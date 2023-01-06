Read full article on original website
Related
capitolnewsillinois.com
UPDATED: Pritzker signs assault weapon sales, manufacturing ban
SPRINGFIELD – On the first full day of his second term, Gov. JB Pritzker on Tuesday signed a bill banning the sale, distribution and manufacture of high-power assault weapons, .50 caliber rifles and ammunition, and large-capacity magazines while still allowing people who already own such weapons to keep them.
capitolnewsillinois.com
House, Senate announce agreement on assault weapon sales ban
SPRINGFIELD – Negotiators in the Illinois House and Senate have reached agreement on a bill to ban the purchase, sale and manufacture of semi-automatic assault weapons and large-capacity magazines while still allowing people who already own such weapons to keep them. The deal came together Monday as Gov. JB...
capitolnewsillinois.com
CAPITOL RECAP: Pritzker sworn in as major proposals advance in lame duck session
SPRINGFIELD – Gov. JB Pritzker was sworn in to his second term Monday with the state’s other constitutional officers, promising a bold and ambitious agenda for the next four years. The ceremony was held at the Bank of Springfield Center, the same venue that for several months served...
capitolnewsillinois.com
After stepping down as minority leader, Durkin to exit Illinois House
SPRINGFIELD – Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin will leave the Illinois Statehouse Tuesday for the last time as a state legislator. After a bruising 2022 election cycle in which House Republicans lost five seats, Durkin did not seek another term as leader of the caucus. But on Tuesday, the final scheduled day of the 102nd General Assembly, he resigned his seat altogether, and he left with some less-than-complimentary words for his own party.
capitolnewsillinois.com
Pritzker strikes optimistic tone, lays out second-term priorities in inaugural address
SPRINGFIELD – Gov. JB Pritzker was sworn in to his second term Monday with the state’s other constitutional officers, promising a bold and ambitious agenda for the next four years. The ceremony was held at the Bank of Springfield Center, the same venue that for several months served...
Comments / 0