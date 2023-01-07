ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carpinteria, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara-San Marcos Boys Basketball Game Postponed

The crosstown boys basketball game between San Marcos and Santa Barbara High tonight at SBCC’s Sports Pavilion has been postponed, San Marcos Athletic Director Abe Jahadhmy confirmed Monday morning. A rescheduled date for the Channel League clash will be determined. Also postponed was Dos Pueblos’ boys basketball game at...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Ron Fink: Lingering Challenges for 2023 City Council in Lompoc

There were some positive improvements in Lompoc during 2022. Some streets were resurfaced; CALTRANS started work on improving Ocean Avenue; the Beatty Park play area was improved dramatically; county tax Measure A road funding was allocated after years of “talking” to improve the bridge across the Santa Ynez River on Highway 246; and plans are in the works to improve bicycle access along H Street.
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Lake Cachuma Expected to Fill and Spill in Wake of Major Storms

Swelled by heavy runoff from recent large storms, Lake Cachuma is expected to fill and spill by this weekend, according to Santa Barbara County officials. The lake level continued to rise at the rate of about one foot per hour on Tuesday, and by 7 p.m. was at 78% of capacity, and about 15 feet below spill level, according to the county Public Works Department.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

MTD Restarts Bus Service on Modified Schedule

After suspending all bus service in the evening of Monday, Jan. 9, MTD service is expected to resume around noon on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Service will be operating on a modified Sunday schedule. Line 20 (Carpinteria) and Line 28 (UCSB Shuttle) and will be suspended for the entire day, otherwise the system will operate on a Sunday schedule.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Flooding Leads to Orcutt Evacuations Near St. Joseph High

Flooding forced the evacuation of several homes in an Orcutt neighborhood Monday evening. At approximately 5 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters were dispatched to the 4200 block of Hibiscus Court, off Parkland Drive a block east of South Bradley Road, with assistance requested from Santa Maria firefighters and county sheriff’s deputies.
ORCUTT, CA
Noozhawk

Photos and Videos of the Storm Flooding in Santa Barbara County

Flooding and mudslides were widely reported Monday as the region was pounded by intense rainfall. Noozhawk photographers and local residents captured the changing conditions throughout the day. Santa Barbara city fire and law enforcement crews were conducting multiple vehicle rescues for people stuck in floodwaters. Some neighborhoods in flood zones,...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Cold, Wet and Hungry: Surviving a Wet Night in the Mud

The last thing that either Ava or Gage ever thought they would be doing on a stormy night was spending it stuck in the mud in the middle of flowing water with no idea how bad things could get. “I guess I got a little cocky,” Gage admitted. The...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Sinkhole in Orcutt, Levee Breach in Guadalupe Cause Major Damage

Truck after truck removed sandy soil several inches thick from Orcutt streets Tuesday after a huge sinkhole developed nearby, one of the storm-related incidents that damaged dozens of North Santa Barbara County homes. In Guadalupe, a breach of the Santa Maria River levee led to flooding that forced some residents...
GUADALUPE, CA
Noozhawk

County Orders Evacuations for Montecito, Toro Canyon, Sycamore Canyon, Local Campgrounds During Flash Flood Warning

County officials ordered evacuations for the entire Montecito community and several other areas Monday afternoon due to the threat of flash flooding and forecast for more intense rainfall. Creeks were overflowing and flooding nearby roadways and neighborhoods across the county. Multiple vehicle rescues were underway in the city of Santa...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Thomas Hartley McAlexander of Santa Barbara, 1941-2023

It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Thomas Hartley McAlexander on Jan. 6, 2023, in Santa Barbara. Tom was born in Los Angeles, California, on April 26, 1941 to Marian Rebecca McLean and Lilburn Chandler McAlexander. He attended Freemont High School and served in the Naval...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Linda Gregory of Santa Barbara, 1949-2022

Linda Gregory passed away unexpectedly and suddenly on Dec. 30, 2022. Her family and friends will miss her quiet, steady presence and her “always being there” for them, like an angel by their side. She was a fun, light-hearted person, not one to criticize, and was rarely angry.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Storm Batters Santa Barbara County, and It’s Not Done Yet

A powerful winter storm was continuing to lash Santa Barbara County Monday evening, causing widespread flooding, mudflows, swamped vehicles, road closures and water rescues. By late afternoon, several locations in the county had recorded between 9 and 11 inches of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 4 p.m., and forecasters were calling for potentially another round of moderate to heavy rainfall overnight into Tuesday.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Mandatory Evacuations Likely as Next Big Storm Takes Aim at Santa Barbara County

Public safety officials are warning people to remain vigilant and be prepared as another major winter storm takes aim at Santa Barbara County early in the coming week. On Sunday afternoon, an evacuation warning was issued for South Coast neighborhoods that were ordered vacated during last week’s big storm. That voluntary warning is likely to escalate to a mandatory order on Monday.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Vicente Gómez of Santa Barbara, 1941-2023

Vicente Gómez, 82, died on Jan. 4, 2023 in his sleep. He was the ninth of 12 children born to Luis and Andrea Gómez. He was born in La Piedad, Michoacán, México, but grew up in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, México. In 1970, he moved to Santa Barbara.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Black Keys Returns to Santa Barbara

The Black Keys group returns to Santa Barbara with its Dropout Boogie Tour, making a stop at the Santa Barbara Bowl, 7 p.m. May 4, at 1122 N. Milpas St. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13 via AXS.com. As they’ve done their entire career, The Black...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy