The real problem is the people who come here for better but don't change and create crime and more badness in Utah they destroy.

890kdxu.com

Utah is #1 for raising families, right? No?!!!

So, Utah is the #1 place for raising a family, right? Actually NO. The people at Wallet Hub do these surveys all the time and the latest one was the Best and Worst States to Raise a Family. This isn’t their opinion. They did a study to evaluate each state based on affordability, share of families with young kids, quality of local schools and things like healthcare, fitness and recreational sports centers along with separation and divorce rates. When you factor in all of that, Utah ranks #15. Massachusetts is #1 followed by Minnesota, New York, North Dakota and Vermont.
UTAH STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah

You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest man-made structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Outdoor Retailer returns to Utah while top brands boycott

Vendors selling hiking apparel, e-bikes, zippers and other outdoor gear gathered in Utah this week for what has long been one of the country’s largest trade shows catering to the recreation industry, marking its return to the deeply Republican state after a four-year boycott over its land management stances.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Opinion: Is everyone you know sick in Utah?

This is an editorial piece. An editorial, like a news article, is based on fact but also shares opinions. The opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and are not associated with our newsroom. Does it seem like everyone is sick in Utah, or is it just me?
UTAH STATE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Video published by FOX 13 News indefinitely postpones POST Director appointment

TAYLORSVILLE — Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby was getting ready to be sworn in on Monday as one of Utah’s top law enforcement officials. As the state-appointed director of Utah POST, or Peace Officer Standards and Training, Rigby would have overseen the training and certification of the approximately 9,000 officers, deputies, and troopers across Utah.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Can recent rain an snowfall help fill Utah’s reservoirs?

SALT LAKE CITY– The rain and snow continue to fall at above-normal rates across Utah. What does this mean for the state’s reservoirs?. Utah’s smaller reservoirs could do well with the rain and snow we’re receiving. But how about the larger ones?. Most of Utah’s mountains...
UTAH STATE
mybighornbasin.com

SYP: Richard Jones, Wyoming Citizens Against Normalization

Richard Jones, from Wyoming Citizens Against Normalization about the marijuana industry, spoke about the pending legislation in the upcoming Wyoming legislature, as well as the history of trying to legalize pot in our state. Richard also talked about the national trends for the pot business. Also, what is Delta 8 and how is this a bad thing?
WYOMING STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Highly transmissible new COVID-19 variant circulating in Utah, U.S.

SALT LAKE CITY — Health officials say the new variant of COVID-19, named XBB.1.5, has been found in Utah. Officials describe it as a highly contagious sub-variant of the Omicron strain. The Centers for Disease Control lists XBB.1.5 as one of the three most prevalent types of COVID-19 currently circulating in the United States.
