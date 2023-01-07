PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 1/4/23 (TRON Lightcycle Run Construction Update, runDisney Marathon Weekend Merchandise, Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue Washboard Magnet, & More)

Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Free Self-Parking Returns to Walt Disney World Hotels
Walt Disney World has walked back their parking fees at resort hotels. Guests with valid reservations will now receive free self-parking effective today. “Beginning this evening, Jan. 10, overnight self-parking will once again be offered complimentary to guests staying at Disney Resort hotels at Walt Disney World. This is a Disney difference many of you have asked us to bring back, and we’re happy to reintroduce it to make your vacation a little easier and more affordable – whether you’re road tripping across the country, renting a car or vacationing as a local Florida resident. As a reminder, Disney Resort hotel guests also continue to receive complimentary standard parking at Walt Disney World theme parks, daily early theme park entry (with valid admission and a park reservation) and complimentary on-site transportation options such as buses, monorails and Disney Skyliner.”
WDW News Today
Disney Teases Possible TRON Lightcycle / Run Opening Date in Spring 2023
On Twitter this evening, Disney Parks posted a rather cryptic video showing a list of high scores which correlate to key dates in the TRON franchise history, and may have possibly alluded to TRON Lightcycle / Run’s opening date. The tweet shows a top 10 high score list, which...
WDW News Today
New Disney100 Standard and Magic Key Holder Exclusive Popcorn Buckets Arrive at Disneyland Resort
The Disney 100th anniversary celebrations kick off at Disneyland Resort on January 27, but the merchandise is starting to arrive already. The new Magic Key Holder exclusive popcorn bucket and a standard bucket are now available. Disney100 Popcorn Bucket – $12.25. The popcorn bucket is the standard white with...
WDW News Today
New Pink Minnie Mouse MagicBand+ Available at Walt Disney World
A new pink Minnie Mouse MagicBand+ is available at Walt Disney World. We found it in Pin Traders at Disney Springs. There have been other Minnie MagicBand+ designs, but this one has a pink and white color scheme. Minnie’s face is on the puck and repeated on the ends of...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: ‘Avengers: Power the Night’ Drone Show Coming to Disneyland Paris
As part of the Grand Finale of the Disneyland Paris 30th anniversary, a new “Avengers: Power the Night” drone show is coming. The show will be performed nightly at Walt Disney Studios Park from January 28th through May 8th, 2023. It will be the first nighttime drone show...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Happily Ever After Returning to Magic Kingdom on April 3
Disney has confirmed that Happily Ever After will be returning to Magic Kingdom on April 3. Fan-favorite nighttime spectacular “Happily Ever After” returns to Magic Kingdom Park on April 3, featuring all-new projections down Main Street, U.S.A. “Disney Enchantment” will be offered through April 2. The...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Annual Passholders Will Not Need Reservations to Visit in Afternoons
Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will soon be able to visit the parks after 2 p.m. on afternoons without a reservation. This does not include Magic Kingdom on Saturdays and Sundays, when a reservation will still be required. “Beginning in the next few months, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will...
WDW News Today
Cast Member Union Recommends Rejecting Disney’s $1 Pay Raise Offer
The Services Trades Council Union, the union representing more than 42,000 Cast Members at Walt Disney World, has recommended its members reject an offer of $1 per year pay rise from Disney, who claimed at the time it was “their best offer.”. Negotiations over the contract, which expired in...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Park Hopping Restrictions Changing at Disneyland Resort in February
Park hopping restrictions will change at Disneyland Resort starting on February 4. Guests will be able to park hop at 11 a.m. rather than 1 p.m. They must have a Magic Key Pass or valid park hopping ticket and have already tapped in at their reserved park for the day.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Earl of Sandwich Temporarily Taking Over Former La Brea Bakery, Opening in February, & Other Downtown Disney District Updates
Today, the Disney Parks Blog announced the return of Earl of Sandwich to the Downtown Disney District after having closed just last year due to the shopping district’s ongoing construction. Disney announced primarily that Earl of Sandwich would be coming back to the district yet again next month as...
WDW News Today
WATCH PARKSCENTER — Dirty Parks, the 100 Years of Wonder Celebration Begins, and Discussing the Disney Dining Plan!
Join us live tonight, Sunday, January 8th at 9:00 p.m. ET or watch ParksCenter anytime on our new home, WDWNT.TV. People have been asking for the return of the Disney Dining Plan, but Disney has released a new alternative. Are we excited about it?. We’re back with more news and...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Traditional Character Meet and Greets Without Physical Distancing Return to Hong Kong Disneyland
Traditional character meet and greets have returned to Hong Kong Disneyland as there are no longer physical distancing requirements between characters and guests. Disney Magical Kingdom Blog on Twitter shared the news. They included a photo of a guest meeting Aurora with no distance between them. This comes after Hong...
WDW News Today
Not-So-Grand and Miraculous: Guest Gets Bumped by Wheelchair at Spaceship Earth, Waits at Exit for a Fight
Spaceship Earth is a slow-moving, gentle, relaxing ride. No one has ever accused it of being an exciting thrill ride. On September 6, 2022, most of the action at Spaceship Earth happened in the line for the attraction. Two men got into a physical fight that began over a wheelchair,...
WDW News Today
Construction Walls Removed, Scrim Remains Near EPCOT Guest Relations
Guest Relations in EPCOT was refurbished last year but construction continues on a section of land nearby. Construction walls have now been removed from around the site. Fences covered in scrim remain. The fence and scrim run from the restrooms to the Guest Relations building, next to Spaceship Earth. Behind...
WDW News Today
The Walt Disney Company Will Require Hybrid Employees To Be On-Site 4 Days a Week
The Walt Disney Company will require hybrid employees to be on-site four days a week starting March 1. Disney CEO Bob Iger sent a message to Cast Members saying that “working together more in-person will benefit the company’s creativity, culture, and our employees’ careers.”. As of March...
WDW News Today
Disney Dreams! Nighttime Spectacular Returning to Disneyland Paris for 30th Anniversary Grand Finale With Updated Technology
Disneyland Paris has announced the return of the Disney Dreams! nighttime spectacular as part of the 30th anniversary grand finale celebrations. The show will return on April 12 for nightly performances at Disneyland Paris, following Disney D-Light. No end date for the show has been announced. The 30th anniversary offerings will end on September 30, but it is unknown if Disney Dreams! will be included in those closures.
WDW News Today
“it’s a small world” Will Reopen at Disneyland Paris This Spring After Extended Refurbishment
“it’s a small world” will reopen at Disneyland Paris this spring after an extended refurbishment. “it’s a small world” was an opening day attraction at Disneyland Paris, which began welcoming guests in 1992. The park is celebrating its 30th anniversary, but the ride has been closed for refurbishment since November 2021. It was initially expected to reopen in November 2022, but the refurbishment was extended.
WDW News Today
NEW Disney100 Minnie Mouse and Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Pandora Charms at Disneyland Resort
Disney100 merchandise is turning up everywhere ahead of the “100 Years of Wonder” celebration at Disneyland, and today we found these Disney100 Pandora charms!. We found these charms at Embarcadero Gifts in Disney California Adventure, which has a Pandora counter now. Disney x Pandora Minnie Mouse Ears Headband...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Announces Spring and Summer Hotel Room Discounts Up to 30% Off for Florida Residents
Walt Disney World has just announced spring and summer hotel room discounts, up to 30% off for Florida residents. The discount is available most nights from May 1, 2023, to July 10, 2023. The following resorts are included in the discount:. 30% Off. Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge...
WDW News Today
Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro Says Newly Announced Changes Are a Result of Listening to Guests
After a slew of changes was announced for Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort this afternoon, Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro gave an interview with the New York Times. The changes, which included bringing back free parking and easing reservation requirements, have been well received by fans. Some applauded...
Comments / 0