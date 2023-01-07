Annual Financial Report for the Wayne Township for the fiscal year ending 2022 has been completed

Read full article on original website
Mount Vernon News
Knox Area Transit's new director overseeing potential big changes
MOUNT VERNON – Knox Area Transit (KAT) will open its community transit center as a central hub this year to offer connecting routes so county residents can travel where they need to go. Bethany Celmar shared plans for KAT in 2023 in her second week as the agency’s new...
2022 Sports Year in Review: Part 3
Last week we recapped some of the great performances by local school programs and their student-athletes in 2022, and this week we wrap up our review of last year with cross-country and wrestling. Boys Cross-Country. At the 2022 Boys KMAC cross-country championship, Mount Gilead won, with Fredericktown placing second and...
High School Wrestling Results
Highland’s Wetzel and Utica’s Smith win wrestling crowns at Licking Valley Invite. Highland and Utica each had a championship performance at the Licking Valley Wrestling Invitational at Licking Valley High School in Newark on Jan. 7, and Highland also saw two second-place finishes. Highland’s Caleb Wetzel decisioned Northridge’s’...
Music class is ESC superintendent’s passion
MOUNT VERNON – Sometimes special effort is a requirement; other times, it is the product of love. For Dr. Timm Mackley, superintendent of the Knox Educational Service Center (ESC), it is the latter, the blending of his love of music and his commitment to the students he serves. Each...
High School Boys Basketball Briefs
Mount Vernon’s (5-7, 3-5) Caden Rowland has missed some time due to injuries but the 6-foot-3 senior showed no signs of rust in his return, leading the way with a big scoring night on Jan. 6 in a 66-43 win over Ashland (3-10, 1-4). Mount Vernon had a 16-12...
Freddies battle back in second half to nip Centerburg 58-56
Rivalry games bring out the best in teams, players and coaches and often come down to executing the fundamentals. Saturday’s Fredericktown vs.Centerburg girls basketball game lived up to the blueprint. Each team controlled the game for a half, three players scored more than 20 points, and coaching adjustments turned...
