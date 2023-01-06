Read full article on original website
Sunnyside
3d ago
The real problem is the people who come here for better but don't change and create crime and more badness in Utah they destroy.
2
890kdxu.com
Utah is #1 for raising families, right? No?!!!
So, Utah is the #1 place for raising a family, right? Actually NO. The people at Wallet Hub do these surveys all the time and the latest one was the Best and Worst States to Raise a Family. This isn’t their opinion. They did a study to evaluate each state based on affordability, share of families with young kids, quality of local schools and things like healthcare, fitness and recreational sports centers along with separation and divorce rates. When you factor in all of that, Utah ranks #15. Massachusetts is #1 followed by Minnesota, New York, North Dakota and Vermont.
This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah
You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest man-made structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
Utah leaders want ‘historic’ tax cut — but Gov. Cox balks at slashing income tax rate to 4.5%
Utah Legislature explores cutting income taxes, one-time rebates, property tax adjustments, expanding social security credits, repealing food sales tax and more.
Outdoor Retailer returns to Utah while top brands boycott
Vendors selling hiking apparel, e-bikes, zippers and other outdoor gear gathered in Utah this week for what has long been one of the country’s largest trade shows catering to the recreation industry, marking its return to the deeply Republican state after a four-year boycott over its land management stances.
Outdoor Retailer plans big 'homecoming' as it returns to Utah
When does the Outdoor Retailer trade show start in Utah? Will Outdoor Retailer have other events in Utah this year?
kslnewsradio.com
Opinion: Is everyone you know sick in Utah?
This is an editorial piece. An editorial, like a news article, is based on fact but also shares opinions. The opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and are not associated with our newsroom. Does it seem like everyone is sick in Utah, or is it just me?
ksl.com
Plan to ride an OHV in Utah? You may need to take an educational course first
SALT LAKE CITY — Riding off-highway vehicles is a popular activity in Utah, but anyone 18 and older will now need to complete an online educational course before they can ride most off-highway vehicles on state public lands. The free educational course is required for adults who plan to...
Whose river is it anyway? Stream access fight once again on battlefield
The Utah Supreme Court is considering a case arguing that because early Utah settlers had freely accessed waterways in the area for fishing, anglers today should be able to cross private property to get to public fishing.
Will Utah eliminate sales tax on food?
Talks are apparently under way on Utah's Capitol Hill about eliminating the state portion of the sales tax on food, as well as removing the earmark on the income tax for public education.
‘We are about as wet as we can get,’ Utah water expert says
Utah watersheds are basking in an incredible start to the water year, with 2023 bringing plentiful mountain snow and generous helpings of rain in the valleys. Will the storminess hold on, or are dry months ahead?
ksl.com
Tax cuts, water, housing and transgender surgeries for minors: What to expect from Utah Legislature
SALT LAKE CITY — The 2023 legislative session is days away, so buckle up. The 45-day session set to kick off Jan. 17 is always a whirlwind of closed-door caucus meetings, packed committee hearings, and at times fiery floor debates. This year, expect all of that and more — with an especially hefty budget, thanks to a more than $3.3 billion surplus.
$150 million by Spencer Cox for affordable housing in Utah: Is it worth it?
Like all other states of the United States, Utah is the place where the rate of inflation is high. Every day, people can be found complaining about the high prices of food, shelter, energy, and healthcare facilities.
Utah is the land of fry sauce. So who has the best fries in the state?
Where are the best French fries in Utah? Best fries in Utah. Where to get fries in Utah. Best fries in Salt Lake City.
Warning, advisories issued as another wintry storm arrives in Utah
When did the National Weather Service send out Utah winter storm advisory? Will Utah get more snow?
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Video published by FOX 13 News indefinitely postpones POST Director appointment
TAYLORSVILLE — Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby was getting ready to be sworn in on Monday as one of Utah’s top law enforcement officials. As the state-appointed director of Utah POST, or Peace Officer Standards and Training, Rigby would have overseen the training and certification of the approximately 9,000 officers, deputies, and troopers across Utah.
kslnewsradio.com
Can recent rain an snowfall help fill Utah’s reservoirs?
SALT LAKE CITY– The rain and snow continue to fall at above-normal rates across Utah. What does this mean for the state’s reservoirs?. Utah’s smaller reservoirs could do well with the rain and snow we’re receiving. But how about the larger ones?. Most of Utah’s mountains...
mybighornbasin.com
SYP: Richard Jones, Wyoming Citizens Against Normalization
Richard Jones, from Wyoming Citizens Against Normalization about the marijuana industry, spoke about the pending legislation in the upcoming Wyoming legislature, as well as the history of trying to legalize pot in our state. Richard also talked about the national trends for the pot business. Also, what is Delta 8 and how is this a bad thing?
kslnewsradio.com
Highly transmissible new COVID-19 variant circulating in Utah, U.S.
SALT LAKE CITY — Health officials say the new variant of COVID-19, named XBB.1.5, has been found in Utah. Officials describe it as a highly contagious sub-variant of the Omicron strain. The Centers for Disease Control lists XBB.1.5 as one of the three most prevalent types of COVID-19 currently circulating in the United States.
bitcoinist.com
Strange Antennas Used For A Secret Crypto Mining Activity Are Sprouting In Utah’s Hills
Strange antennas have been spotted cropping from the hills of Salt Lake City in Utah, that seem to be linked to a crypto mining company. According to KSLTV-5, the antennas appeared a year ago and authorities still have no idea who is leaving them on the hills. The unit consists...
ksl.com
Doctor says surgery that first lady Jill Biden will have is common in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — First lady Jill Biden is scheduled to have a procedure next Wednesday — Mohs surgery — which is relatively common in Utah because the state has a lot of skin cancer cases, according to a Utah doctor. Dr. Alice Frigerio, a surgeon and...
