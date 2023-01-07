Read full article on original website
Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance Announces Its 2023 Board Of Directors And Welcomes Several New Faces
ALBUQUERQUE — The Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance (AREA) announced Tuesday its Board of Directors for 2023. Following an organizational restructure in December 2021 along with an update to its bylaws and a name change from Albuqueruqe Economic Development Inc. to Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance (AREA), AREA’s Board of Directors now consists of a maximum of 45 Directors serving three-year terms, along with Ex-Officio Emeritus members.
Jose Delfin Resigns As Los Alamos School Superintendent
Dr. Jose Delfin has announced his resignation as superintendent for the Los Alamos Public Schools. An Agreement has been reached, which allows Dr. Delfin the ability to pursue other interests and permits the Board to pursue hiring another superintendent. The Board and Dr. Delfin have entered into the Agreement believing it is in their respective best interests and in the best interests of the District.
Los Alamos Community Foundation To Host Two Nonprofit Training Programs Focused On Governance And Finance
The Los Alamos Community Foundation is hosting two nonprofit training sessions focused on board governance, orientation and good management and the importance of implementing internal financial controls. Now in its eighth year, the LACF Nonprofit Training Program serves organizations across northern New Mexico by providing training aimed at building capacity,...
County: Final Week For Biennial Community Survey
Los Alamos County, in partnership with its contractor National Research Center (NRC), began its biennial Community Survey in early December with a mailing to 2,500 randomly selected households throughout Los Alamos and White Rock. Jan. 2, the Open Participation survey began, allowing all Los Alamos County citizens to share their...
SFCC And SFHEC Close To Honor Martin Luther King, Jr.
SANTA FE — Santa Fe Community College and the Santa Fe Higher Education Center will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. No classes or activities will be held and no other student services will be available. Both campuses will reopen Tuesday, Jan....
New Mexico Lawmakers Gather With Community At Fuller Lodge To Discuss 2023 Legislative Session
Audience members listen to lawmakers at the Legislative Preview Jan. 5 at Fuller Lodge. The event was hosted by the Los Alamos Chapter of The American Association of University Women and League of Women Voters. Photo by Bonnie J. Gordon/ladailypost.com. Los Alamos Daily Post. bjgordon@ladailypost.com. The Los Alamos Chapter of...
In Its First Year Of Grantmaking The Encantado Foundation Awards More Than $440,000 To STEM Efforts
SANTA FE – In its first year of grantmaking, The Encantado Foundation announced Monday that it awarded more than $440,000 to New Mexico nonprofit organizations through its 2022 Community Based Grant and Impact Grant Programs. The recipients of these grants, which were selected from among applications received between April...
Transmittal Of Updated FY 2023 Appendices To 2016 Compliance Order Added To LANL Public Reading Room
Per regulatory requirements, Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) announces new documents have been added to the Los Alamos Legacy Cleanup Contract Electronic Public Reading Room. All legacy cleanup documents required to be posted after April 30, 2018, are available on the site linked above. For legacy cleanup documents that were...
BPU To Consider Nuclear-Powered Los Alamos
Energy generation comes in many shapes and sizes, some of which leave lasting carbon footprints and others that don’t. One type of future generation that aims to power cities fully without polluting the environment with carbon involves Small Modular Reactors (SMR)—or nuclear energy. The public is invited to...
Los Alamos Public Schools Transportation Department Announces Adjustments To Bus Routes
Los Alamos Public Schools announces adjustments to bus routes. Courtesy/LAPS. With the return of students to school following the winter break, the Los Alamos Public Schools (LAPS) Transportation Department reminds drivers to stop when the lights are flashing, and the stop arm is out to ensure the safety of students who ride the school bus.
Blue Bus 255 Mountain Trail Route Begins Winter Service
The RTD Blue Bus 255 Mountain Trail Route will begin operating on a modified Winter Service schedule Tuesday, Jan. 17. Due to a shortage of bus transit operators, the service has been operating on its non-winter schedule and will do so through Monday, Jan. 16. The modified winter schedule will...
Local Senior Centers Offering Free COVID-19 Test Kits
The Los Alamos Retired and Senior Organization (LARSO) has announced that the local senior centers have free COVID-19 test kits for those residents 60 years of age and over. LARSO will provide one test kit box per household. The senior centers are open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and residents...
Enriquez: Behind The Scenes With Los Alamos Light Opera
Cast of ‘Matilda the Musical’ rehearsing for the big show. Courtesy/Elisa Enriquez. Imagine post World War 2 Los Alamos, a “town” where many residents had grown up in cities where opera, concerts, plays and music lessons were taken for granted. Theater lovers got together, and by...
Tickets On Sale Now For PEEC’s Backcountry Film Festival Sponsored By Century Bank
PEEC and SALA will host Backcountry Film Festival Jan. 26. Courtesy/PEEC. PEEC and SALA Event Center host the Backcountry Film Festival, sponsored by Century Bank 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. The community is invited to watch the films live for the first time in 3 years. Beer and wine will...
Daily Postcard: Birds Visit Pond On Barranca Mesa
Daily Postcard: A small Junco waits its turn as a Robin sips water from the pond of a residence recently on Barranca Mesa. Photo by Selvi Viswanathan. A Townsend’s Solitaire visits a local pond recently on Barranca Mesa. Photo by Selvi Viswanathan. A Townsend’s Solitaire sips water from a...
Los Alamos Rotary Club Praised For Ukraine Fundraiser
Glow sticks in blue and yellow, the colors of Ukraine, form the shape of a heart during a fundraiser held in April 2022 in White Rock to support Rotary international’s relief efforts in the war-torn country. Hundreds in the community participated. Courtesy/Rotary. Vice President. Rotary Club of Los Alamos.
Military & Veterans Day At 2023 Legislature Is Feb. 20
SANTA FE – Military Veterans, National Guard/Reserve members and active service members will be honored at the State Capitol in Santa Fe on Military and Veterans Day at the 2023 Legislature Monday, Feb. 20. This annual day during the legislative session is presented by the New Mexico Department of...
LAPD Investigates Crash At Grand Canyon & Pajarito Road
LAPD is investigating this crash that occurred this morning at the intersection of Grand Canyon and Pajarito Road on N.M. 4 in White Rock. LAFD transported one person from the scene with minor injuries to LAMC. Courtesy/LAPD. LAPD News:. The Los Alamos Police Department (LAPD) is investigating a two-vehicle crash...
Five Kirtland Airmen To Receive Distinguished Flying Cross
KAFB – Five Kirtland Air Force Base (KAFB) Airmen from the 58th Special Operations Wing will be awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross at a ceremony 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the base in Albuquerque. The five Airmen are being honored for their participation in an Oct. 31, 2020,...
Family Favorite ‘Frozen’ Screening In Planetarium Saturday
PEEC is screening the Disney princess adventure movie, Frozen, 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Los Alamos Nature Center. When their kingdom becomes trapped in perpetual winter, fearless Anna (Kristen Bell) joins forces with mountaineer Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and his reindeer sidekick to find Anna’s sister, Snow Queen Elsa (Idina Menzel), and break her icy spell. Tickets are $7 per person and can be purchased here.
