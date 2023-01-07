ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

Katy teen improvises after noticing he was being followed

KATY, Texas — A Katy family wants parents to talk to their kids about safety after it appears their 13-year-old son was followed by a car as he rode his bike home. Some of the incident was captured on surveillance video. “Oh my gosh, it was just scary,” Susie...
KATY, TX
Reform Austin

Texas Woman Rescues 1,500 Hypothermic Bats

During the holidays, extreme cold temperatures caused 1,500 Mexican free-tailed bats to fall from their roosts on the city’s bridge. Fortunately for the bats, the Houston Humane Society TWRC Wildlife Center’s executive director, Mary Warick rescued the hypothermic bats and provided them with fluids and a mealworm gruel.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man charged with kidnapping in Greenspoint area, authorities said

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Houston man is charged with forcing a 13-year-old girl into his car at gunpoint, then taking her to his apartment where investigators say he raped her several times. Lyndell Horton, 24, is charged with aggravated kidnapping. His bond was set at $500,000, Harris County Precinct...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy