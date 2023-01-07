ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericktown, OH

Annual Financial Report for the Wayne Township for the fiscal year ending 2022 has been completed

Related
Mount Vernon News

2022 Sports Year in Review: Part 3

Last week we recapped some of the great performances by local school programs and their student-athletes in 2022, and this week we wrap up our review of last year with cross-country and wrestling. Boys Cross-Country. At the 2022 Boys KMAC cross-country championship, Mount Gilead won, with Fredericktown placing second and...
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Mount Vernon News

High School Wrestling Results

Highland’s Wetzel and Utica’s Smith win wrestling crowns at Licking Valley Invite. Highland and Utica each had a championship performance at the Licking Valley Wrestling Invitational at Licking Valley High School in Newark on Jan. 7, and Highland also saw two second-place finishes. Highland’s Caleb Wetzel decisioned Northridge’s’...
UTICA, OH
Mount Vernon News

Music class is ESC superintendent’s passion

MOUNT VERNON – Sometimes special effort is a requirement; other times, it is the product of love. For Dr. Timm Mackley, superintendent of the Knox Educational Service Center (ESC), it is the latter, the blending of his love of music and his commitment to the students he serves. Each...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Mount Vernon News

High School Boys Basketball Briefs

Mount Vernon’s (5-7, 3-5) Caden Rowland has missed some time due to injuries but the 6-foot-3 senior showed no signs of rust in his return, leading the way with a big scoring night on Jan. 6 in a 66-43 win over Ashland (3-10, 1-4). Mount Vernon had a 16-12...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Mount Vernon News

Freddies battle back in second half to nip Centerburg 58-56

Rivalry games bring out the best in teams, players and coaches and often come down to executing the fundamentals. Saturday’s Fredericktown vs.Centerburg girls basketball game lived up to the blueprint. Each team controlled the game for a half, three players scored more than 20 points, and coaching adjustments turned...
FREDERICKTOWN, OH

