ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookville, PA

Comments / 0

Related
explorejeffersonpa.com

SPONSORED: Brookville Equipment Corporation Has Several Job Openings

Brookville Equipment Corporation is a world-class American manufacturer of innovative, powered transportation solutions for mining/tunneling, rail freight, and passenger transportation. If you would like to work for a company that has a long history of producing high-quality products and can provide a positive workplace culture, then BROOKVILLE may have the...
BROOKVILLE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

SPONSORED: Beverage-Air Employee Spotlight: Jack Burkett

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Each month Beverage-Air will be recognizing multiple employees responsible for the quality products Beverage-Air manufactures and have contributed to the family atmosphere at Beverage-Air of Brookville. This week Beverage-Air is recognizing Jack Burkett. Jack has been part of the Beverage-Air family for over 48 years.
BROOKVILLE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Featured Local Job: Paraprofessional/Educational Aide Position

Union School District is seeking applicants for the position of Paraprofessional/Educational Aide starting immediately. To assist, support, and work with teachers, Educational aides, and administration to provide a quality instructional program and improve student goals/achievements. Duties and Responsibilities:. Maintains a pattern of prompt and regular attendance. Follows the daily schedule...
RIMERSBURG, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

SPONSORED: Nick’s Auto Body of Clarion Has Plenty of Local Ties

(Pictured above: Mike Minich, Ginger, and Tim Gizzo) “There was a need for another shop in the area,” he told exploreClarion.com. “We fixed a lot of cars at Seidle’s (Body Shop). When we left, there weren’t enough shops to take over.”. That need is now filled...
CLARION, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

Sister and Brookville alumni, 2nd-grade teacher Jen Palmer and principal Jill Rhoades, work together at Pinecreek Elementary. They’re pictured here with several 2nd-grade students. Courtesy of Brookville Area School District. Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of...
WJAC TV

Johnstown Galleria: the 2023 outlook and recovery

Cambria County, PA — Weeks after the lower level of the Johnstown Galleria flooded, vendors are recovering. Some new ones are in negotiations to start operating at the mall too. “We got a lot of stores that have come over here. So pretty much, I say I got like...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Annie

This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Annie. Annie is a female Chihuahua & Beagle mix puppy. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Annie is friendly, playful, and funny!. To schedule an appointment to meet her, contact Gateway Humane...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

$1 million lottery raffle ticket sold in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky person has their hands on a locally-sold ticket worth $1 million from Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle Jan. 7 drawing. The $1 million winning ticket was sold at First Stop Shop located on Union Avenue in Altoona. It was one of four top-prize-winning tickets. The numbers selected […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Crews make quick work of house fire in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD, Pa (WTAJ) — Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire Monday morning and quickly put out the flame. Lindsey Delattre, captain of the Madera Fire Company, said crews responded to a house fire in Knox Township along the 1000 block of Caldwell Road around 11:38 a.m. Flames were coming from the […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Tree Falls on Vehicle Traveling Along Route 322

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injury after a tree fell on his vehicle in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Saturday, January 7, the incident occurred at 6:34 a.m. on Friday, December 23, on U.S. Route 322, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WTAJ

Another $1 million lottery ticket sold in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Another lucky person has purchased a winning ticket worth $1 million from a store in Altoona. A winning “We Wish You a Merry Million” Scratch-Off Ticket was sold at Sunoco located at 1700 7th Avenue in Altoona. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket. Another millionaire […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Groundhog Day 2023 schedule of events in Punxsutawney

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The excitement builds as Groundhog Day is less than a month away! The Inner Circle and The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club have four days of great events planned ranging from Wednesday, February 1 to Saturday, February 4 at and around Gobbler’s Knob. Some events will need a ticket, but some, sadly, are […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WFMJ.com

Fire consumes truckload of food along I-80 in Mercer County

A truckload of groceries went up in flames along Interstate 80 in Mercer County early Monday. Dispatchers sent firefighters from Mercer East End and Shenango Township to the eastbound lanes of the interstate in East Lackawannock Township shortly before 5 a.m. where a refrigerated trailer was burning. When fire crews...
MERCER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy