ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
GEORGIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover 6 Endangered Animals That Call Georgia Home

© U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Southeast Region / Flickr / Original. An animal is classified as endangered if it is at risk of extinction within the foreseeable future throughout a significant portion of its natural range. The federal government has a list of endangered animals according to the Endangered Species Act. However, each state may also adopt its own endangered animal list. Forty-two of the animals on the federal government’s endangered and threatened animal species list call Georgia home.
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Richest billionaires in Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Georgia, using data from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of December 11. Forbes lists 17 billionaires in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
Ash Jurberg

The Atlanta rapper giving away million of dollars

I have kicked off 2023 with a series of positive, uplifting stories about people who are giving back to their local communities. Readers love to read good news articles that highlight the good being done by people. So today, I wanted to look at an Atlanta rapper who fits that profile.
ATLANTA, GA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Poorest Town in Georgia

The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the five years ending in 2021. […]
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in Florida

If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never tried any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
FLORIDA STATE
rolling out

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp makes 1 of his best moves

Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced his selection of various agency and state office leaders that will take effect in the coming year. Tyrone Oliver will become Georgia Department of Corrections Commissioner, effective January 1. “I am grateful that Tyrone Oliver will further his innovative approach and dedication to protecting...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

NC State Announcer Suspended After Racist Remark During Game

Longtime North Carolina State radio broadcaster Gary Hahn was suspended indefinitely Friday after he bizarrely referenced “illegal aliens” in El Paso, Texas, while announcing an out-of-town score during a broadcast. The game Hahn was referencing was the Sun Bowl, an annual tilt in El Paso, but the former North Carolina Sportscaster of the Year decided to insert a slice of racism into the broadcast as his Wolfpack trailed—and eventually lost—in a game they were favored to win. “Down among all the illegal aliens in El Paso, it’s UCLA 14 and Pittsburgh 6,” Hahn said in a clip that has since gone viral. The university declined to comment on Hahn’s remark, saying decisions about his employment are made by Learfield Communications, a private company who owns the broadcast rights to NC State events. Hahn, who has called football and basketball games for the university since 1991, was suspended almost immediately after the comment aired and it is unknown when he will be reinstated.Here's what got NCSU announcer Gary Hahn immediately and indefinitely suspended after today's broadcast: pic.twitter.com/4qkyQ1jzT2— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 30, 2022 Read it at The News & Observer
RALEIGH, NC
April Killian

Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!

Alabama has it's share of popular tourist attractions. The Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville and our beautiful white sandy beaches on the coast, for example, attract thousands of tourists each year. If you're someone whose taste in adventure and sightseeing is a bit more eclectic, however, Alabama has lots of places where you can stray off the beaten path of tourism. Planning your summer getaways now? Take a look at the list below - I bet you'll find something new even if you've lived in Alabama your whole life! These places in Alabama should definitely be on your bucket list!
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy