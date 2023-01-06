ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

ABC Big 2 News

Midland fugitives in deadly December shooting arrested in Dallas

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men wanted in connection with a murder at The Ranch Apartments in December have been arrested in Dallas, according to a release from the Midland Police Department. 30-year-old Shawn Douglas Love was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force on January 9. 25-year-old Jamar Yusef […]
MIDLAND, TX
WFAA

Information wanted in connection to deadly Dallas shooting

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department (DPD) has started investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Tuesday. Police are looking for anyone with information to come forward. According to DPD, officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Peru Street on Jan. 10. When they got there,...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Suspect Identified in Triple Homicide

More information is trickling out about the deadly shooting that occurred in North Dallas at an apartment complex, and the search for the suspect is ramping up. Dallas police have identified the suspect in the triple homicide on Lazy Acres Circle as 25-year-old Evin Geovanny Mata-Guzman. Police say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him is urged to call 911.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Peru Street

On January 10, 2023, at approximately 3:56 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 1400 block of Peru Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found a man shot at the location. DFR responded and the man died at the scene from his injuries. There is no suspect information at this time. This remains an ongoing investigation.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

After brief search, Dallas police find 12-year-old Kailon Speed

Update 9:30 a.m. Jan. 10, 2023: The Dallas Police Department found Kailon Speed, 12. He is safe and with his family.DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Kailon Speed, 12. He was last seen about 7:40 p.m. on Jan.9 in the 7600 block of S Westmoreland Road. He's 5'1", 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, light green pants and light green shoes.Police said Speed, who was on foot, may be confused and need help.Call the department at 911 or (214) 671-4268 if you have any information about his whereabouts. 
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Missing Dallas boy found safe

DALLAS — Dallas police say a boy that went missing has been found safe. Originally, the 12-year-old was reported to police after he was last seen on Jan. 9 in the 7600 block of South Westmoreland Road. Officers reported the following morning that he was found. Other local news:
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

4 Bank Customers Targeted by ‘Jugging' Thieves Saturday in McKinney

Police in McKinney are urging bank customers to stay vigilant following a rash of "jugging" incidents over the weekend. According to police, at least four jugging cases are being investigated at three separate Chase bank branches. McKinney Police spokeswoman Ana Navarro says one went to the gas station; another went...
MCKINNEY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Crash Involving Fire-Rescue Truck Yields DWI

Firefighters responded to a crash involving a Dallas Fire-Rescue truck early Saturday morning. One woman was charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) after being taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The accident happened just after 2:30 a.m. on the southbound side of N. Stemmons Freeway. Agencies were already on...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Cartel Suspect in 2013 DFW Killing Arrested

A Mexican cartel leader linked to the shooting death of a defense attorney in 2013 in Southlake was arrested by Mexican authorities, according to a tweet by the Mexican Attorney General’s Office on Sunday. Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez had been placed on the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted list as the...
DALLAS, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Is Weekend News Anchor Morgan Young Leaving WFAA-TV?

Since Morgan Young’s debut newscast on WFAA News 8, residents of Dallas have viewed her as a breath of fresh air. The anchor will complete her two years at the station in a few weeks. Now, Morgan Young is leaving the WFAA weekend morning position for a new and exciting position. Since her announcement, people have had questions regarding her decision. Here’s what the reporter said about her new role.
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

This North Texas charity fixes cars for free. ‘It was a godsend’

About a decade ago, Manuel Tellez’s pickup truck was in bad shape. The 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 was constantly overheating. "It was just one thing after another, and I didn’t have any money to get it repaired. And what I did is I went to a payday lender to take out a loan,” Tellez said.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Wiped Off the Map: Homeless Feel Lost in the Shuffle Waiting For Housing Assistance

On a hot day in early November, Justin Thomas, Caitlin Sowell and Danielle Hollowell sat outside the Moni Food Mart at the corner of Marsh Lane and Rosemeade Parkway in northern Dallas. Two young pit bulls named Bruce and Buddy Holly lay beside them. The three are homeless and living in tents at a nearby encampment, but they’re trying to change that.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Aaron Dean Defense Alleges Jury Misconduct

Aaron Dean’s defense team on Friday asked for an investigation into alleged jury misconduct after a juror reportedly made a social media post about the trial as it was ongoing. If the attorneys’ claim is found to be true, the alleged action will give Dean the right to another...
DALLAS, TX

