot to do with whether the task at hand is particularly engaging (or not so much). But being engaged is actually just one determinant of attention.
msn.com

Scientists accidentally recorded a brain dying. Here is what they found

In case you missed this discovery, a scientific accident found that when people die, their life may actually flash before their eyes. Does your life flash before your eyes when you die?. An 87-year-old patient, who had developed epilepsy, was being studied by a group of scientists. They were measuring...
Freethink

Sophia the robot talks Elon Musk, climate change, and more

In 2016, Hong Kong-based engineering company Hanson Robotics unveiled Sophia the robot, a humanoid specifically designed to interact socially with people. While she doesn’t have anything close to human intelligence, Sophia’s mix of AI and scripting software allows her to hold a remarkably coherent conversation, and her lifelike appearance and ability to emulate and respond to human expressions is unparalleled in the world of robotics.
BGR.com

Unbelievable experiment allowed scientists to ‘reverse time’ with a quantum computer

Time is the most valuable thing that we have in our lives, and we never seem to have enough of it. Whether you’re trying to scratch out more time, or just making the most of what you have, there’s no denying that being able to reverse time would be handy. Well, a group of scientists have managed to do just that, though it most likely won’t lead to a time machine or anything.
Vice

How to Know If Your Partner is ‘Quiet Quitting’ Your Relationship

The first two months of 22-year-old Harshit Prajapati’s relationship when he was 18 felt straight out of a romance novel — from going on regular dates and having profound conversations to finding ways to make each other feel special, it felt like he had met his soul mate.
psychologytoday.com

How Social Isolation Affects the Brain

Our need for social interactions is as fundamental as our need for proper nutrition and adequate sleep. Social isolation causes decreased white matter in brain regions critical for thinking and emotional control. Changes in connectivity between the amygdala and frontal lobes is associated with increased behavioral problems. One of the...
psychologytoday.com

Is it Helping or Harming?

The holidays are a joy-filled season for many and represent a time to come together and celebrate, but for others, this time period can mean personal and professional struggle. The year-end crunch at work paired with holiday parties, kids’ events, family drama, and general stress can create exhaustion. This season may also amplify anxiety, depression, loneliness, and grief for many.
Libby Shively McAvoy

Attract a Healthy Relationship and Keep it Strong

Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Photo License 4NDVGLY9M2. Relationships do not need to be as challenging as we make them. Often, I believe we self-sabotage, many times subconsciously. I know I have self-sabotaged many relationships, and it took a lot of self-study and reflection to understand what I was doing and where I was going wrong. The first step was building my confidence to be the person I wanted to attract and breaking the self-limiting patterns that were holding me back from all that I desired.
psychologytoday.com

Why Does Life Feel Harder During Your 30s and 40s?

Most people experience life as more pressured and challenged in their 30s and 40s. If you come from a relational trauma background, these decades can feel even harder. Relational trauma backgrounds can create proverbial "cracks" in the proverbial "foundations" of our lives. “Why does life feel so much harder in...

