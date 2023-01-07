Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mount Vernon News
Knox Area Transit's new director overseeing potential big changes
MOUNT VERNON – Knox Area Transit (KAT) will open its community transit center as a central hub this year to offer connecting routes so county residents can travel where they need to go. Bethany Celmar shared plans for KAT in 2023 in her second week as the agency’s new...
Ohio wildlife agency appoints first female district manager
The Ohio Division of Wildlife has appointed its first female district manager.
wtuz.com
OVI Citation, Dover Ambulance Received Minor Damage
Mary Alice Reporting – On January 6th, at 8:00 pm, central dispatch was advised that a vehicle had struck a Dover Fire Department ambulance. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the incident that happened on I-77 southbound and deputies found the involved vehicle at the Marathon Bellstores located outside the Village of Strasburg.
richlandsource.com
Richland County Common Pleas Court judges warn community of jury duty scam
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Common Pleas Court is warning the public of a nationwide telephone scam involving individuals claiming to be deputy calling regarding jury service. Richland County Common Pleas Court Judges Brent N. Robinson and Phillip S. Naumoff issued the joint press release on Monday morning.
cwcolumbus.com
Hilliard road closure starting Monday morning
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Do you drive on Scioto Darby Road? If you do make sure you are aware of the road closures starting Monday morning before you head out the door. Partial road closure on Scioto Darby Road between Alton Darby Road and Cosgray Road will be in effect on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., starting Jan 9.
Body found in Perry County roadway
ROSEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in the roadway in Roseville, the sheriff’s office said Monday. The body was found lying on the 11000 block of Old Rainer Road at approximately 12:36 p.m. The man had apparently been shot, the sheriff’s office said. The […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Crestline Police Chief resigns effective immediately
CRESTLINE—Crestline Police Chief Jeff Shook submitted his resignation to Crestline Mayor Linda Pitt Horning on January 6, 2023. Shook became Chief of the Crestline Police Department in 2018. Before joining the Crestline Police force, he served as Chief in New Washington. Shook’s resignation letter stated (in part):. “I...
Local Waste Services employee fired after Reynoldsburg road rage incident
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A public service employee has been fired following an incident on East Broad Street last Thursday. “It was just…it was insane,” Laci Wilson said. Wilson says she and her sister were headed home after work when they noticed a firetruck coming up behind them with its lights on and pulled over. Directly behind them was a driver with Local Waste Services.
unioncountydailydigital.com
OSHP Investigating Crash At 31/347
MARYSVILLE – The Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating an injury crash which occurred on January 9, 2023, at approximately 10:21pm. The crash occurred on SR 31 at SR 347 in Union County. A 2021 Ford F-150 operated by 23-year-old Garrett Cady of Bucyrus...
pv-magazine-usa.com
BP to construct 134 MW Ohio project for Meta
Energy major BP will install its first utility solar project developed entirely on its own, not through its lightsource bp 50:50 joint venture development arm. The project, Arche Solar, is a 134 MWdc solar facility in Fulton County, Ohio, which has secured a corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) with social media company Meta for a data center in New Albany, Ohio.
Voucher lawsuit can move forward, judge says
LIMA — A lawsuit objecting to Ohio’s school voucher program may proceed after a Franklin County judge denied the state’s motion to dismiss. Ohio’s Attorney General’s office argued that student and school district plaintiffs lacked standing to sue and the that courts have already settled the issue.
Two dead in Marion County crash
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after the car they were passengers in was hit by a semi-truck Monday in Marion County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 11:08 a.m. on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. A 2015 Dodge Durango was traveling […]
Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
Mount Vernon News
High School Wrestling Results
Highland’s Wetzel and Utica’s Smith win wrestling crowns at Licking Valley Invite. Highland and Utica each had a championship performance at the Licking Valley Wrestling Invitational at Licking Valley High School in Newark on Jan. 7, and Highland also saw two second-place finishes. Highland’s Caleb Wetzel decisioned Northridge’s’...
daltonkidronnews.com
One taken to hospital in early Monday morning crash in Dalton
DALTON At least one person was taken to an area hospital following a car crash before 6 a.m. Monday by Village Hall at state Route 94 and Main Street. Ohio Highway Patrol and East Wayne Fire District responded. OSHP took a report and more information was not immediately available Monday.
Mount Vernon News
2022 Sports Year in Review: Part 3
Last week we recapped some of the great performances by local school programs and their student-athletes in 2022, and this week we wrap up our review of last year with cross-country and wrestling. Boys Cross-Country. At the 2022 Boys KMAC cross-country championship, Mount Gilead won, with Fredericktown placing second and...
One dead after north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting in north Columbus Monday morning. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers were called to the 500 block of Riverview Drive in the Riverview neighborhood just before 10:15 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers pronounced a man dead with a gunshot wound at […]
Popular store chain opening another new location in Ohio this week
A popular store chain with hundreds of locations in the region is opening another new store location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular convenience store and fueling station chain Sheetz will host the grand opening of its newest Ohio location in Columbus.
Police identify body found at Columbus recycling facility
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the body found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Lynsi Seaunier, 28, was discovered at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive person at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Seaunier was pronounced […]
3 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is not at all comprehensive!). This restaurant in central Ohio serves some of the most delicious burgers in the area. In addition to their great taste, their burgers are known for their big size (their burger patty weighs 12 ounces). You can't go wrong with the Thurman burger, which comes with ham, sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms, mozzarella, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, banana peppers, and mayo. You should also check out the A-1 burger (which comes with a beef patty cooked in A-1 sauce plus Swiss, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and onion straws) and bleu cheese burger (which comes with bleu cheese dressing, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, pickle, raw onion, and mayo). If you're really hungry, go for the Thurmanator, which comes with two juicy 12-ounce patties, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, banana peppers, bacon, cheddar, sautéed onions, sauteed mushrooms, ham, mozzarella, and American cheese.
Comments / 0