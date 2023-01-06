ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hitchcock, TX

fox26houston.com

Alief ISD assistant teacher shot to death in Sugar Land, officials say

SUGAR LAND, Texas - Authorities are piecing together what led up to an Alief ISD employee's death after she was found shot several times in her backyard. Initial details from the Sugar Land PD are a little before 10 p.m. officers got a call about shots fired from neighbors in the 1100 block of Oxford Mills. Arriving investigators found a woman, identified as Wendy Duan, 28, dead from several gunshot wounds in the backyard.
SUGAR LAND, TX
fox26houston.com

Man arrested for shooting another at Greenspoint bus stop following argument

HOUSTON - Authorities have a man behind bars after allegedly turning a heated argument at a bus stop in Greenspoint into a deadly shooting. It happened last Friday a little before 4 p.m. when police said Deshaun Desmond Green, 21, got into an altercation with an unidentified man at a bus stop in the 12200 block of Greenspoint Dr. in north Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
easttexasradio.com

Walmart Ring In Twelve Counties – Arrests Made

Robert Lee Williams, 27, of Galveston, pleaded guilty to theft over $2,500 Friday in 30th District Court at Wichita Falls. Williams had two dozen warrants from other Texas counties connected to electronics theft from Walmarts across Texas. His agreement was for a two-year term in a state jail. Williams is in Llano Jail for a robbery that occurred in San Angelo. Other Walmarts included counties of Tom Green, Angelina, Tarrant, McClennan, Hill, Galveston, Brazoria, Sumner, Matagorda, Bell, Harris, and Hillsboro. Corporate Walmart security officials say three suspects had been arrested for theft in a Walmart in Lufkin earlier in 2019. A Walmart Global Investigator told police that they linked Williams to numerous Walmart thefts across Texas ranging up to $20,000.
GALVESTON, TX
KSLTV

Woman arrested for Sept. murder of professional bull rider in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was arrested in connection with a domestic violence murder that happened in September. Salt Lake City Police issued a press release that said 22-year-old Lashawn Denise Bagley was arrested in Houston, Texas, under an arrest warrant, charging her with one count of Domestic-Violence Murder and nine-counts of Felony Discharge of a Firearm.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
93.1 WZAK

Man Shoots & Kills Robber At Restaurant, Now He Is Wanted

The world seems crazy post-pandemic, no where is safe anymore. Houston police are looking for a civilian that shot and killed a man that was trying to rob a taco restaurant. Video surveillance footage shows the robber entering the Ranchito #4 Taqueria restaurant with a black mask and gun drawn and demanding money from customers who were enjoying their meals. However, as the robber goes to exit the establishment after collecting the money, suddenly one of the customers pulls out a gun, shooting the robber nine times, and killing him. The customer then collected up and returned the stolen money to diners before leaving the scene before police arrived.
HOUSTON, TX

