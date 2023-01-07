Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mount Vernon News
Mount Vernon prepares for winter storms, recognizes workforce
MOUNT VERNON – The city will hold its first Workforce Development Employee Recognition event on Wednesday. Mayor Matt Starr said the city had an excellent response rate by staff members voting for co-workers in different departments. Approximately 110 employees voted. Councilmember John Francis, the keynote speaker, will hand out...
sciotopost.com
Field Reports from Ohio State Wildlife Officers
OHIO – Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife Officers. While responding to a call in Marion, State Wildlife Officer Chad Grote, assigned to Marion County, noticed a dead white-tailed deer in a backyard. Officer Grote contacted the homeowner, and it was found that the individual harvested the deer but failed to complete a game check. The deer was seized as evidence and Officer Grote issued a summons for failing to game check the deer by noon the following day. The individual was found guilty in Marion Municipal Court and paid $138 in fines and court costs.
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com
13 Hidden Gems in Ohio That Are Worth a Road Trip!
If you think you’ve seen it all, it’s time to venture off the beaten path and visit a few of these hidden gems in Ohio!. There are so many interesting places to visit in Ohio! We love exploring our home state of Ohio and have lost count of the number of times we have said, “I had no idea this was here!” I’ve put together this list to inspire you to explore even more of our great state!
Mount Vernon News
Changes, including photo ID, come to Ohio’s voting system
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Ohio’s new law requiring voters to show a photo ID at the polls is already being challenged in court. Gov. Mike DeWine, when signing the bill into law, said the General Assembly did not include more restrictive measures, and he does not expect more voting changes in the next four years.
Ohio House GOP faction plans separate caucus to work around Republican House Speaker Jason Stephens
COLUMBUS, Ohio—About a week after a third of House Republicans united with Democrats to elect Republican Jason Stephens speaker, the other Republicans are planning to meet at the Ohio Statehouse on Wednesday to form a “third caucus,” according to multiple lawmakers. The agenda, a copy of which...
AEP Ohio responds to customer concerns about proposed rate increase in plan to improve reliability
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new plan by AEP Ohio wants to improve the company's power grids to avoid outages like the one many residents experienced last summer. But that plan comes with a proposed rate increase. The company submitted the $2.2 billion plan to Public Utilities Commission of Ohio...
Mount Vernon News
2022 Sports Year in Review: Part 3
Last week we recapped some of the great performances by local school programs and their student-athletes in 2022, and this week we wrap up our review of last year with cross-country and wrestling. Boys Cross-Country. At the 2022 Boys KMAC cross-country championship, Mount Gilead won, with Fredericktown placing second and...
sciotopost.com
Advocates Cheer as Ohio Erases the R-Word in State Law
COLUMBUS, OHIO – After two years of advocacy from Ohioans with disabilities and dozens of disability, aging and victim advocacy organizations, Gov. DeWine has signed the Mental Health and Disability Terminology Act (HB 281). The Act changes harmful and derogatory language about people with disabilities that had been written into the Ohio Revised Code. These include such words as “idiot,” “deaf and dumb,” “mentally retarded,” “lunatics,” “mental defective,” “crippled child/children,” “derangement” and “handicapped.”
5 Unusual Facts About Ohio
Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Ohio, here are five unusual facts:
WKYC
6 Ohio Bed Bath & Beyond locations to close
The struggling chain announced in August that it would close 150 stores and cut its workforce. More store closures were announced Tuesday.
Popular store chain opening another new location in Ohio this week
A popular store chain with hundreds of locations in the region is opening another new store location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular convenience store and fueling station chain Sheetz will host the grand opening of its newest Ohio location in Columbus.
Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
2 winning Mega Millions tickets worth $1 million hit in Ohio: See where the big winners were sold
CLEVELAND — Check your tickets!. Although nobody hit the $1.1 billion jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, there were still some big winners in Ohio -- including two tickets worth $1 million. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each...
Mount Vernon News
State fire marshal urges Ohioans to remove indoor Christmas trees
COLUMBUS – Now that all the presents have been opened and the holiday season is over, the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of State Fire Marshal says it’s time to discard your Christmas tree. “The longer trees remain in homes, the higher the fire risk,” State Fire Marshal...
Ohio law now requires you to show ID to vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a sweeping package of election law changes Friday that includes the state’s first photo ID requirement and shortened windows after Election Day for returning and curing ballots. In a statement, DeWine said the new law would protect election integrity. “I appreciate the General Assembly working with my administration on […]
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhosues in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
Major motion picture to be filmed at Ohio restaurant
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio restaurant will be shutting down for several weeks, and it’s got a special surprise. Arnold’s Bar and Grill in Cincinnati announced that “a certain famous rabbit’s employers” had rented the building out to produce a major motion picture. The post displayed a photo of the restaurant with an image […]
spectrumnews1.com
Gov. DeWine celebrates 2023 inauguration with Statehouse gala
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It has been a big weekend for Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, as he celebrated his inauguration for his second term. Gov. Mike DeWine's 2023 inaugural gala was hosted at the Statehouse Saturday night. Gov. DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted celebrated with hundreds in attendance as...
Mount Vernon News
3 companies fined during Ohio’s first week of sports betting
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – The Ohio Casino Control Commission fined five gaming companies during what was a bigger-than-expected first few days of legalized sports betting in the state. The commission notified MGM, Caesars and DraftKings it plans to take administrative action against all three for allegedly violating gaming rules...
Mount Vernon News
Music class is ESC superintendent’s passion
MOUNT VERNON – Sometimes special effort is a requirement; other times, it is the product of love. For Dr. Timm Mackley, superintendent of the Knox Educational Service Center (ESC), it is the latter, the blending of his love of music and his commitment to the students he serves. Each...
Comments / 0