Nevada State

2news.com

State Transportation Projects Announced this Week Will Support 413 Jobs

(January 9, 2023) State transportation contracts announced during today’s Nevada Transportation Board of Directors meeting are projected to support 413 job years, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT). A projected 413 jobs will be supported for one year by the highway contracts and agreements reviewed on January...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Governor Lombardo Announces State Government Offices Closures in Northern Nevada

Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties today. Aside from essential public safety...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Area snowpacks some of the strongest on record, data shows

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The recent snow and rainstorms that have hit the Reno area since Christmas have caused one of the strongest starts to winter accumulation on record. The USDA says snowpacks across Nevada and the eastern Sierra are 136%-258% of their median, with the endless storms causing those percentages to increase daily.
RENO, NV
allamericanatlas.com

19 Charming Small Towns in Nevada You Need to Visit

If you think of Nevada, the mind instantly goes to the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas. Skyscrapers and lights and gambling where the nights blend into mornings and the mornings feed into the evenings in one neon-lit blur. But there’s a lot more to the state than that.
NEVADA STATE
963kklz.com

6 Nevada Laws That Took Effect January 1, 2023

New Nevada laws have been issued for the 2023 year and you should know about them. As many of us were partying on the Las Vegas Strip, updated Nevada laws and regulations were going into effect. This may affect you or it may not but it’s wise to know what is happening to your fellow neighbors.
NEVADA STATE
963kklz.com

Shelley Berkley To Run For Mayor Of Las Vegas

Former U.S. Congresswoman Shelley Berkley, a longtime Nevada political powerhouse and a trailblazer for women in politics, is coming out of private life to run for office once again. In an exclusive interview with KTNV’s Tricia Kean, Shelley Berkley announced her candidacy for Las Vegas Mayor on Thursday. When...
LAS VEGAS, NV
2news.com

Experts warn Nevadans of rats as colder weather drives them into homes

Rats are predicted to plague Nevada homes in January as they seek shelter from freezing temperatures. Pest control experts at The Pest Dude have predicted that rodent activity in homes across Nevada is due to pick up following freezing temperatures over the past month, and as the first half of January is typically the coldest in the year.
NEVADA STATE
southernillinoisnow.com

California towns evacuated as monster storm expected to bring foot of rain

(NEW YORK) — Another “powerful” atmospheric river struck the West Coast Monday, and has already prompted evacuation orders and rescues in California as torrential rain, high winds and downed trees have created a dangerous situation for thousands of residents. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation...
CALIFORNIA STATE
2news.com

Final Week for Nevadans to Enroll for Insurance through Nevada Health Link

Less than one week remains for Nevadans to enroll in health and dental coverage through NevadaHealthLink.com. Nevada Health Link has coverage plans beginning February 1, 2023. Nevadans have until 11:59 p.m. on January 15 to enroll in plans through the website. Nevada Health Link says open enrollment is one of...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Local organization voices concerns about issues in Nevada schools

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For Paul White, his organization has a stated purpose. “Our goal is exposing what is going on in Washoe County schools. Demanding better leadership.”. White’s organization is called Education Crusade, and he held a press conference down the road from North Valley’s high on Monday to discuss the issues within the school district. His claims are concerning.
RENO, NV
8newsnow.com

NV Crimestoppers warns against oversharing on social media

President Joe Biden proclaimed January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. NV Crimestoppers warns against oversharing on social …. President Joe Biden proclaimed January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Racing Day and new snow could bring another “peak …. More snow + more events = more demand on...
LAS VEGAS, NV

