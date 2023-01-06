Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
The Dad Who Killed 3-Year-old Toddler Over Milk and Dumped Her Body in a CulvertYana BostongirlRichardson, TX
Suspect in Stolen Porsche Arrested Following High-Speed Chase and Attempted Carjacking in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Monday Night Playoff Games Could Put Dallas Cowboys at DisadvantageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Rising Auto Thefts in Dallas: A Growing Problem with Real-Life Consequences for CitizensLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Midland fugitives in deadly December shooting arrested in Dallas
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men wanted in connection with a murder at The Ranch Apartments in December have been arrested in Dallas, according to a release from the Midland Police Department. 30-year-old Shawn Douglas Love was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force on January 9. 25-year-old Jamar Yusef […]
Information wanted in connection to deadly Dallas shooting
DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department (DPD) has started investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Tuesday. Police are looking for anyone with information to come forward. According to DPD, officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Peru Street on Jan. 10. When they got there,...
dallasexpress.com
Suspect Identified in Triple Homicide
More information is trickling out about the deadly shooting that occurred in North Dallas at an apartment complex, and the search for the suspect is ramping up. Dallas police have identified the suspect in the triple homicide on Lazy Acres Circle as 25-year-old Evin Geovanny Mata-Guzman. Police say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him is urged to call 911.
Driver killed trying to cross Loop 12 in Dallas
One person has died after being struck by traffic in Dallas Tuesday. Police learned the victim’s car had been involved in a minor crash on Loop 12 near I-30. He was crossing the freeway when he was struck and killed at the scene.
'Don’t go, Bob': Man survives sudden cardiac arrest in Dallas church
DALLAS — It was a late August Sunday morning. Bob Richardson was sitting in the same pew he always sits in – back row, right side of the sanctuary. He remembers the sermon ending and the offering plate starting its rounds. But, he does not remember collapsing. “My...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Peru Street
On January 10, 2023, at approximately 3:56 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 1400 block of Peru Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found a man shot at the location. DFR responded and the man died at the scene from his injuries. There is no suspect information at this time. This remains an ongoing investigation.
After brief search, Dallas police find 12-year-old Kailon Speed
Update 9:30 a.m. Jan. 10, 2023: The Dallas Police Department found Kailon Speed, 12. He is safe and with his family.DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Kailon Speed, 12. He was last seen about 7:40 p.m. on Jan.9 in the 7600 block of S Westmoreland Road. He's 5'1", 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, light green pants and light green shoes.Police said Speed, who was on foot, may be confused and need help.Call the department at 911 or (214) 671-4268 if you have any information about his whereabouts.
Missing Dallas boy found safe
DALLAS — Dallas police say a boy that went missing has been found safe. Originally, the 12-year-old was reported to police after he was last seen on Jan. 9 in the 7600 block of South Westmoreland Road. Officers reported the following morning that he was found. Other local news:
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
4 Bank Customers Targeted by ‘Jugging' Thieves Saturday in McKinney
Police in McKinney are urging bank customers to stay vigilant following a rash of "jugging" incidents over the weekend. According to police, at least four jugging cases are being investigated at three separate Chase bank branches. McKinney Police spokeswoman Ana Navarro says one went to the gas station; another went...
Suspect crashes stolen vehicle after string of crimes in DFW, sheriff's department says
DALLAS — An aggravated robbery suspect has been hospitalized after leading officers on a chase Monday, resulting in a crash on Interstate 35 in Dallas, the sheriff’s department said. On Monday, Jan. 9 just before 2 p.m., the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were alerted that the...
dallasexpress.com
Crash Involving Fire-Rescue Truck Yields DWI
Firefighters responded to a crash involving a Dallas Fire-Rescue truck early Saturday morning. One woman was charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) after being taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The accident happened just after 2:30 a.m. on the southbound side of N. Stemmons Freeway. Agencies were already on...
dallasexpress.com
Cartel Suspect in 2013 DFW Killing Arrested
A Mexican cartel leader linked to the shooting death of a defense attorney in 2013 in Southlake was arrested by Mexican authorities, according to a tweet by the Mexican Attorney General’s Office on Sunday. Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez had been placed on the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted list as the...
Dallas Police looking for suspect in road rage shooting on Central Expressway
Police say a man was shot by an unknown person and that the motive appears to be road rage. The victim was hospitalized and is said to be in stable condition. Dallas Police were seen yesterday investigating the victim’s Mazda sedan
earnthenecklace.com
Is Weekend News Anchor Morgan Young Leaving WFAA-TV?
Since Morgan Young’s debut newscast on WFAA News 8, residents of Dallas have viewed her as a breath of fresh air. The anchor will complete her two years at the station in a few weeks. Now, Morgan Young is leaving the WFAA weekend morning position for a new and exciting position. Since her announcement, people have had questions regarding her decision. Here’s what the reporter said about her new role.
Victims killed in Fort Worth shooting identified
The two teens killed in a January 4th shooting in Fort Worth have now been identified. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner confirms Adrian Daniels was 14 and Breck Williams was 17.
keranews.org
This North Texas charity fixes cars for free. ‘It was a godsend’
About a decade ago, Manuel Tellez’s pickup truck was in bad shape. The 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 was constantly overheating. "It was just one thing after another, and I didn’t have any money to get it repaired. And what I did is I went to a payday lender to take out a loan,” Tellez said.
Dallas Observer
Wiped Off the Map: Homeless Feel Lost in the Shuffle Waiting For Housing Assistance
On a hot day in early November, Justin Thomas, Caitlin Sowell and Danielle Hollowell sat outside the Moni Food Mart at the corner of Marsh Lane and Rosemeade Parkway in northern Dallas. Two young pit bulls named Bruce and Buddy Holly lay beside them. The three are homeless and living in tents at a nearby encampment, but they’re trying to change that.
dallasexpress.com
Aaron Dean Defense Alleges Jury Misconduct
Aaron Dean’s defense team on Friday asked for an investigation into alleged jury misconduct after a juror reportedly made a social media post about the trial as it was ongoing. If the attorneys’ claim is found to be true, the alleged action will give Dean the right to another...
“Most Haunted Road In Dallas”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Dallas, the bustling city in the state of Texas, is home to a number of haunted roads that are sure to send shivers down your spine. Here are the five most haunted roads in Dallas that you should avoid if you're faint of heart:
Car smashes into Denton apartment, lots of damage but no injuries
There’s a big mess to clean up at a Denton apartment building where a car veered out of control Monday – crashing into the living room of one unit at the complex on Carroll Boulevard a few blocks from the UNT campus.
Comments / 4