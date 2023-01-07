MIAMI - Hope emerges from Monday night's association meeting as residents of 5050 Northwest in Miami learn from city officials and board members that they most likely can come home by next month.It's welcomed news after being displaced 18 months ago."This is good news because you know our situation," said resident Jose Pico. August 2021, City of Miami building inspectors deemed 5050 Northwest 7th Street condos unsafe.Pico says the time away has taken a toll."It's a very big problem, financial and emotional, for us," Pico explained. Financial burdens from some residents include additional rent to paying roughly $5000 so far in special...

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO