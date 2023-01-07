Read full article on original website
Online predator caught with 12-year-old in Stafford after being tracked in real-time, police say
In a case that spanned from Del Rio to Stafford, Texas, investigators said they caught an online predator in action with license plate reader technology.
Katy teen improvises after noticing he was being followed
KATY, Texas — A Katy family wants parents to talk to their kids about safety after it appears their 13-year-old son was followed by a car as he rode his bike home. Some of the incident was captured on surveillance video. “Oh my gosh, it was just scary,” Susie...
3 Thieves Leave TJ Maxx in Katy, TX With Cart Full of Clothes
The fact that some people think that it’s okay to steal Is mind boggling to me. When I see videos being shared on social media like the one you can see below of the three young ladies stealing from TJ Maxx in Katy, Texas I am shocked. More than...
HCSO: Misunderstanding leads to brief detention of adults who dropped off infant who died from SIDS
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people were briefly detained Tuesday due to a misunderstanding after a dead child was brought to a northwest Harris County hospital, according to authorities. Initially, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office officials said the two people were detained due to a "death investigation." They...
Houston bar owner has 'no choice' but to sleep at restaurant after burglaries: 'Got to defend what's ours'
One Texas bar owner resorted to sleeping on site to stop criminals after an alleged repeat offender burglarized his restaurant amid the surge in crime.
Yikes! Have You Heard About This New Self-Checkout Scam at Texas Stores?
In December, a person who asked to remain anonymous shared information regarding a self-checkout scam going around. One such occasion occurred at a Walmart location in Spring, Texas. And as you and I both know, scams can spread like viruses. It's best to be on the lookout for such things,...
Texas teacher found shot dead in back yard of her home
A Houston area teacher was found shot dead in the backyard of her home in Sugar Land, a suburb of Houston, police said.
Caught on video: Man seen breaking into taqueria where robber was shot, killed by customer
HOUSTON — The owner of a taqueria said national attention brought on by a deadly shooting at his restaurant has not deterred criminals from targeting his business. Sometime early Tuesday, the restaurant was broken into and three video poker machines were taken. The owner shared surveillance with KHOU 11 News of the incident.
Customer who shot robber at Texas taco shop could face charges through grand jury
The customer captured on surveillance video shooting and killing a robber at a southwest Houston taco shop is reportedly ready to talk to police.
Houston police seek woman accused of cashing lottery ticket stolen during convenience store robbery
Police are calling the woman a person of interest after the lottery ticket was stolen when a man reached over the counter at a store and took money from the register hours earlier.
Texas Woman Rescues 1,500 Hypothermic Bats
During the holidays, extreme cold temperatures caused 1,500 Mexican free-tailed bats to fall from their roosts on the city’s bridge. Fortunately for the bats, the Houston Humane Society TWRC Wildlife Center’s executive director, Mary Warick rescued the hypothermic bats and provided them with fluids and a mealworm gruel.
News Channel 25
Man shot leaving concert with girlfriend in downtown Houston to live: Report
HOUSTON — A man is expected to survive after being shot multiple times during an attempted robbery this Sunday in downtown Houston. As first published by ABC 13, around 12 a.m., the victim and his girlfriend were walking from a concert when they were approached by a vehicle. According...
Police officer running for Houston mayor accused of beating boyfriend with baton, court documents say
HOUSTON — A Missouri City police officer faces allegations of domestic violence stemming from two incidents in which she is accused of using her baton and Taser on her boyfriend, according to court documents. According to court documents, Robin Williams, 32, is charged with assault – continuous family violence....
Bicyclist and motorcycle driver killed in 'very avoidable' crash in East Downtown, HPD says
Police said a man and his wife were in a dedicated bike lane, crossing the street with the right of way, when a speeding motorcycle slammed into the husband.
Grand jury will decide fate of 'hero' customer who shot and killed robber at taqueria, HPD says
Police are withholding the customer's name since he hasn't been arrested. Meanwhile, ABC13 uncovered the dead would-be El Ranchito robber's extensive criminal history.
fox26houston.com
(FULL INTERVIEW) Houston Taqueria shooting: Mother of robber killed by patron speaks out
FOX 26's Natalie Hee spoke exclusively with Corine Goodman, the mother of Eric Eugene Washington, the robber who was killed by a patron at a Houston taqueria. She tells us that hours before the robbery, he promised his mother he would do better.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot in front of his girlfriend while walking home from a concert in downtown Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A man in his late 20s was shot at least twice in front of his girlfriend while they were walking home from a concert in downtown Houston early Sunday, police said. It happened at midnight in the 1800 block of St. Joseph Parkway. According to Lt. Izaguirre...
KWTX
Houston woman killed in fiery head-on collision while attempting to pass vehicle on Central Texas road
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said a Houston woman driving a 2017 Volvo SUV was killed after colliding head-on with a Ford F-350 pickup on FM 485. DPS troopers said the woman was travelling westbound on FM 485 about 5 miles west of Hearne,...
cw39.com
Man charged with kidnapping in Greenspoint area, authorities said
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Houston man is charged with forcing a 13-year-old girl into his car at gunpoint, then taking her to his apartment where investigators say he raped her several times. Lyndell Horton, 24, is charged with aggravated kidnapping. His bond was set at $500,000, Harris County Precinct...
Robert Fratta execution: Former Missouri City officer dies 29 years after plot to murder wife
Texas' first execution of 2023 closes a nearly 30-year ordeal involving a once-trusted member of a police department.
