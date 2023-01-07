Read full article on original website
Raucous teenage fans disrupt gymnastics meet at University of Utah
Thousands of fans packed the stands as the sixth-ranked Red Rocks gymnastics team beat LSU. However, the main story wasn't their big win, but the behavior of dozens of teenage boys.
kslsports.com
Bountiful Redhawks Announce Cancer Diagnosis Of Football Player
SALT LAKE CITY – The Bountiful High School football team announced the cancer diagnosis of offensive/defensive lineman Roman Groves. The Redhawks shared the news via the team’s Twitter account on January 7. “With permission from the family, we are reaching out to our football community. One of our...
KSLTV
2 candidates announce run for Ogden mayor
OGDEN, Utah — Two candidates have announced a run for Ogden’s mayor, while the city’s current leader hasn’t yet announced his plans. Monday Taylor Knuth, announced his bid to replace current Mayor Mike Caldwell, who is in his third term. Knuth said in a press release that he is a long-time resident of Ogden, moving there to attend Weber State University in 2011. More information about Knuth can be found at his candidacy website Taylorforogden.com.
Gephardt Daily
Magnitude 2.8 earthquake centered 15 miles east of Bountiful felt across parts of Davis County
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Folks in parts of Davis County who tried to get some early shut-eye Tuesday night barely had a chance to reach REM sleep, especially those living east of Bountiful, before they were awakened by a magnitude 2.8 quake which struck at 9:50 p.m.
Man dies in skiing accident at private Utah resort
A man died in an accident while skiing at an exclusive members-only resort in northern Utah over the weekend.
ABC 4
UPDATE: Car Smashes into Mortuary in Ogden, 2 Deaths
An update on the car that smashed into the building in Ogden causing two deaths and a statement from the mortuary. UPDATE: Car Smashes into Mortuary in Ogden, 2 Deaths. An update on the car that smashed into the building in Ogden causing two deaths and a statement from the mortuary.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
SLIB Brokers Sale of 66-Bed Barrington Place in Clinton, Utah
CLINTON, Utah — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has negotiated the sale of Barrington Place, a 66-bed memory care community in Clinton, 30 miles north of Salt Lake City. The facility was built in 2016, totaling approximately 32,862 square feet on 2.9 acres of land. A national owner-operator seeking...
Sewage-flooded houses near Idaho-Utah border not covered by city insurance
SMITHFIELD, Utah—On Sept. 16, Julie Hatch’s basement toilet became a fountain, spewing diluted Smithfield sewage all over her floor. Next to the fixture, her shower drain and bathroom sink did the same. She remembers the problem persisted for a considerable amount of time, long enough that the spouts emitted enough of the vile liquid to flood her entire basement in 28 inches of feces- and urine-contaminated water. A few hundred...
kjzz.com
Two transported to trauma centers after crash in Layton
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were transported to local area trauma centers after a car crash in Davis County, officials said. Layton Fire officials said on Monday that the crash happened at Main St. and Angel. More from 2News. They said one of the vehicle occupants required mechanical...
ABC 4
Ogden man allegedly killed woman after a night of arguing
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – An Ogden man has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a 24-year-old woman on Sunday morning. Garrett Steven Gorsch, 21, was booked into the Weber County Sherriff’s Office and faces one count of murder, a first-degree felony. According to the charging documents,...
Popular discount retail store chain opening new location in Utah this month
If you're a budget-conscious shopper, you may be interested to learn that a popular discount retail store chain is set to open another new store location in Utah this month. Read on to learn more.
KSLTV
Police investigate fatal shooting of a woman in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah — A 24-year-old woman was fatally shot in Ogden early Sunday. Just before 6 a.m., Ogden Police said they were dispatched to the 2200 block of Jefferson Ave. on report of a shooting. On the scene, they found the young woman dead from a gunshot wound. Her...
Gephardt Daily
Ogden PD: ‘Secure Your Guns’ PSA — don’t leave ’em in the car please, and easy on the NRA stickers
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Ogden Police Department has announced a public service campaign to get people to lock up their guns. “The Ogden Police Department and police departments nationwide have seen a drastic increase in stolen handguns,” OPD Chief Eric Young writes in a post Monday on social media.
kjzz.com
Suspect identified, admits to intentionally setting mobile home on fire in Riverdale
RIVERDALE, Utah (KUTV) — Police have identified the the suspect who they said intentionally set a mobile home on fire in Riverdale. Representatives of the Riverdale Police Department reported that officers were dispatched to Lesley's Mobile Park Home at 671 West 4400 South Sunday on reports of a mobile home that was engulfed in flames.
Explosion and fire at Riverdale mobile home park
Investigators say an explosion and fire at Lesley's Mobile Home Park in Riverdale is ‘suspicious’ and are trying to determine the cause.
upr.org
Ogden police launch investigation after woman found dead from gunshot wound
Ogden police officers responded to a call regarding the death of a 24-year-old woman shot and killed in Ogden early Sunday morning. A post uploaded to the Ogden Police Department’s Facebook page says that officers arrived at the incident just before 6 a.m. and discovered the shooting victim, discovering that she died after suffering a gunshot wound.
ksl.com
Mother charged in brutal abuse death of 3-year-old can't withdraw guilty plea, judge says
OGDEN — A mother charged with aggravated murder in the malnourishment death of her 3-year-old daughter cannot withdraw her guilty plea, a judge ruled Friday. Brenda Emile, 28, was scheduled to be sentenced in October. But right before proceedings began, she asked to withdraw her guilty plea. In subsequent...
