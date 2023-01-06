ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
capitolnewsillinois.com

UPDATED: Pritzker signs assault weapon sales, manufacturing ban

SPRINGFIELD – On the first full day of his second term, Gov. JB Pritzker on Tuesday signed a bill banning the sale, distribution and manufacture of high-power assault weapons, .50 caliber rifles and ammunition, and large-capacity magazines while still allowing people who already own such weapons to keep them.
ILLINOIS STATE
capitolnewsillinois.com

House, Senate announce agreement on assault weapon sales ban

SPRINGFIELD – Negotiators in the Illinois House and Senate have reached agreement on a bill to ban the purchase, sale and manufacture of semi-automatic assault weapons and large-capacity magazines while still allowing people who already own such weapons to keep them. The deal came together Monday as Gov. JB...
ILLINOIS STATE
capitolnewsillinois.com

After stepping down as minority leader, Durkin to exit Illinois House

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin will leave the Illinois Statehouse Tuesday for the last time as a state legislator. After a bruising 2022 election cycle in which House Republicans lost five seats, Durkin did not seek another term as leader of the caucus. But on Tuesday, the final scheduled day of the 102nd General Assembly, he resigned his seat altogether, and he left with some less-than-complimentary words for his own party.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy