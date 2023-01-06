ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

AAA Honors Mass State Police Trooper With Hero Award For Educating Teens About Impaired Driving

WESTWOOD – AAA Northeast is recognizing Trooper Peter Pollard of the Massachusetts State Police as a statewide “Traffic Safety Hero” for his outstanding efforts in 2022 through the annual AAA Northeast Community Traffic Safety Award program. The award honors those who work to maintain safety on our state’s roadways and educate citizens on traffic safety.
