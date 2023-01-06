Read full article on original website
Ram confirms range-extended EV, considers fuel-cell HD trucks
As Ford and GM appear poised to go big on a range of battery electric full-size pickups, Stellantis and its Ram brand are readying more than BEVs as they shift to cleaner trucks. The range of Ram possibilities that became a little clearer last week, surrounding the reveal of the...
Stuck driving to work in the snow? Avoid getting actually stuck with these winter car tools
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If the snow starts falling and all you can think about is how you will get to work, chances are that question can lead to some anxiety and tension. It’s worse if you aren’t used to driving in snow and ice, whether you’re new to an area or it’s one of those rare weather events. You don’t have to feel anxious though if you’re properly prepared. It doesn’t take much to be prepared either. All you need is a handful of items kept in your trunk or in your home.
McLaren exec teases update of 720S for supercar’s successor
McLaren’s 720S bowed out of production at the end of 2022 without a successor in the sight. With the new Artura offering similar performance and looks to the 720S, some might think the plug-in hybrid newcomer is actually the 720S successor, but they would be wrong. In an interview...
Lightyear 2 EV teased with starting price in $40,000 bracket
The first model from Lightyear only went into production in December, but the Dutch EV startup has already provided a teaser of a second, much more attainable model. The new Lightyear 2 is a compact hatch with an aerodynamic fastback design similar to the Lightyear 0. The 0 is Lightyear’s breakthrough model; it costs more than $250,000 and has a 0.17 drag coefficient, which is a record for a production car.
Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution is a $2.7M track machine
Hennessey has revealed a lighter, high-downforce version of its Venom F5, two years after the all-American hypercar was first introduced. The new version is called the Venom F5 Revolution, and just 24 will be built for worldwide sale, each priced from $2.7 million. It joins the original Venom F5 and...
DOE: In 2022 money, EV battery costs have kept falling
Many analyses have shown that EV battery costs stopped decreasing in 2022, putting off affordability goals. But the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) recently issued a reality check. Based on 2022-constant dollars, battery costs actually continued falling last year at the pack level, despite accelerated inflation, according to DOE estimates....
Vinfast details smaller VF 6 and VF 7, confirms US VF 8 deliveries
Vinfast has delivered its first VF 8 electric SUVs to U.S. customers, and it plans to open reservations for the VF 6 and VF 7 follow-up models in March, the company announced at CES in Las Vegas last week. The first 100 VF 8 EVs were delivered in Vinfast’s home...
Hyundai Ioniq 5 with e-corner tech turns on a dime
An electric powertrain allows for a lot more possibilities for improving low-speed maneuverability, as Hyundai recently demonstrated. The automaker’s Hyundai Mobis mobility-tech division has developed a hardware set called “e-corner” that allows a vehicle’s individual wheels to rotate up to 90 degrees. The system was first shown in 2021, and the general concept dates back to 2018, but Hyundai Mobis has now applied it to a Hyundai Ioniq 5 to show its potential.
Goodyear shows fuel-saving tire with 90% sustainable materials
Goodyear has developed a tire made from 90% sustainable materials that can also save fuel, but it’s not destined for production just yet. The “demonstration tire” passed all of Goodyear’s internal testing, as well as all applicable regulatory testing, and was shown to have a lower rolling resistance than a comparable conventional tire, the company announced last week. Lower rolling resistance improves efficiency, meaning this tire would be a good fit for EVs or models designed to maximize gas mileage.
