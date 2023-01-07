ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

Nationstar Mortgage Llc D/B/A Mr. Cooper -Vs- Theresa A. Williams’ Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, And Assigns, If Any, Et Al.

Mount Vernon News
 4 days ago
Knox Pages

Knox County Prosecutor sets Ohio law precedent in sex-offender case

MOUNT VERNON — The Ohio Supreme Court upheld a three-year, nine-month sentence in a Knox County case that set precedent for sex offender registration violations. Knox County Prosecutor Chip McConville argued the case State vs. Ashcraft, noting repeat violators of Ohio’s sex offender registration laws are subject to a sentence for the violation itself and an additional three-year sentence for the repeat violation.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio’s only safe haven ‘baby box’ removed

SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio’s only Safe Haven Baby Box has been removed. According to the Safe Haven Baby Boxes organization, the baby box in Sunbury, Ohio, is no longer available due to the “inaction of the legislators and the Ohio Department of Health not addressing this issue when it was discovered.” Safe Haven […]
SUNBURY, OH
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com

13 Hidden Gems in Ohio That Are Worth a Road Trip!

If you think you’ve seen it all, it’s time to venture off the beaten path and visit a few of these hidden gems in Ohio!. There are so many interesting places to visit in Ohio! We love exploring our home state of Ohio and have lost count of the number of times we have said, “I had no idea this was here!” I’ve put together this list to inspire you to explore even more of our great state!
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

2022 Sports Year in Review: Part 3

Last week we recapped some of the great performances by local school programs and their student-athletes in 2022, and this week we wrap up our review of last year with cross-country and wrestling. Boys Cross-Country. At the 2022 Boys KMAC cross-country championship, Mount Gilead won, with Fredericktown placing second and...
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
WDTN

Major motion picture to be filmed at Ohio restaurant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio restaurant will be shutting down for several weeks, and it’s got a special surprise. Arnold’s Bar and Grill in Cincinnati announced that “a certain famous rabbit’s employers” had rented the building out to produce a major motion picture. The post displayed a photo of the restaurant with an image […]
CINCINNATI, OH
sciotopost.com

These White Spots are Killing Ohio Trees, Here’s How to Help

COLUMBUS, Ohio –The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry is asking for the public’s help to keep invasive pests out of Ohio’s forests. ODNR is encouraging people to report sightings of hemlock woolly adelgids (HWA), insects that can threaten hemlock forests. Caption: HWA are...
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

3 companies fined during Ohio’s first week of sports betting

(THE CENTER SQUARE) – The Ohio Casino Control Commission fined five gaming companies during what was a bigger-than-expected first few days of legalized sports betting in the state. The commission notified MGM, Caesars and DraftKings it plans to take administrative action against all three for allegedly violating gaming rules...
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

ODNR Officer Lagore Receives Caesar Creek Road Rename after Hero Efforts That Lead to Death

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A highway running through Caesar Creek State Park will be renamed in honor of a fallen Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) officer. With Governor Mike DeWine’s signature on House Bill 578, a portion of State Route 73 will be designated as the Natural Resources Officer Jason Lagore Memorial Highway. Officer Lagore died in the line of duty last year.
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

Voucher lawsuit can move forward, judge says

LIMA — A lawsuit objecting to Ohio’s school voucher program may proceed after a Franklin County judge denied the state’s motion to dismiss. Ohio’s Attorney General’s office argued that student and school district plaintiffs lacked standing to sue and the that courts have already settled the issue.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Where were all the Ohio windmills when power was needed? Not yet built.

In a state where the fruits of bribery have been accepted as fulfillment of public energy policy, we shouldn’t be surprised that the skunk cabbage of snark is accepted as informed citizen comment. Thomas Carlson suffered, as the rest of us did, through the “cold Christmas weekend,” and wants to know, in a Jan. 2 letter, “Where were all the windmills when power was needed?”
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

Mount Vernon prepares for winter storms, recognizes workforce

MOUNT VERNON – The city will hold its first Workforce Development Employee Recognition event on Wednesday. Mayor Matt Starr said the city had an excellent response rate by staff members voting for co-workers in different departments. Approximately 110 employees voted. Councilmember John Francis, the keynote speaker, will hand out...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Mount Vernon Municipal Court Weekly Warrants

Warrants were issued over the past week by the Mount Vernon Municipal Court for the arrest of the following individuals. If you have any pertinent information about someone on the list, please contact law enforcement. Thank you. #WeeklyWarrants.
MOUNT VERNON, OH

