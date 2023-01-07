Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unique new restaurant serving "Wafflewiches" just opened in MichiganKristen WaltersEssexville, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Former Saginaw mayor's unusual will contained unusual and spiteful clauseAuthor Ed AndersonSaginaw, MI
Related
911 systems down in Bay County, surrounding area
BAY CITY, MI - Central dispatch offices around the state appear to be dealing with a 911 outage, including mid-Michigan. A BAYAlert issued at 3:29 p.m. on Jan. 10 states that Bay County 911 is currently experiencing technical issues. If you have an emergency in Bay County, authorities are asking...
Snowstorm trend: Shifting north, changing outcome for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Saginaw, Bay City, Muskegon
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been for the solid precipitation area to shift north and west into our area of southwest Lower and central Lower Michigan. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference...
WILX-TV
Genesee County Sheriff gives update on ‘Michigan Monster’ case
FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - New details will be released regarding a Genesee County man who the Sheriff’s office called “The Michigan Monster.”. Michael Anthony Barajas faces charges for allegedly holding a pregnant woman captive for days in November. Background: Human trafficking suspect threatened to ‘rip out victim’s throat’...
abc12.com
Suspicious vacant hotel fires in Saginaw County have law enforcement concerned
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Two fires at vacant hotels not far from each other have law enforcement agencies concerned someone might try it again. One was in Buena Vista Township, the other in Bridgeport. Both fires appear to be intentionally set. There were no injuries, but investigators are...
Saginaw County Dive Team recovering body from Saginaw River
SAGINAW, MI — Emergency personnel are working to remove a body found floating in the Saginaw River. About 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, police were notified by civilians that they had seen a body floating in the river behind the Temple Theatre, 201 N. Washington Ave. in downtown Saginaw, according to Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow.
New Owners – Flint Twp Couple Purchase TRV FIT Flint
If 2023 is your year to get in shape, TRV Fit Flint is here to help. The popular workout facility on Miller Road was recently purchased by Tom and Samantha Yeager of Flint Township. If the names sound familiar, the husband and wife team are both originally from Flushing. The...
wkzo.com
Man officially charged in Lansing murder
LANSING, MI — Twenty-eight-year-old Anthony Anderson Jr. has been charged with killing Shaquille Brown and injuring Curshawn Terrell in a shooting at a recording studio in Lansing Township on New Year’s Eve. The Saginaw-area man is accused of shooting both at 51 Sessions, which in a building along...
WNEM
Suspect with filed teeth was running ‘gang of rapists,’ sheriff says
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Disturbing new details were released surrounding “serial monster” Michael Barajas and what Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson called his “gang of rapists.”. Barajas, 36, was arrested on Dec. 8, 2022 when G.H.O.S.T. operatives rescued a 20-year-old human trafficking victim after she was taken...
Indiana man charged with arson in fire at Saginaw group recovery home
SAGINAW, MI — An Indiana man is facing an arson charge after allegedly setting fire to the group home he lived in on the city’s West Side. About 3 p.m. on Jan. 4, the Saginaw and Buena Vista Township fire departments responded to a reported blaze at a two-story house at 403 N. Webster St. Initial reports indicated there were explosions heard from the basement, said Saginaw Fire Marshal Derron Suchodolski.
abc12.com
Police: Teen driver crossed median of U.S. 127, causing deadly crash
GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators say a teenage driver crossed the median of U.S. 127 in Gratiot County on Sunday afternoon, causing a head-on crash that claimed the life of an Ithaca woman. The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office says a 16-year-old girl from Shepherd was driving north on U.S....
WNEM
One killed, 2 injured in Gratiot Co. crash
GRATIOT CO., Mich. (WNEM) - One person is dead and two others were injured after two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash in Gratiot County. The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to northbound US-127 near Madison Road in Pine River Township for a two-vehicle crash on Jan. 8 at 3:13 p.m.
abc12.com
House catches fire on Burton's west side
BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A house in Burton sustained significant damage after a fire Tuesday afternoon. The Burton Fire Department responded to the 3400 block of Byers Street just after 4 p.m. Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the house when firefighters arrived. Most of the fire was knocked...
Snowstorm trend: Storm shifting north, changing outcome for Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Flint
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been leaning toward more rain and less snow for our southeast Lower Michigan region. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference between accumulating snow and mostly rain. At...
Ex-fire chief sues Flint: I was fired for refusing to lie
Former Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the city of Flint and its mayor, alleging he was wrongfully fired for refusing to lie and cover up the details about how two children died in a house fire last year. At issue are the actions of two firefighters who initially swept the house during a May fire and declared an all clear — meaning they found no one inside. But six minutes...
WWMT
Driver attempts to flee from deputies on wrong side of I-96, driving stolen car
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. — A driver was arrested in Livingston County after attempting to lead sheriff's deputies on a chase down the wrong side of I-96 Sunday morning. The chase began on I-96 near M-59 in Howell Township when a deputy tried to stop a driver in a 2021 Toyota Rav4 for having a stolen registration plate, according to the sheriff's office.
Michigan woman seeks answers in father’s March 2020 homicide
FLINT, MI – Mandy Stade remembers the day two Michigan State Police troopers knocked on her door. It was March 21, 2020 – a Saturday – and her husband woke her at around 1 a.m. to tell her the police were at their door, and she needed to talk with them. It was about her father, he told her.
Trash company works weekend picking up uncollected garbage across Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI — The new company collecting Saginaw’s curbside trash ramped up its efforts over the weekend to clean up garbage not collected last week, officials said. Priority Waste, a Clinton Township-based company that provides curbside garbage pickup at 34 Michigan municipalities including Flint, began its 5-year contract servicing Saginaw last week.
WILX-TV
Suspect in Lansing vehicle-pedestrian crash charged with attempted murder
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Casey Erickson has been charged with assault with intent to murder in connection with a Saturday collision. According to authorities, a man was critically injured Saturday in a crash near the intersection of Cedar Street and Cesar E. Chavez Avenue just before 2 a.m. Background: One...
Saginaw men accused of keeping 2 males captive, robbing and torturing them
SAGINAW, MI — Two Saginaw men are facing life offenses after allegedly keeping two others captive as they robbed and tortured them. The matter began on Thursday, Jan. 5, when a 17-year-old went to a residence in the 600 block of South Granger Street on Saginaw’s West Side to hang out with two residents, Jontorrion L. Reed, 21, and Mitchell J. Ballard, who turned 20 two days prior, said Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow. Though the teen had considered the older men his friends, they pulled out a handgun and demanded his shoes and cellphone.
Bay City man gets probation for choking kitten to death, prohibited from having animals
BAY CITY, MI — A man with an admitted history of killing pets has received a probationary sentence for choking his roommate’s kitten to death. Bay County Circuit Judge Joseph K. Sheeran on Monday, Jan. 9, sentenced 30-year-old Mark M. Jacobs II to 18 months’ probation. While on probation, Jacobs is prohibited from possessing or having contact with animals.
Comments / 0