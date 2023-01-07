Read full article on original website
Duluth Proposing Changes To Off-Street Parking Ordinance, Including Bicycle Parking Requirement
If you utilize off-street parking in Duluth, you'll want to be aware of regulation changes that could be coming from the City of Duluth. You're also welcome to provide feedback at an upcoming public meeting. The City of Duluth announced Monday they are proposing future changes to off-street parking requirements...
Some Target Stores Have Now Installed Anti-Theft Locks On Their Carts [VIDEO]
I do not know of anybody on the planet who can go into Target and not grab a cart. It is inevitable that once inside you will realize that you have found way more stuff than you realized you had to have and off to the cart corral you go.
Bong Center Assumes Operation Of Superior Visitor + Tourism Information Center
While its location isn't new, management of operations will be. The visitor information center that's been located inside the lobby at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior has a new manager - and it's a familiar entity. The Bong Center has taken over operations effective January 3.
Details About Christina Milian’s Duluth Movie Released
Duluth may just be the new Hollywood. After the successful Christmas movie that filmed here in 2022 and premiered on Hulu, more people are catching on that the Northland is a one-of-a-kind place to make movie magic. Merry Kiss Cam is that movie, in case you didn't already know. The...
See Photos Of Stunning Ice Formations On Minnesota’s North Shore
Some beautiful photos were taken this last week along Minnesota's North Shore Scenic Drive. Recent weather kicked up enough waves to spray water along the North Shore of Lake Superior. The spray or mist then froze to trees, creating stunning frozen sculptures that were captured by motorists who happened to notice them.
2023 Lake Superior Ice Festival Brings A Full Schedule Of Fun To Superior
A fun winter tradition returns to Superior, promising once again to provide a weekend filled with activities for the entire family. The Lake Superior Ice Festival's vision is "to attract people of all ages and abilities to share in Superior’s passion for all things winter and come together to celebrate the coolest aspects of our City."
Perpetually Sad? Lack of Sunlight May Be To Blame – But It’s Treatable
This is the time of year I have an uncontrollable urge to hibernate. To sleep in more and take more naps. The long nights probably have something to do with that. You may not have as much energy in January as you did back in July, and experts say that's normal.
Country/Southern Rock Act Whiskey Myers Announces Duluth Show At AMSOIL Arena
Texas-based country/southern rock band Whiskey Myers will be heading north in the summer of 2023, performing a show at Duluth's AMSOIL Arena. The six-piece act combines southern rock stylings like that of Lynyrd Skynyrd with inspiration from legendary country performers like Waylon Jennings and Hank Williams Jr. into a sound that has drawn a large and growing cult following since their first album release in 2011.
