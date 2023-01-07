Read full article on original website
Hermantown Police Nab Juvenile Car Thief
HERMANTOWN, MN (KDAL) – After noticing a vehicle driving carelessly in a business parking lot Tuesday night, a Hermantown Police officer determined the car was recently stolen in Duluth. The vehicle fled when the officer attempted to make a traffic stop on Loberg Avenue. A short chase ended safely...
WDIO-TV
Break-in at post office in Esko, several stolen packages and mail
Early Tuesday morning, there was a break-in at post office in Esko, resulting in several stolen packages and mail. Marilyn Miller, a resident in Esko talked about this incident is a scary concern to many in the community. “They did break in and they went into the post office. The boxes of the residents that went there and they did some damage and stuff, some of the equipment won’t work. So it sounds like they might have to lock all the doors at night for a while.” Miller said.
KEYC
Police: 20-year-old woman stabbed by boyfriend in Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Police arrested a man after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend in the Lincoln Park neighborhood early Monday morning. Around 4:15 a.m. Monday, Duluth Police were called to the area of N. 24th Ave. W. and located a 20-year-old woman who had been stabbed.
Duluth PD: Suspects broke into home, stabbed 3 early Friday
Three people were stabbed during a reported home invasion in Duluth early Friday morning, authorities said. The Duluth Police Department said officers were dispatched to a home break-in in the 1200 block of W. Arrowhead Rd. around 3:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a 53-year-old woman, a 36-year-old man and...
WDIO-TV
Two arrested after an overnight assault in Duluth
Duluth police said three people have been treated for injuries after a stabbing from early Friday morning. Officers were called out around 3:30am to the 1200 block of W Arrowhead Road. The report was that two suspects broke into a home and stabbed people inside. A 53-year-old woman, 32-year-old woman,...
FOX 21 Online
2 Arrested In Duluth Triple-Stabbing, Home Invasion
DULUTH, Minn. – Two men were under arrest Friday after police said they broke into a home in Duluth’s Kenwood neighborhood and stabbed three people they didn’t know. The call for help came in around 3:25 a.m. Friday at a home on the 1200 block of West Arrowhead Road.
8 Bad Online Reviews Of Park Point In Duluth
Park Point in Duluth is a very popular destination for both tourists and locals in the warmer months. Some people, aren't fans. Park Point can be found on Minnesota Avenue on the other side of the Aerial Lift Bridge. The beach house and park can be found at the end of Minnesota Avenue. The park includes sand volleyball courts, different pavilions, and even some grills that are available for reservation.
Some Target Stores Have Now Installed Anti-Theft Locks On Their Carts [VIDEO]
I do not know of anybody on the planet who can go into Target and not grab a cart. It is inevitable that once inside you will realize that you have found way more stuff than you realized you had to have and off to the cart corral you go.
kfgo.com
Driver killed in crash with train in St. Louis County
HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Authorities in northeastern Minnesota are investigating a fatal collision on Thursday between a pickup and a Canadian National train northwest of Hermantown. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said the truck didn’t stop for the stop sign at the rail crossing and was struck broadside by...
northernnewsnow.com
New parking regulations aim to encourage more buildings in Duluth
DULUTH, MN -- A newly proposed plan from the city of Duluth aims to increase development by removing parking regulations. “One of the things that’s been talked about is the high cost of constructing parking and some of the ways in which the regulations do and don’t serve the community,” said Adam Fulton, the deputy director of Planning and Economic Development for the city of Duluth.
Bong Center Assumes Operation Of Superior Visitor + Tourism Information Center
While its location isn't new, management of operations will be. The visitor information center that's been located inside the lobby at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior has a new manager - and it's a familiar entity. The Bong Center has taken over operations effective January 3.
Is It Illegal To Drive With Snow On Your Vehicle In Minnesota?
The Northland enjoyed a fresh batch of snow this week, well some people enjoyed it anyway. Now as the cleanup continues across the region, we know there are some do's and don'ts when it comes to snow removal. For example, not only is it a best practice to avoid pushing...
See Photos Of Stunning Ice Formations On Minnesota’s North Shore
Some beautiful photos were taken this last week along Minnesota's North Shore Scenic Drive. Recent weather kicked up enough waves to spray water along the North Shore of Lake Superior. The spray or mist then froze to trees, creating stunning frozen sculptures that were captured by motorists who happened to notice them.
boreal.org
Cold Play at three of Minnesota's Ice Parks (including one in Duluth)
Ryan Rodgers- MN Conservation Magazine - Jan - Feb 2023 Issue. . The state’s newest ice park, Quarry Park in Duluth, was slated to open last season. Like Sandstone, Duluth Ice Park occupies a former quarry. This quarry sits 400 feet up the lakeside hills above the St. Louis River, overlooking West Duluth and the Bong Bridge. Many years ago, investors in the quarry were disappointed to discover that under a cap of hard basalt lurked crumbly anorthosite gabbro. For decades the pit sat forgotten, hidden in the overgrowth behind a neighborhood. In the 1970s, ice climbers discovered the sloppy rock froze into place during winter, and 100-foot-tall icefalls formed. Ice climbing was in its wild infancy, and climbers began discreetly plying their trade, affectionately dubbing the venue Casket Quarry after the concrete burial vaults made by a nearby company.
FOX 21 Online
Locally Laid Egg Company Owner Talks About High Egg Prices
WRENSHALL, Minn. — Inflation has upped the prices on a lot of products at the grocery store, including eggs, but one farm in the Northland says it’s trying to keep prices down. The Locally Laid Egg Company has a farm in Wrenshall and also partners with Amish farms...
2023 Lake Superior Ice Festival Brings A Full Schedule Of Fun To Superior
A fun winter tradition returns to Superior, promising once again to provide a weekend filled with activities for the entire family. The Lake Superior Ice Festival's vision is "to attract people of all ages and abilities to share in Superior’s passion for all things winter and come together to celebrate the coolest aspects of our City."
Where Does Duluth + Superior Dump All Of This Snow? Here Are A Few Spots
Have you ever wondered where these massive snow banks downtown end up? Lots of people think that city crews scoop up the snow, truck it to Lake Superior, and then dump it into the lake. That may be true for some places in the Great Lakes like Buffalo, but not here in the Twin Ports. Instead, enormous mountains of snow are created just outside of public view.
Northland Hunches: Things Only Someone From Duluth + Superior Would Understand
Living in the Northland, there are just some things that we take for granted. Useful things - that everyone who lives here is aware of, but someone from outside of the area might not understand. For lack of a better term, we'll call them "Northland Hunches". Some of these Northland...
16 Ways To Tell You’re From Duluth Without Telling People You’re From Duluth
One of my favorite social media trends is "Tell me something without telling me something". I just think they're great and I had to do a Duluth version. I've lived in Duluth my entire life, and there is just something about it that makes you feel that this is just what people from here say or do. We live in a beautiful outdoor city with plenty to do, but often you'll find people from Duluth or Minnesota saying and doing the same things.
FOX 21 Online
What’s in Store for Cirrus Aircraft?
DULUTH, Minn. — Less than four months ago Cirrus Aircraft announced that it’s refurbishing a 189 thousand square foot building north of the airport to be its Innovation Center. Innovations to the company’s planes have been an integral part of the company’s growth and its future. At this afternoon’s Duluth Chamber of Commerce’s Let’s Do Lunch event, Cirrus Aircrafts president Patrick Widdick, told those in attendance, “Here in Duluth this coming spring we’re going to move into new innovation center that is just fantastic because we have a lot of airplanes to make, but we also have to design the airplanes of the future. The innovation piece is incredibly important to our growth.”
