ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJTV 12

House members sworn in after Speaker chaos concludes

By Mychael Schnell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TcdlE_0k6ubppQ00

House lawmakers took their oaths of office early Saturday morning, shortly after the days-long Speaker standoff came to a close with Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) securing the gavel.

The swearing-in had been delayed since Tuesday because House Republicans were unable to elect a Speaker. The top lawmaker must be determined before lawmakers — both newly elected and incumbents — can be administered the oath of office.

McCarthy secured the gavel around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, on the 15th ballot, and was sworn in as Speaker shortly after.

Then, the members-elect stood at their seats in the chamber, raised their right hands and took the oath of office.

“Congratulations, you are now members of the 118th Congress,” McCarthy said at 1:40 a.m. to cheers.

One of the members sworn in Saturday was Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who has faced intense controversy since reports revealed that he misrepresented parts of his resume.

The congressman admitted to embellishing parts of his resume. Despite the criticism, he has said he has no plans of leaving Congress.

Santos was in the Capitol all week but refused to answer questions from reporters regarding the ongoing controversy. He supported McCarthy for Speaker on all 15 ballots.

During the swearing-in on the House floor, cameras were fixed on Santos. He was seated next to Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Barry Moore (R-Ala.).

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

MPD: Woman accused of calling in sick too much pulls gun on employer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a Family Dollar employee who was disciplined for excessive sick days threatened her boss with a gun while customers were inside the store. Dyneisha Holliday was charged with aggravated assault and three counts of reckless endangerment following the incident at the Family Dollar in the 3400 block of Summer Avenue […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Two kids killed in Mississippi hostage situation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Two children were shot to death after a hostage situation in Mississippi on Monday. Police say they arrived at a residence at 325 Coldwater River Road in Jonestown, Mississippi around 2 a.m. and located a 25-year-old Marquez Griffin, who was holding a child at gunpoint. Deputies were eventually able to get […]
JONESTOWN, MS
WJTV 12

Family moves into Mississippi’s first Zero Net home

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The first Zero Net home in Mississippi is now ready for move in. The Zero Net Energy home was made possible by Atmos Energy and Habitat for Humanity. When Atmos Energy approached Habitat for Humanity about the creation of the home, everyone was on board. “Atmos approached us about a year […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
AOL Corp

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WJTV 12

Mother, 3-year-old found dead in Bolton identified

BOLTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A mother and her three-year-old child who were found dead in a Bolton apartment have been identified. The woman and her child were found dead at Walter Vinson Memorial Apartments on L.C. Turner Circle on Saturday, January 7. Though authorities shared few details about the incident, they said the Mississippi Bureau […]
BOLTON, MS
WJTV 12

Man dies after crash on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man died in a hospital after a two-car crash on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg. Hattiesburg police said emergency crews responded to the crash around 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 6 at Highway 49 and Peps Point Road. A 2015 Honda Accord and a 2013 Cadillac SRX had collided in the […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

GOP grapples with candidate quality problem ahead of 2024

Republicans are figuring out how to strengthen their recruitment efforts after a disappointing 2022 midterm cycle that many Republicans blamed on the poor quality of the party’s candidates. GOP officials and strategists are still poring over the midterm results and debating what exactly went wrong. But there’s broad consensus that the GOP’s roster of untested […]
GEORGIA STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

49K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy