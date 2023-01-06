ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galloway, NJ

stockton.edu

Stockton University’s PAC is Still Going Strong

Galloway, N.J. — Following a break after the holiday season, Stockton University’s Performing Arts Center (PAC) is opening its doors once again to the public for the spring of 2023. The main stage is booked from early February to the end of April and includes acts ranging from dance and aerial acrobatics to fun shows full of laughter and parodies.
GALLOWAY, NJ
stockton.edu

Mays Landing Alumnus Endows Scholarship

Galloway, N.J. — A new endowed scholarship will provide an annual award to a student studying Criminal Justice, Environmental Studies or Public Health at Stockton University. The James & Winifred Watson Endowed Scholarship reflects the academic and professional interests of the couple, who were Stockton graduates. James Watson ’76,...
GALLOWAY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

‘The words are what hit everybody’

Burlington County Parks’ curator Marisa Bozarth took residents behind the scenes of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech at the Moorestown Library on Jan. 5, noting the contribution of one former South Jersey resident. “Everybody’s familiar with the ‘I Have a Dream’ speech,...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

2 men wanted for allegedly stealing exotic bird from South Jersey store: police

DELRAN, N.J. (CBS) -- Two men are wanted for allegedly stealing a bird from a South Jersey bird store.The Delran Police Department said a pineapple green cheek conure was stolen from Todd Marcus Birds Exotic in Burlington County.Delran police posted surveillance photos of the suspects on their Facebook page.Todd Marcus Birds Exotic said on Facebook it happened Saturday and posted a surveillance video of the incident on Facebook."As you can see in the video the man who stole the bird had a look out and also tried to hide behind pole but you can clearly see the baby bird shoved into his pants/side bag," Todd Marcus Birds Exotic wrote on Facebook.Police warn the bird could be in danger if not provided the proper care within a couple of days.Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Delran police at 856-461-4498 extension 149 or 856-461-9010.
DELRAN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

FINALLY! Prince Tea House in Marlton NJ Sets Grand Opening Date

Pinkies up! It's almost tea time in Burlington County!. Prince Tea House, a French-Asian speciality tea/coffee, dessert, and brunch chain, is almost ready to open its doors in Marlton NJ . According to Facebook community page A View From Evesham, they're set to have a soft opening at 746 West Route 70 in Evesham Plaza on Jan 13, followed by an official grand opening on Jan 18!
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
downbeach.com

Shore Physicians Group has a new neurologist on staff

SOMERS POINT – Neurologist Ralf Van der Sluis, MD has joined Shore Physicians Group Division of Neurology and is now seeing patients ages 10 and up at 649 Shore Rd., Suite O. Van der Sluis is board certified in neurology, clinical neurophysiology and sleep medicine, and has decades of...
SOMERS POINT, NJ
94.5 PST

Two NJ bakeries merge, prepare to go national

Exciting times in the Atlantic City bakery scene. In a city known for its bread, two bakeries have merged and will be selling their products nationally. Formica Freitag Bakery has joined with Vallenti’s Italian Bakery to deliver Atlantic City bread nationwide. According to the Press of Atlantic City, the...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
seminoletribune.org

Casino vets take helm at Hard Rock Atlantic City

Two men with many years of experience in the gaming industry have been named to lead the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City – George Goldhoff and Mike Sampson. Hard Rock officials made the announcement Jan. 4. The New Jersey property opened in 2018. Goldhoff will be president...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

