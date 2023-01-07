ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reform Austin

Texas Woman Rescues 1,500 Hypothermic Bats

During the holidays, extreme cold temperatures caused 1,500 Mexican free-tailed bats to fall from their roosts on the city’s bridge. Fortunately for the bats, the Houston Humane Society TWRC Wildlife Center’s executive director, Mary Warick rescued the hypothermic bats and provided them with fluids and a mealworm gruel.
Voice of America

Texas Woman Saves Hundreds of Bats from Freezing

Recent cold weather in the Southwestern state of Texas almost claimed some unusual animal victims — bats. Bats are the only mammals that can fly. About 1,600 bats had gone into shock and fallen to the ground during unusually cold weather in the city of Houston. But the bats...
cw39.com

Man charged with kidnapping in Greenspoint area, authorities said

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Houston man is charged with forcing a 13-year-old girl into his car at gunpoint, then taking her to his apartment where investigators say he raped her several times. Lyndell Horton, 24, is charged with aggravated kidnapping. His bond was set at $500,000, Harris County Precinct...
