Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Grief counselors at Alief ISD school after teacher killed
Wendy Duan was a third-grade educator when she was found dead in her backyard. Little remains known about the suspect.
fox26houston.com
Alief ISD assistant teacher shot to death in Sugar Land, officials say
SUGAR LAND, Texas - Authorities are piecing together what led up to an Alief ISD employee's death after she was found shot several times in her backyard. Initial details from the Sugar Land PD are a little before 10 p.m. officers got a call about shots fired from neighbors in the 1100 block of Oxford Mills. Arriving investigators found a woman, identified as Wendy Duan, 28, dead from several gunshot wounds in the backyard.
'Deeply saddened' | Alief ISD confirms assistant teacher killed in Sugar Land shooting
SUGAR LAND, Texas — A young Alief ISD teacher was killed Saturday in a suspected case of domestic violence, according to police. The district has identified her as Wendy Duan, 28. She joined Alief ISD in 2017 and had been teaching 3rd-grade reading and writing at Boone Elementary. Just...
HCSO: Misunderstanding leads to brief detention of adults who dropped off infant who died from SIDS
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people were briefly detained Tuesday due to a misunderstanding after a dead child was brought to a northwest Harris County hospital, according to authorities. Initially, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office officials said the two people were detained due to a "death investigation." They...
Alief ISD teacher found dead in her backyard after domestic violence incident, according to police
Neighbors told police they heard gunshots, and when officers arrived at the scene, they found the 28-year-old elementary school teacher with multiple gunshot wounds.
Texas teacher found shot dead in back yard of her home
A Houston area teacher was found shot dead in the backyard of her home in Sugar Land, a suburb of Houston, police said.
fox26houston.com
Man arrested for shooting another at Greenspoint bus stop following argument
HOUSTON - Authorities have a man behind bars after allegedly turning a heated argument at a bus stop in Greenspoint into a deadly shooting. It happened last Friday a little before 4 p.m. when police said Deshaun Desmond Green, 21, got into an altercation with an unidentified man at a bus stop in the 12200 block of Greenspoint Dr. in north Houston.
Robert Fratta execution: Former Missouri City officer dies 29 years after plot to murder wife
Texas' first execution of 2023 closes a nearly 30-year ordeal involving a once-trusted member of a police department.
VIDEO: Restaurant Customer In Texas Shoots Armed Robber, Returns Money To Victims
Security footage captured the moment when a customer fatally shot an armed robber who pointed a gun at multiple customers inside a restaurant in southwest Houston, Texas, on Thursday night. Houston police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male wanted for questioning
Texan Charged After Bumble Date Is Allegedly Kidnapped, Assaulted Over 5 Days
The woman had “severe bruising to both eyes, bite marks to her throat and nose, severe bruising to the majority of her body,” the criminal complaint stated.
easttexasradio.com
Walmart Ring In Twelve Counties – Arrests Made
Robert Lee Williams, 27, of Galveston, pleaded guilty to theft over $2,500 Friday in 30th District Court at Wichita Falls. Williams had two dozen warrants from other Texas counties connected to electronics theft from Walmarts across Texas. His agreement was for a two-year term in a state jail. Williams is in Llano Jail for a robbery that occurred in San Angelo. Other Walmarts included counties of Tom Green, Angelina, Tarrant, McClennan, Hill, Galveston, Brazoria, Sumner, Matagorda, Bell, Harris, and Hillsboro. Corporate Walmart security officials say three suspects had been arrested for theft in a Walmart in Lufkin earlier in 2019. A Walmart Global Investigator told police that they linked Williams to numerous Walmart thefts across Texas ranging up to $20,000.
Grand jury will decide fate of 'hero' customer who shot and killed robber at taqueria, HPD says
Police are withholding the customer's name since he hasn't been arrested. Meanwhile, ABC13 uncovered the dead would-be El Ranchito robber's extensive criminal history.
Click2Houston.com
Newly designed lock created by Houston couple aims to keep students safe if violence occurs on campus
HOUSTON – At the Imani School in southwest Houston, class is in session. But the lesson plan is centered around school safety. “That’s how times have changed,” principal Patricia Hogan Williams said. “Parents now, who may come to the school [now say] tell me about security. That in years past was never a part of the conversation.”
Man killed, bystander shot after fight leads to gunfire outside Third Ward store, HPD says
Police said two men got into a fight in the parking lot and started pushing and shoving each other. That's when the suspect reportedly pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots.
Yikes! Have You Heard About This New Self-Checkout Scam at Texas Stores?
In December, a person who asked to remain anonymous shared information regarding a self-checkout scam going around. One such occasion occurred at a Walmart location in Spring, Texas. And as you and I both know, scams can spread like viruses. It's best to be on the lookout for such things,...
Customer who shot robber at Texas taco shop could face charges through grand jury
The customer captured on surveillance video shooting and killing a robber at a southwest Houston taco shop is reportedly ready to talk to police.
KSLTV
Woman arrested for Sept. murder of professional bull rider in SLC
SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was arrested in connection with a domestic violence murder that happened in September. Salt Lake City Police issued a press release that said 22-year-old Lashawn Denise Bagley was arrested in Houston, Texas, under an arrest warrant, charging her with one count of Domestic-Violence Murder and nine-counts of Felony Discharge of a Firearm.
12newsnow.com
Cop-turned-killer Robert Fratta executed for hiring teenage hitman to kill his wife in 1994
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals lifted the injunction by a Travis County judge that was based on claims the state is using expired drugs. Former Missouri City police officer Robert Fratta was executed Tuesday for paying a teenage hitman to murder his estranged wife nearly 30 years ago. Fratta...
Man Shoots & Kills Robber At Restaurant, Now He Is Wanted
The world seems crazy post-pandemic, no where is safe anymore. Houston police are looking for a civilian that shot and killed a man that was trying to rob a taco restaurant. Video surveillance footage shows the robber entering the Ranchito #4 Taqueria restaurant with a black mask and gun drawn and demanding money from customers who were enjoying their meals. However, as the robber goes to exit the establishment after collecting the money, suddenly one of the customers pulls out a gun, shooting the robber nine times, and killing him. The customer then collected up and returned the stolen money to diners before leaving the scene before police arrived.
Comments / 0