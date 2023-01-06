Read full article on original website
Healey-Driscoll Administration Launch Portrait Essay Contest for Students
BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kimberley Driscoll today, July 9, launched a portrait essay contest for Massachusetts students. It’s a tradition that each new Governor and Lieutenant Governor select a portrait of a former Massachusetts Governor to hang in their offices at the State House.
President Biden Signs Legislation To Re-Authorize National Heritage Areas in Massachusetts
In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Ed Markey, who was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. He is a Democrat. (stock photo) SOURCE publishes press release from elected leaders as a community service.
Governor Healey Signs Executive Order Creating Massachusetts’ First Ever Climate Chief
BOSTON – On the first full day of her administration, Governor Maura Healey signed an Executive Order establishing the position of Climate Chief and creating an Office of Climate Innovation and Resilience within the Governor’s Office. Melissa Hoffer has been appointed as Massachusetts’ first Climate Chief. Massachusetts...
Massachusetts Lt. Gov. Driscoll’s Inauguration Speech
BOSTON – Madam President, Mr. Speaker, and members of the Legislature. Governor Healey, Madame Chief Justice, members of our Judiciary, and members of. the Governor’s Council. Our incoming and outgoing Constitutional Officers and Cabinet Secretaries. Distinguished guests, family and friends. It is the honor of a lifetime for...
Photo of the Day: Garden Party To Celebrate Governor Healey & Lt. Governor Driscoll
BOSTON – Grammy award-winning singer Brandi Carlile headlined an inaugural celebration at TD Garden tonight, January 5 to celebrate the election of two women to the highest positions in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Earlier today, Maura Healey was sworn in as the 73rd Governor of Massachusetts. The first woman...
Middlesex County At High-Risk For COVID-19, Due to XBB.1.5 Variant
BOSTON – Most of Massachusetts is not at high risk for COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID community risk levels, has more than half of theCommonwealth at a high risk category. Barnstable, Bristol, Dukes, Franklin, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk and Worcester counties are all now...
AAA Honors Mass State Police Trooper With Hero Award For Educating Teens About Impaired Driving
WESTWOOD – AAA Northeast is recognizing Trooper Peter Pollard of the Massachusetts State Police as a statewide “Traffic Safety Hero” for his outstanding efforts in 2022 through the annual AAA Northeast Community Traffic Safety Award program. The award honors those who work to maintain safety on our state’s roadways and educate citizens on traffic safety.
AAA: Gas Prices in Massachusetts Down 3 Cents
FRAMINGHAM – The average gas price in Massachusetts is down 3 cents from last week ($3.35), averaging $3.32 per gallon, per AAA Northeast, which has an office in Framingham. Today’s price is 27 cents lower than a month ago ($3.59), and 5 cents lower than January 9, 2022 ($3.37).
