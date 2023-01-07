ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Comments / 0

Related
kslsports.com

Bountiful Redhawks Announce Cancer Diagnosis Of Football Player

SALT LAKE CITY – The Bountiful High School football team announced the cancer diagnosis of offensive/defensive lineman Roman Groves. The Redhawks shared the news via the team’s Twitter account on January 7. “With permission from the family, we are reaching out to our football community. One of our...
BOUNTIFUL, UT
KSLTV

2 candidates announce run for Ogden mayor

OGDEN, Utah — Two candidates have announced a run for Ogden’s mayor, while the city’s current leader hasn’t yet announced his plans. Monday Taylor Knuth, announced his bid to replace current Mayor Mike Caldwell, who is in his third term. Knuth said in a press release that he is a long-time resident of Ogden, moving there to attend Weber State University in 2011. More information about Knuth can be found at his candidacy website Taylorforogden.com.
OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

UPDATE: Car Smashes into Mortuary in Ogden, 2 Deaths

An update on the car that smashed into the building in Ogden causing two deaths and a statement from the mortuary. UPDATE: Car Smashes into Mortuary in Ogden, 2 Deaths. An update on the car that smashed into the building in Ogden causing two deaths and a statement from the mortuary.
OGDEN, UT
seniorshousingbusiness.com

SLIB Brokers Sale of 66-Bed Barrington Place in Clinton, Utah

CLINTON, Utah — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has negotiated the sale of Barrington Place, a 66-bed memory care community in Clinton, 30 miles north of Salt Lake City. The facility was built in 2016, totaling approximately 32,862 square feet on 2.9 acres of land. A national owner-operator seeking...
CLINTON, UT
Idaho State Journal

Sewage-flooded houses near Idaho-Utah border not covered by city insurance

SMITHFIELD, Utah—On Sept. 16, Julie Hatch’s basement toilet became a fountain, spewing diluted Smithfield sewage all over her floor. Next to the fixture, her shower drain and bathroom sink did the same. She remembers the problem persisted for a considerable amount of time, long enough that the spouts emitted enough of the vile liquid to flood her entire basement in 28 inches of feces- and urine-contaminated water. A few hundred...
SMITHFIELD, UT
kjzz.com

Two transported to trauma centers after crash in Layton

LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were transported to local area trauma centers after a car crash in Davis County, officials said. Layton Fire officials said on Monday that the crash happened at Main St. and Angel. More from 2News. They said one of the vehicle occupants required mechanical...
LAYTON, UT
ABC 4

Ogden man allegedly killed woman after a night of arguing

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – An Ogden man has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a 24-year-old woman on Sunday morning. Garrett Steven Gorsch, 21, was booked into the Weber County Sherriff’s Office and faces one count of murder, a first-degree felony. According to the charging documents,...
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Police investigate fatal shooting of a woman in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — A 24-year-old woman was fatally shot in Ogden early Sunday. Just before 6 a.m., Ogden Police said they were dispatched to the 2200 block of Jefferson Ave. on report of a shooting. On the scene, they found the young woman dead from a gunshot wound. Her...
OGDEN, UT
upr.org

Ogden police launch investigation after woman found dead from gunshot wound

Ogden police officers responded to a call regarding the death of a 24-year-old woman shot and killed in Ogden early Sunday morning. A post uploaded to the Ogden Police Department’s Facebook page says that officers arrived at the incident just before 6 a.m. and discovered the shooting victim, discovering that she died after suffering a gunshot wound.
OGDEN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy