Cleveland (26-16) is just past the official halfway point of their 2022-2023 regular season and is in fifth place in the East, but only percentage points behind the fourth-place Philadelphia 76ers (25-15), one game back of the Milwaukee Bucks (26-14), two games behind the Brooklyn Nets (27-13) and three-and-a-half back of the conference-leading Boston Celtics (29-12). The Cavaliers have the best home record of all 15 teams in the conference at 18-4 and are 6-0 in overtime this season, which is the best mark in the NBA.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 27 MINUTES AGO