New reads for a new year

New year, new you? Or forget all that and just look for an uplifting book or two? The librarians at the St. Joseph Public Library can help you with either one of those quests. Visit the library’s online catalog at https://sjpl.ent.sirsi.net/ to find these or other great books to read or listen to.

“Celebrate with Kim-Joy: Cute Cakes and Bakes to Make Every Occasion Joyful” by Kim-Joy. Kim-Joy was a contestant on “The Great British Baking Show” in 2018 and has since started writing cookbooks. Sixty cake recipes are included in this cookbook and are written in both UK and American measurements. In addition to traditional cakes, there are gluten-free and vegan recipes too. Fans of the baking show will get some of those UK-style recipes here too such as crème pat, mirror glaze and joconde. In a word, yum.