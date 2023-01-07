ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Harry Was a Hypocrite Who Harmed Ailing Queen, Sources Say

By Tom Sykes
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v0osU_0k6vqrCO00
Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Officially, Buckingham Palace has maintained what it must hope is being seen as a dignified silence in the face of Prince Harry’s new memoir Spare.

However, the first signs of pushback strategy are now starting to filter out from behind palace walls, with friends of the late Queen Elizabeth II telling senior reporters at the Daily Telegraph that Harry and Meghan’s “ambushing” of the family, by making shocking revelations to the media in the final years of her life, “had an impact” on her health before she died in September last year.

The Daily Beast was told last summer that the queen was suffering from bone cancer, subsequently confirmed by an unofficial biography by her and her husband’s friend Gyles Brandreth, which the palace has not contested.

It therefore seems unimaginable that Harry and Meghan were not at the very least aware of the fragile state of his grandmother’s health as they made damaging allegations in TV and media interviews. The queen was also worried what further revelations would be made in the Prince’s book, Spare, which was originally due to be published last year, the paper said.

The Telegraph report is by royal correspondent Victoria Ward and associate editor Gordon Rayner, both highly credible and experienced reporters.

It quoted “friends of the late queen” as saying that the prospect of the book “was playing on her mind in her last months,” with one source saying: “This did have an impact on the queen’s health in her final year. It did take its toll.”

The queen went to great lengths to try and keep lines of communication with Harry open, describing him as “much-loved” in public statements, but the friend said his status as a “much-loved grandson” made the “almost weekly” attacks even worse for her.

One source, described as a “friend of the late queen” told the Telegraph: “She never wanted to deal with confrontation, even going as far back as the start of Prince Andrew’s troubles, and this stuff was shoved in her face on an almost weekly basis.

“It had an impact. She had lost Prince Philip, and then the constant ambushing of the Royal family by a much-loved grandson did take its toll. At that stage in your life and your reign, you just don’t need that on top of everything else.”

A second source, described as “well-placed” confirmed they had no doubt that the queen’s health suffered as a result of the Sussex’s media attacks.

The first source added: “He says he wants a reconciliation then he sticks this enormous machete in their backs,” and mused, “How are their kids going to be part of a family now? It’s out of the question.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yZfB5_0k6vqrCO00
Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in 2018. REUTERS

Harry has also been accused of hypocritically invading his family member’s privacy.

One extraordinarily personal revelation was that Charles told Harry he was “persecuted” at school and still carries around a childhood teddy bear.

A “royal source” told the Telegraph: “It is hypocritical for him to talk about other people’s mental health. The king may have spoken about his troubles at [school] in public, but it’s not for Harry to go into all that. The problem is he just doesn’t have any grown-ups advising him.”

Another source said: “It is very hard to understand how he has squared that in his own mind, given his passion for protecting his private life.”

The development came as Harry’s book was greeted with a mixture of disbelief, mockery and anger in the U.K.

A focus of particular criticism has been Harry’s decision to publicly declare he had killed 25 enemy combatants in Afghanistan and that he regarded those he killed as “chess pieces” not people.

Disquiet has continued to grow this weekend with critics saying he has endangered himself and his family and provided terror recruiters with a valuable propaganda tool.

Former British Army Commander, Colonel Richard Kemp wrote in the Telegraph: “The Duke has now created a separate problem for himself. In essentially bragging about killing members of the Taliban, who now rule an entire country, he has placed an extraordinary target on his own back. His apparent disregard for life might feed the jihadist propaganda machine that is used to inspire Islamist attacks. Already, a Taliban spokesperson is calling for the involvement of international courts, where ‘criminals like Harry who proudly confess their crimes’ will be prosecuted.”

“What an own-goal from a man whose concerns about his own security have been well-rehearsed to the extent he has taken legal action against the Home Office for what he sees as their failure to provide him with adequate protection.”

And celebrity ex-Marine, Pen Farthing, who runs a Kabul animal rescue centre, posted on Twitter: “Well I was a Royalist until today… Cheers #PrinceHarry You have been very badly advised I would probably say. And glad you thought through the security implications of those of us still out in #Afghanistan trying to bring about some good. #idiot #notmyprince.”

Colonel Tim Collins, a legendary leader famed in the army for a pre-battle speech he made before the Iraq war, told Forces News: “Harry has now turned against the other family, the military, that once embraced him, having trashed his birth family,” and condemned his “rejection of family and comradely love that he badly needs.”

Comments / 46

Desert Girl
4d ago

I think Hzrry has bitten off far more than he can chew! He just keeps digging his hole deeper! Bragging about his kills with no regard to possible fall-out from it. Boy has made some powerful enemies in the Taliban that can't possibly end well.

Reply(5)
39
Keta
4d ago

How is it believable that Harry and his wife crave a quiet life with no outside interference when no day passes that one or both reveal to the media deeply personal and private stories against their own families! Both have serious mental well-being problems.

Reply
29
Douglas
4d ago

Haz and Meagain never wanted to see her while she was alive. they always planned to move to a different country Shame on him and his toxic wife.

Reply(3)
25
Related
Us Weekly

Prince William Thinks Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ Claims About Royal Family Are ‘Delusional’: ‘The Ultimate Betrayal’

Prince Harry wasn’t afraid to make some major accusations against the royal family in his Spare memoir, and brother Prince William has not been pleased with the end result. “William thinks Harry is delusional making these crazy allegations,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Prince of Wales, 40. “It’s the ultimate betrayal. The trust between the two […]
netflixjunkie.com

“They are brats” – US Host Tears Apart Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Mudslinging King Charles and Prince William

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been gaining a lot of limelight lately because of their controversial statements against the royal family. In their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the royal couple, revealed the circumstances that led to their exit from the family. Narrating the events from three years back, the Sussexes claimed that they wished to work for the Commonwealth while making their own money.
The Independent

‘Harry you’re wrong’: ITV viewers shocked after Prince Harry denies accusing the royal family of racism

ITV viewers have criticised Prince Harry after he appeared to row back on his previous remarks about the royal family.In his interview with Tom Bradby on Sunday (8 January), Prince Harry was asked about the previous claims he and his wife, Meghan, made during their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2022.During the interview, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that unnamed members of the royal family had raised “concerns” over “how dark” Archie’s skin would be.In Sunday’s ITV interview, Harry seemed to double down on the comments. Bradby asked the royal: “In the Oprah interview, you accuse...
The Independent

‘Why are you trying to ruin it?’ Meghan Markle defends her ‘six-figure’ baby shower

Meghan Markle has spoken out in defence of her 2019 baby shower while reflecting on the criticism she faced over the extravagant party.In February 2019, the Duchess of Sussex, who was at the time pregnant with her and Prince Harry’s son Archie, travelled to New York City for a surprise baby shower.The celebration, which was held at The Mark Hotel in New York City, was planned by the duchess’ friends and attended by celebrity guests such as Gayle King, Serena Williams, and Amal Clooney.During the shower, guests played games and made floral arrangements, which King later revealed Meghan donated...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
netflixjunkie.com

“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment

Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Decider.com

Alyssa Farah Griffin Won’t Stand For Harry And Meghan’s Claims That They’re “Suffering” On ‘The View’: “You Live” in a “$30 Million House”

If you were too busy focusing on the eccentric fashion choices made on this morning’s episode of The View, you may have overlooked Alyssa Farah Griffin‘s criticisms of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s new docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which were contradicted by co-host Sunny Hostin. The show, which dropped its final three episodes today, has been filled with explosive revelations — most recently, some insight into the falling out between Harry and his brother, Prince William. While Griffin praised the series as “binge-worthy” and said she “liked that it highlighted the race issues” Meghan had to face as well as “classism,” she explained that there...
The Independent

‘How stupid can you be?’ Harry accused of putting family in danger after claiming 25 kills in Afghanistan

Prince Harry has been accused of putting his family’s safety at risk after saying he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan in his autobiography. Critics said the Duke of Sussex had turned himself into an even higher terrorist target with the details of his involvement in the conflict. Twitter users in Afghanistan and Pakistan have branded Harry a “murderer” and a “crusader” after extracts from the book ‘Spare’ were leaked ahead of the planned release next week. In the memoir, Harry says he killed more than two dozen people when he was an Apache helicopter pilot during his second...
Indy100

People have theory on why Prince Harry revealed he killed 25 Taliban fighters

Prince Harry unveiled a surprising fact about himself in his forthcoming memoir Spare...According to The Telegraph, which obtained copies of the book in Spain, The Duke of Sussex revealed that while he was on his second tour in Afghanistan he killed 25 people as an Apache helicopter pilot. “It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me,” an alleged quote from the book says.Harry, 38, served in the army for 10 years, taking on two tours of Afghanistan and six missions.Some of those missions resulted in lost human lives, thought to be Taliban fighters.The...
OK! Magazine

'It's Disgusting!': Fans Lash Out At Meghan Markle & Prince Harry For Describing Nottingham Cottage As 'Small'

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry described Nottingham Cottage in the second half of their Netflix docuseries, fans were less than pleased with the couple. "As far as people were concerned we were living in a palace. [But] we were living in a cottage," the 38-year-old said in the series. "On palace grounds. Kensington Palace sounds very regal of course, it does say palace in the name, but Nottingham Cottage was small.""The whole thing was really small on a slight lean with low ceilings. Whoever lived their before must have been small," Harry added, referring to Prince William and Kate...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

The Royal Family Is Reportedly Finally 'Ready to Respond' to Prince Harry Once His Memoir is Published

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The launch of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, is just around the corner (Jan. 10, 2023, to be exact) and the royal family is reportedly gearing up for the next round of headlines. While they remained mum about Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix series, they might not be so silent about his book. While King Charles III and the rest of the senior royals aren’t “terrified” by what the Duke of Sussex has to say, Harry will likely “throw in a few...
The Independent

Archie’s former nanny describes life with Harry and Meghan as unseen photos of the Sussex children revealed

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s former nanny has spoken about working for the couple in their joint Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan, which features several never-before-seen photos of their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor.In the fourth episode of the show, Lorren Khumalo recalls being hired by the couple to care for Archie.“When I arrive at Frogmore Cottage, I see this guy: he’s tall, he’s ginger, and he’s walking barefoot,” she said.“And I have gone and bought a new pair of shoes in Clarks. And suddenly whatever I thought or felt, the formality just sort of slid, and...
New York Post

Prince Harry pictured in stunned silence at brother William’s text following explosive Oprah expose

A stunned Prince Harry was filmed holding an apparently grim text from older brother Prince William, whom Harry portrayed as a screaming bully who forced him “out of the family.” The final episode of “Harry & Meghan” caught the explosive aftermath of Harry’s damning 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, after which heir to the throne William told a reporter, “I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do.” The Netflix cameras were rolling when William, 40, sent that message — while Meghan Markle was on the phone with celebrity pal Tyler Perry. While Markle, 41, finished reading out the response of Queen Elizabeth...
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
143K+
Followers
38K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy