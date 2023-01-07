Read full article on original website
2news.com
State Transportation Projects Announced this Week Will Support 413 Jobs
(January 9, 2023) State transportation contracts announced during today’s Nevada Transportation Board of Directors meeting are projected to support 413 job years, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT). A projected 413 jobs will be supported for one year by the highway contracts and agreements reviewed on January...
2news.com
Governor Lombardo Announces State Government Offices Closures in Northern Nevada
Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties today. Aside from essential public safety...
Lombardo declares emergency, eases trucking restrictions on propane deliveries
Citing unsettled winter weather conditions, Gov. Joe Lombardo on Friday declared a state of emergency, easing motor carrier restrictions on the delivery of propane.
What is ahead for Southern Nevada renters in the new year?
Southern Nevada was home to some of the highest rental prices for apartments and homes in the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic. 8 News Now spoke to experts from Rent.com for more insight into what is ahead for renters for the new year.
US News and World Report
‘Parade of Cyclones’ Aimed at California Brings Threats of Flooding, Heavy Rainfall
A “parade of cyclones” aimed directly at California is expected to bring near daily record rainfall on Monday and into Tuesday. Biden Declares Emergency for California Due to Winter Storms ]. “Two major episodes of heavy rain and heavy mountain snow are expected to impact California in quick...
Southern Nevada home prices decrease as the new year begins
Home buyers are starting the new year with good news as the Las Vegas Realtors Association reported that home prices are back to where they were a year ago.
KOLO TV Reno
Area snowpacks some of the strongest on record, data shows
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The recent snow and rainstorms that have hit the Reno area since Christmas have caused one of the strongest starts to winter accumulation on record. The USDA says snowpacks across Nevada and the eastern Sierra are 136%-258% of their median, with the endless storms causing those percentages to increase daily.
2news.com
Water year off to great start, current snow amounts better than peaks measured last year
Across the region, 2023 already ranks as one of the strongest starts to winter accumulation on record. Snowpacks across Nevada and the Eastern Sierra are 136-258% of median and the near non-stop barrage of storms since Christmas is causing percentages to increase daily with current weather forecasts calling for additional storms through the third week of January.
allamericanatlas.com
19 Charming Small Towns in Nevada You Need to Visit
If you think of Nevada, the mind instantly goes to the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas. Skyscrapers and lights and gambling where the nights blend into mornings and the mornings feed into the evenings in one neon-lit blur. But there’s a lot more to the state than that.
Las Vegas Mayor urges widening of I-15 after New Year's 18 mile traffic jam
BARSTOW – An 18-mile traffic jam from Las Vegas to California, over the New Year’s weekend, prompted Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman to push California to complete an I-15 widening project.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada State Police: Tractor-trailer overturns after ‘traveling too fast for conditions’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police say a tractor-trailer overturned overnight on the 15 northbound to go to the 215 transition ramp. According to authorities, the tractor-trailer “was traveling too fast for conditions and overturned.” It had been raining at about 11:30 p.m. Monday when the crash occurred.
963kklz.com
6 Nevada Laws That Took Effect January 1, 2023
New Nevada laws have been issued for the 2023 year and you should know about them. As many of us were partying on the Las Vegas Strip, updated Nevada laws and regulations were going into effect. This may affect you or it may not but it’s wise to know what is happening to your fellow neighbors.
963kklz.com
Shelley Berkley To Run For Mayor Of Las Vegas
Former U.S. Congresswoman Shelley Berkley, a longtime Nevada political powerhouse and a trailblazer for women in politics, is coming out of private life to run for office once again. In an exclusive interview with KTNV’s Tricia Kean, Shelley Berkley announced her candidacy for Las Vegas Mayor on Thursday. When...
2news.com
Experts warn Nevadans of rats as colder weather drives them into homes
Rats are predicted to plague Nevada homes in January as they seek shelter from freezing temperatures. Pest control experts at The Pest Dude have predicted that rodent activity in homes across Nevada is due to pick up following freezing temperatures over the past month, and as the first half of January is typically the coldest in the year.
southernillinoisnow.com
California towns evacuated as monster storm expected to bring foot of rain
(NEW YORK) — Another “powerful” atmospheric river struck the West Coast Monday, and has already prompted evacuation orders and rescues in California as torrential rain, high winds and downed trees have created a dangerous situation for thousands of residents. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation...
2news.com
Final Week for Nevadans to Enroll for Insurance through Nevada Health Link
Less than one week remains for Nevadans to enroll in health and dental coverage through NevadaHealthLink.com. Nevada Health Link has coverage plans beginning February 1, 2023. Nevadans have until 11:59 p.m. on January 15 to enroll in plans through the website. Nevada Health Link says open enrollment is one of...
KOLO TV Reno
Local organization voices concerns about issues in Nevada schools
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For Paul White, his organization has a stated purpose. “Our goal is exposing what is going on in Washoe County schools. Demanding better leadership.”. White’s organization is called Education Crusade, and he held a press conference down the road from North Valley’s high on Monday to discuss the issues within the school district. His claims are concerning.
8newsnow.com
NV Crimestoppers warns against oversharing on social media
President Joe Biden proclaimed January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. NV Crimestoppers warns against oversharing on social …. President Joe Biden proclaimed January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Racing Day and new snow could bring another “peak …. More snow + more events = more demand on...
Expected rain arrived as snow and damaged the grid. Now, more storms are on the way.
With more storms on the way, about 71,000 Nevada residents are recovering from power outages over New Year’s weekend caused by wet and heavy snow in Reno, Sparks and Carson City. The post Expected rain arrived as snow and damaged the grid. Now, more storms are on the way. appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Fox5 KVVU
Your library card can now provide free entry to all state parks in Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Your library card can now provide free access to all Nevada State Parks. According to Nevada State Parks, the Library Park Pass pilot program is available at public libraries throughout the state. As part of the program, those with a library card can enjoy free...
