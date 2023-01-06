Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
Related
stockton.edu
Stockton University’s PAC is Still Going Strong
Galloway, N.J. — Following a break after the holiday season, Stockton University’s Performing Arts Center (PAC) is opening its doors once again to the public for the spring of 2023. The main stage is booked from early February to the end of April and includes acts ranging from dance and aerial acrobatics to fun shows full of laughter and parodies.
stockton.edu
Mays Landing Alumnus Endows Scholarship
Galloway, N.J. — A new endowed scholarship will provide an annual award to a student studying Criminal Justice, Environmental Studies or Public Health at Stockton University. The James & Winifred Watson Endowed Scholarship reflects the academic and professional interests of the couple, who were Stockton graduates. James Watson ’76,...
thesunpapers.com
‘The words are what hit everybody’
Burlington County Parks’ curator Marisa Bozarth took residents behind the scenes of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech at the Moorestown Library on Jan. 5, noting the contribution of one former South Jersey resident. “Everybody’s familiar with the ‘I Have a Dream’ speech,...
Newtown Resident, Former ‘Good Morning America’ Producer, Remembered for Her Long Career in Television
A Bucks County woman is being remembered for her contributions to the worlds of news and entertainment, as well has her amazing backstory. Frederica Gaffney, a Newtown resident, passed away on Jan. 6. A longtime resident of the Bucks County town, she also lived in Washington Crossing for many years.
Philly’s famed Geno’s Steaks is now open in New Jersey
Geno’s Steaks, the South Philly institution since 1966 (and rival to Pat’s), is now open in New Jersey. Well, sort of. Foodie Hall, the e-restaurant innovation that only offers delivery or take out from its eight restaurants, has now added Geno’s to their roster. Foodie Hall is...
2 men wanted for allegedly stealing exotic bird from South Jersey store: police
DELRAN, N.J. (CBS) -- Two men are wanted for allegedly stealing a bird from a South Jersey bird store.The Delran Police Department said a pineapple green cheek conure was stolen from Todd Marcus Birds Exotic in Burlington County.Delran police posted surveillance photos of the suspects on their Facebook page.Todd Marcus Birds Exotic said on Facebook it happened Saturday and posted a surveillance video of the incident on Facebook."As you can see in the video the man who stole the bird had a look out and also tried to hide behind pole but you can clearly see the baby bird shoved into his pants/side bag," Todd Marcus Birds Exotic wrote on Facebook.Police warn the bird could be in danger if not provided the proper care within a couple of days.Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Delran police at 856-461-4498 extension 149 or 856-461-9010.
FINALLY! Prince Tea House in Marlton NJ Sets Grand Opening Date
Pinkies up! It's almost tea time in Burlington County!. Prince Tea House, a French-Asian speciality tea/coffee, dessert, and brunch chain, is almost ready to open its doors in Marlton NJ . According to Facebook community page A View From Evesham, they're set to have a soft opening at 746 West Route 70 in Evesham Plaza on Jan 13, followed by an official grand opening on Jan 18!
N.J. weather: For snow fans, long wait continues for winter’s first accumulating flakes
For New Jersey snow fans, snow plow operators and hardware stores, it’s been a long, quiet winter with no major snowstorms — and, in many areas, no snow at all. Even though we’re already a third of the way through January, a quick look outside tells the story of what the weather statistics are showing: No snow on the ground.
downbeach.com
Shore Physicians Group has a new neurologist on staff
SOMERS POINT – Neurologist Ralf Van der Sluis, MD has joined Shore Physicians Group Division of Neurology and is now seeing patients ages 10 and up at 649 Shore Rd., Suite O. Van der Sluis is board certified in neurology, clinical neurophysiology and sleep medicine, and has decades of...
Wildwood Fishing and Boating Expo reels in crowds at the Jersey shore
Gerard Vessels, a fisherman and firefighter, started this weekend-long event to share his passion for the sea with Wildwood and beyond!
Will 2023 mark the end of smoking in Atlantic City, NJ casinos?
ATLANTIC CITY — Trying to make sure the idea doesn't remain on the back burner, casino workers who are concerned about the impacts of secondhand smoke on their health have floated a new deadline for approving legislation that would close a loophole in New Jersey's Smoke-Free Air Act. Members...
Closing! We Say “Good-Bye” to Another Great Place in Ocean County, NJ
Every summer we would frequent this café several times on LBI. It's sad to see another great place closing in Ocean County. The owners recently wrote on their Facebook page saying they are retiring after 20 years on the island. What's the latest great place to close in Ocean...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Delaware
If you live in Delaware and you love to have a nice burger from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Delaware that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Two NJ bakeries merge, prepare to go national
Exciting times in the Atlantic City bakery scene. In a city known for its bread, two bakeries have merged and will be selling their products nationally. Formica Freitag Bakery has joined with Vallenti’s Italian Bakery to deliver Atlantic City bread nationwide. According to the Press of Atlantic City, the...
Atlantic City Bread: 2 NJ Bakeries Merge, Prepare to Go National
Exciting times in the Atlantic City bakery scene. In a city known for its bread, two bakeries have merged and will be selling their products nationally. Formica Freitag Bakery has joined with Valenti’s Italian Bakery to deliver Atlantic City bread nationwide. According to The Press of Atlantic City, the...
Can You Help? 18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
seminoletribune.org
Casino vets take helm at Hard Rock Atlantic City
Two men with many years of experience in the gaming industry have been named to lead the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City – George Goldhoff and Mike Sampson. Hard Rock officials made the announcement Jan. 4. The New Jersey property opened in 2018. Goldhoff will be president...
thesandpaper.net
Allen’s Clam Bar Earns National Attention While Little Egg Habor Man Wins Big
The end of 2022 brought two tidbits of recognition to the southern portion of The SandPaper’s coverage area and just beyond. On Dec. 20, msn.com published an article talking about County Road 542, which runs from New Gretna to Hammonton. “While this scenic drive in New Jersey is only...
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County seeking volunteers to help hunt and destroy spotted lanternfly eggs
Burlington County continues to battle the spottled lanternfly invasion and is seeking volunteers to help beat back the bugs this winter while they are at their most vulnerable life stage. The Burlington County Parks System is partnering with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to hold three upcoming volunteer egg scraping...
Newtown-Based Soup Company is Cooking Up Creative and Easy Dishes for Everyone
A Bucks County food producer is creating a variety of unique and easy-to-make dishes that is sure to be a hit at your next family gathering. Diana Cercone wrote about the local company for Bucks County Magazine. Founded and operated by Newtown resident Hamish Christall, Bowlface offers a wide variety...
Comments / 0