Saginaw, MI

MLive

911 systems down in Bay County, surrounding area

BAY CITY, MI - Central dispatch offices around the state appear to be dealing with a 911 outage, including mid-Michigan. A BAYAlert issued at 3:29 p.m. on Jan. 10 states that Bay County 911 is currently experiencing technical issues. If you have an emergency in Bay County, authorities are asking...
BAY COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Genesee County Sheriff gives update on ‘Michigan Monster’ case

FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - New details will be released regarding a Genesee County man who the Sheriff’s office called “The Michigan Monster.”. Michael Anthony Barajas faces charges for allegedly holding a pregnant woman captive for days in November. Background: Human trafficking suspect threatened to ‘rip out victim’s throat’...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw County Dive Team recovering body from Saginaw River

SAGINAW, MI — Emergency personnel are working to remove a body found floating in the Saginaw River. About 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, police were notified by civilians that they had seen a body floating in the river behind the Temple Theatre, 201 N. Washington Ave. in downtown Saginaw, according to Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
Banana 101.5

New Owners – Flint Twp Couple Purchase TRV FIT Flint

If 2023 is your year to get in shape, TRV Fit Flint is here to help. The popular workout facility on Miller Road was recently purchased by Tom and Samantha Yeager of Flint Township. If the names sound familiar, the husband and wife team are both originally from Flushing. The...
FLINT, MI
wkzo.com

Man officially charged in Lansing murder

LANSING, MI — Twenty-eight-year-old Anthony Anderson Jr. has been charged with killing Shaquille Brown and injuring Curshawn Terrell in a shooting at a recording studio in Lansing Township on New Year’s Eve. The Saginaw-area man is accused of shooting both at 51 Sessions, which in a building along...
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Suspect with filed teeth was running ‘gang of rapists,’ sheriff says

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Disturbing new details were released surrounding “serial monster” Michael Barajas and what Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson called his “gang of rapists.”. Barajas, 36, was arrested on Dec. 8, 2022 when G.H.O.S.T. operatives rescued a 20-year-old human trafficking victim after she was taken...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Indiana man charged with arson in fire at Saginaw group recovery home

SAGINAW, MI — An Indiana man is facing an arson charge after allegedly setting fire to the group home he lived in on the city’s West Side. About 3 p.m. on Jan. 4, the Saginaw and Buena Vista Township fire departments responded to a reported blaze at a two-story house at 403 N. Webster St. Initial reports indicated there were explosions heard from the basement, said Saginaw Fire Marshal Derron Suchodolski.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

One killed, 2 injured in Gratiot Co. crash

GRATIOT CO., Mich. (WNEM) - One person is dead and two others were injured after two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash in Gratiot County. The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to northbound US-127 near Madison Road in Pine River Township for a two-vehicle crash on Jan. 8 at 3:13 p.m.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

House catches fire on Burton's west side

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A house in Burton sustained significant damage after a fire Tuesday afternoon. The Burton Fire Department responded to the 3400 block of Byers Street just after 4 p.m. Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the house when firefighters arrived. Most of the fire was knocked...
BURTON, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Ex-fire chief sues Flint: I was fired for refusing to lie

Former Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the city of Flint and its mayor, alleging he was wrongfully fired for refusing to lie and cover up the details about how two children died in a house fire last year. At issue are the actions of two firefighters who initially swept the house during a May fire and declared an all clear — meaning they found no one inside. But six minutes...
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw men accused of keeping 2 males captive, robbing and torturing them

SAGINAW, MI — Two Saginaw men are facing life offenses after allegedly keeping two others captive as they robbed and tortured them. The matter began on Thursday, Jan. 5, when a 17-year-old went to a residence in the 600 block of South Granger Street on Saginaw’s West Side to hang out with two residents, Jontorrion L. Reed, 21, and Mitchell J. Ballard, who turned 20 two days prior, said Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow. Though the teen had considered the older men his friends, they pulled out a handgun and demanded his shoes and cellphone.
