Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Star Demands TradeOnlyHomersHouston, TX
The 5 best places for fried chicken in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
10 Houston Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyHouston, TX
The 5 highest rated pizzas in Houston. Do you agree with this list?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Online predator caught with 12-year-old in Stafford after being tracked in real-time, police say
In a case that spanned from Del Rio to Stafford, Texas, investigators said they caught an online predator in action with license plate reader technology.
3 Thieves Leave TJ Maxx in Katy, TX With Cart Full of Clothes
The fact that some people think that it’s okay to steal Is mind boggling to me. When I see videos being shared on social media like the one you can see below of the three young ladies stealing from TJ Maxx in Katy, Texas I am shocked. More than...
HCSO: Misunderstanding leads to brief detention of adults who dropped off infant who died from SIDS
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people were briefly detained Tuesday due to a misunderstanding after a dead child was brought to a northwest Harris County hospital, according to authorities. Initially, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office officials said the two people were detained due to a "death investigation." They...
Houston bar owner has 'no choice' but to sleep at restaurant after burglaries: 'Got to defend what's ours'
One Texas bar owner resorted to sleeping on site to stop criminals after an alleged repeat offender burglarized his restaurant amid the surge in crime.
Memorial Hermann Hospital needs help finding family of unidentified man found on Christmas Day
Do you know him? Memorial Hermann Hospital says the man is Hispanic, about 5 feet tall, with brown hair and brown eyes, and was admitted on Dec. 25, 2022.
Texas teacher found shot dead in back yard of her home
A Houston area teacher was found shot dead in the backyard of her home in Sugar Land, a suburb of Houston, police said.
Customer who shot robber at Texas taco shop could face charges through grand jury
The customer captured on surveillance video shooting and killing a robber at a southwest Houston taco shop is reportedly ready to talk to police.
fox26houston.com
12-year-old autistic girl discovers her emotional support dog has cancer, needs chemo to survive
HOUSTON - The dog's name is Max. Max is a special dog with a serious problem as he was recently diagnosed with cancer. To 12-year-old Katie Morgan, Max is so much more than her best friend. SUGGESTED: Houston taqueria shooting: Robber shot by armed customer was previously out on bond.
Houston police seek woman accused of cashing lottery ticket stolen during convenience store robbery
Police are calling the woman a person of interest after the lottery ticket was stolen when a man reached over the counter at a store and took money from the register hours earlier.
Texas Woman Rescues 1,500 Hypothermic Bats
During the holidays, extreme cold temperatures caused 1,500 Mexican free-tailed bats to fall from their roosts on the city’s bridge. Fortunately for the bats, the Houston Humane Society TWRC Wildlife Center’s executive director, Mary Warick rescued the hypothermic bats and provided them with fluids and a mealworm gruel.
News Channel 25
Man shot leaving concert with girlfriend in downtown Houston to live: Report
HOUSTON — A man is expected to survive after being shot multiple times during an attempted robbery this Sunday in downtown Houston. As first published by ABC 13, around 12 a.m., the victim and his girlfriend were walking from a concert when they were approached by a vehicle. According...
Voice of America
Texas Woman Saves Hundreds of Bats from Freezing
Recent cold weather in the Southwestern state of Texas almost claimed some unusual animal victims — bats. Bats are the only mammals that can fly. About 1,600 bats had gone into shock and fallen to the ground during unusually cold weather in the city of Houston. But the bats...
fox26houston.com
(FULL INTERVIEW) Houston Taqueria shooting: Mother of robber killed by patron speaks out
FOX 26's Natalie Hee spoke exclusively with Corine Goodman, the mother of Eric Eugene Washington, the robber who was killed by a patron at a Houston taqueria. She tells us that hours before the robbery, he promised his mother he would do better.
Grand jury will decide fate of 'hero' customer who shot and killed robber at taqueria, HPD says
Police are withholding the customer's name since he hasn't been arrested. Meanwhile, ABC13 uncovered the dead would-be El Ranchito robber's extensive criminal history.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot in front of his girlfriend while walking home from a concert in downtown Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A man in his late 20s was shot at least twice in front of his girlfriend while they were walking home from a concert in downtown Houston early Sunday, police said. It happened at midnight in the 1800 block of St. Joseph Parkway. According to Lt. Izaguirre...
KWTX
Houston woman killed in fiery head-on collision while attempting to pass vehicle on Central Texas road
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said a Houston woman driving a 2017 Volvo SUV was killed after colliding head-on with a Ford F-350 pickup on FM 485. DPS troopers said the woman was travelling westbound on FM 485 about 5 miles west of Hearne,...
cw39.com
Man charged with kidnapping in Greenspoint area, authorities said
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Houston man is charged with forcing a 13-year-old girl into his car at gunpoint, then taking her to his apartment where investigators say he raped her several times. Lyndell Horton, 24, is charged with aggravated kidnapping. His bond was set at $500,000, Harris County Precinct...
Robert Fratta execution: Former Missouri City officer dies 29 years after plot to murder wife
Texas' first execution of 2023 closes a nearly 30-year ordeal involving a once-trusted member of a police department.
cw39.com
Man shot after trying to steal another man’s cellphone in southwest Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in critical condition Monday morning after he was shot during an argument over a cellphone in southwest Houston. It happened at midnight at 11249 Bissonnet Street near Wilcrest Drive. Officers found a man with several gunshot wounds outside of a convenience store. He...
Woman found dead in NW Harris County home during welfare check, sheriff's office says
Deputies were responding to a welfare check call when they found a woman dead in the home. Details surrounding her death are still unknown.
Comments / 0