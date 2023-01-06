So, Utah is the #1 place for raising a family, right? Actually NO. The people at Wallet Hub do these surveys all the time and the latest one was the Best and Worst States to Raise a Family. This isn’t their opinion. They did a study to evaluate each state based on affordability, share of families with young kids, quality of local schools and things like healthcare, fitness and recreational sports centers along with separation and divorce rates. When you factor in all of that, Utah ranks #15. Massachusetts is #1 followed by Minnesota, New York, North Dakota and Vermont.

UTAH STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO