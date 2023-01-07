Nationstar Mortgage Llc D/B/A Mr. Cooper -Vs- Theresa A. Williams’ Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, And Assigns, If Any, Et Al.

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Knox Pages
Knox County Prosecutor sets Ohio law precedent in sex-offender case
MOUNT VERNON — The Ohio Supreme Court upheld a three-year, nine-month sentence in a Knox County case that set precedent for sex offender registration violations. Knox County Prosecutor Chip McConville argued the case State vs. Ashcraft, noting repeat violators of Ohio’s sex offender registration laws are subject to a sentence for the violation itself and an additional three-year sentence for the repeat violation.
Ohio insurance agent ordered to pay over $143K for fraud
Seneca Birchmore, 45, of Cincinnati, pleaded guilty to committing aggravated identity theft, a federal crime punishable by a mandatory two-year prison sentence.
WKYC
6 Ohio Bed Bath & Beyond locations to close
The struggling chain announced in August that it would close 150 stores and cut its workforce. More store closures were announced Tuesday.
Ohio auditor’s office opens special investigation into bonuses paid to ex-MetroHealth CEO Akram Boutros
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Ohio auditor’s office is now among the agencies looking into $1.9 million in bonus payments that led to the firing of former MetroHealth System CEO Dr. Akram Boutros. The state auditor’s Special Investigations Unit opened an ongoing investigation in December, the auditor’s office confirmed...
WFMJ.com
Local attorney offers advice for Ohioans who win Mega Millions jackpot
The Mega Millions jackpot has once again reached over $1 billion currently sitting at $1.1 billion as of January 10. But what should you do if you win big? A local attorney has some advice. 21 News spoke with local attorney, Jamie Dietz from Friedman & Rummell Co. LPA in...
Central Ohio’s only safe haven ‘baby box’ removed
SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio’s only Safe Haven Baby Box has been removed. According to the Safe Haven Baby Boxes organization, the baby box in Sunbury, Ohio, is no longer available due to the “inaction of the legislators and the Ohio Department of Health not addressing this issue when it was discovered.” Safe Haven […]
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com
13 Hidden Gems in Ohio That Are Worth a Road Trip!
If you think you’ve seen it all, it’s time to venture off the beaten path and visit a few of these hidden gems in Ohio!. There are so many interesting places to visit in Ohio! We love exploring our home state of Ohio and have lost count of the number of times we have said, “I had no idea this was here!” I’ve put together this list to inspire you to explore even more of our great state!
Mount Vernon News
2022 Sports Year in Review: Part 3
Last week we recapped some of the great performances by local school programs and their student-athletes in 2022, and this week we wrap up our review of last year with cross-country and wrestling. Boys Cross-Country. At the 2022 Boys KMAC cross-country championship, Mount Gilead won, with Fredericktown placing second and...
Changes to Ohio, PA SNAP benefits coming in 2023
Several changes are coming in 2023 for those who receive SNAP benefits.
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.35 billion; 2 tickets worth $1 million each sold in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Could Friday the 13th end up being very lucky for someone?. There were no winners in the Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, Mega Millions drawing for a jackpot of $1.1 billion, so it now increases to $1.35 billion for the next drawing on Friday, Jan. 13. Tuesday’s...
AEP Ohio responds to customer concerns about proposed rate increase in plan to improve reliability
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new plan by AEP Ohio wants to improve the company's power grids to avoid outages like the one many residents experienced last summer. But that plan comes with a proposed rate increase. The company submitted the $2.2 billion plan to Public Utilities Commission of Ohio...
Major motion picture to be filmed at Ohio restaurant
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio restaurant will be shutting down for several weeks, and it’s got a special surprise. Arnold’s Bar and Grill in Cincinnati announced that “a certain famous rabbit’s employers” had rented the building out to produce a major motion picture. The post displayed a photo of the restaurant with an image […]
sciotopost.com
These White Spots are Killing Ohio Trees, Here’s How to Help
COLUMBUS, Ohio –The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry is asking for the public’s help to keep invasive pests out of Ohio’s forests. ODNR is encouraging people to report sightings of hemlock woolly adelgids (HWA), insects that can threaten hemlock forests. Caption: HWA are...
Mount Vernon News
3 companies fined during Ohio’s first week of sports betting
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – The Ohio Casino Control Commission fined five gaming companies during what was a bigger-than-expected first few days of legalized sports betting in the state. The commission notified MGM, Caesars and DraftKings it plans to take administrative action against all three for allegedly violating gaming rules...
sciotopost.com
ODNR Officer Lagore Receives Caesar Creek Road Rename after Hero Efforts That Lead to Death
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A highway running through Caesar Creek State Park will be renamed in honor of a fallen Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) officer. With Governor Mike DeWine’s signature on House Bill 578, a portion of State Route 73 will be designated as the Natural Resources Officer Jason Lagore Memorial Highway. Officer Lagore died in the line of duty last year.
Voucher lawsuit can move forward, judge says
LIMA — A lawsuit objecting to Ohio’s school voucher program may proceed after a Franklin County judge denied the state’s motion to dismiss. Ohio’s Attorney General’s office argued that student and school district plaintiffs lacked standing to sue and the that courts have already settled the issue.
Where were all the Ohio windmills when power was needed? Not yet built.
In a state where the fruits of bribery have been accepted as fulfillment of public energy policy, we shouldn’t be surprised that the skunk cabbage of snark is accepted as informed citizen comment. Thomas Carlson suffered, as the rest of us did, through the “cold Christmas weekend,” and wants to know, in a Jan. 2 letter, “Where were all the windmills when power was needed?”
Mount Vernon News
Mount Vernon prepares for winter storms, recognizes workforce
MOUNT VERNON – The city will hold its first Workforce Development Employee Recognition event on Wednesday. Mayor Matt Starr said the city had an excellent response rate by staff members voting for co-workers in different departments. Approximately 110 employees voted. Councilmember John Francis, the keynote speaker, will hand out...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Mount Vernon Municipal Court Weekly Warrants
Warrants were issued over the past week by the Mount Vernon Municipal Court for the arrest of the following individuals. If you have any pertinent information about someone on the list, please contact law enforcement. Thank you. #WeeklyWarrants.
Law impacting affordable housing now in effect in Ohio
Under the new law, developers will no longer be able to use two specific tax credits together: the Federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit and the Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit.
Comments / 1