explorejeffersonpa.com
SPONSORED: DuBrook Inc., to Offer Decorative Concrete Demonstration at DuBois Location
DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) – Together with Brickform®, A Division of Solomon Colors, Inc., DuBrook will be offering a free decorative concrete demonstration on Thursday, February 16. The demonstration will be held at the Dubrook location in DuBois, located at 40 Parkway Drive, and is open to general construction...
explorejeffersonpa.com
SPONSORED: Brookville Equipment Corporation Has Several Job Openings
Brookville Equipment Corporation is a world-class American manufacturer of innovative, powered transportation solutions for mining/tunneling, rail freight, and passenger transportation. If you would like to work for a company that has a long history of producing high-quality products and can provide a positive workplace culture, then BROOKVILLE may have the...
explorejeffersonpa.com
SPONSORED: Beverage-Air Employee Spotlight: Jack Burkett
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Each month Beverage-Air will be recognizing multiple employees responsible for the quality products Beverage-Air manufactures and have contributed to the family atmosphere at Beverage-Air of Brookville. This week Beverage-Air is recognizing Jack Burkett. Jack has been part of the Beverage-Air family for over 48 years.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Featured Local Job: Paraprofessional/Educational Aide Position
Union School District is seeking applicants for the position of Paraprofessional/Educational Aide starting immediately. To assist, support, and work with teachers, Educational aides, and administration to provide a quality instructional program and improve student goals/achievements. Duties and Responsibilities:. Maintains a pattern of prompt and regular attendance. Follows the daily schedule...
explorejeffersonpa.com
SPONSORED: Nick’s Auto Body of Clarion Has Plenty of Local Ties
(Pictured above: Mike Minich, Ginger, and Tim Gizzo) “There was a need for another shop in the area,” he told exploreClarion.com. “We fixed a lot of cars at Seidle’s (Body Shop). When we left, there weren’t enough shops to take over.”. That need is now filled...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Liberto to Deliver Keynote for MLK Community Breakfast at Clarion University
CLARION, Pa. – Penn West Clarion will host the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Breakfast at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, January 16, in Eagle Commons. This year’s theme is The King Legacy: Creating Peace Through Art. BreAnna Kirkland Liberto, owner of Clarion Center for the Arts, will...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
Sister and Brookville alumni, 2nd-grade teacher Jen Palmer and principal Jill Rhoades, work together at Pinecreek Elementary. They’re pictured here with several 2nd-grade students. Courtesy of Brookville Area School District. Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of...
Altoona Bed Bath & Beyond, other PA locations set to close
These closures come just months after the company announced plans to close 56 others in September.
WJAC TV
Johnstown Galleria: the 2023 outlook and recovery
Cambria County, PA — Weeks after the lower level of the Johnstown Galleria flooded, vendors are recovering. Some new ones are in negotiations to start operating at the mall too. “We got a lot of stores that have come over here. So pretty much, I say I got like...
explorejeffersonpa.com
SPONSORED: Riverhill Battery Warehouse Offers Factory First and Factory Second Automotive Batteries
Factory first batteries come with a 5-year warranty and factory seconds come with a one-year warranty. Stop by Battery Warehouse and they will match and install a new battery for you in minutes. Riverhill Battery Warehouse offers a full line of services to make your next battery purchase easy:. Free...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Annie
This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Annie. Annie is a female Chihuahua & Beagle mix puppy. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Annie is friendly, playful, and funny!. To schedule an appointment to meet her, contact Gateway Humane...
Local school district seeing increase in crime on campus
BUTLER, Pa. — Since the start of the school year, Butler Area School District has seen a larger increase in crime at school than in prior years, including fights and drug issues. The superintendent Brian White said they had about 24 incidents in the fall but those dropped once...
Lottery sold 4 tickets worth $1M during New Year’s raffle. 2 were sold in central PA
All four tickets remain unclaimed as of Monday afternoon. Check out the winning numbers.
$1 million lottery raffle ticket sold in Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky person has their hands on a locally-sold ticket worth $1 million from Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle Jan. 7 drawing. The $1 million winning ticket was sold at First Stop Shop located on Union Avenue in Altoona. It was one of four top-prize-winning tickets. The numbers selected […]
Crews make quick work of house fire in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD, Pa (WTAJ) — Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire Monday morning and quickly put out the flame. Lindsey Delattre, captain of the Madera Fire Company, said crews responded to a house fire in Knox Township along the 1000 block of Caldwell Road around 11:38 a.m. Flames were coming from the […]
explore venango
Tree Falls on Vehicle Traveling Along Route 322
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injury after a tree fell on his vehicle in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Saturday, January 7, the incident occurred at 6:34 a.m. on Friday, December 23, on U.S. Route 322, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Punxsutawney School Board Votes to Begin Dismissal Process of High School Co-Principal
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) – The Punxsutawney Area School District Board on January 10 voted unanimously to begin dismissal proceedings against high school co-principal Paul Hetrick. (Photo above: The Punxsutawney Area School District Board meets for their monthly voting meeting on Tuesday, January 10.) Hetrick was arrested for violating a...
Another $1 million lottery ticket sold in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Another lucky person has purchased a winning ticket worth $1 million from a store in Altoona. A winning “We Wish You a Merry Million” Scratch-Off Ticket was sold at Sunoco located at 1700 7th Avenue in Altoona. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket. Another millionaire […]
Groundhog Day 2023 schedule of events in Punxsutawney
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The excitement builds as Groundhog Day is less than a month away! The Inner Circle and The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club have four days of great events planned ranging from Wednesday, February 1 to Saturday, February 4 at and around Gobbler’s Knob. Some events will need a ticket, but some, sadly, are […]
WFMJ.com
Fire consumes truckload of food along I-80 in Mercer County
A truckload of groceries went up in flames along Interstate 80 in Mercer County early Monday. Dispatchers sent firefighters from Mercer East End and Shenango Township to the eastbound lanes of the interstate in East Lackawannock Township shortly before 5 a.m. where a refrigerated trailer was burning. When fire crews...
