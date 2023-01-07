Read full article on original website
Hank Williams: Rare Photos, Video And The Life Of Alabama's Country Music LegendApril KillianAlabama State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MontgomeryTed RiversMontgomery, AL
Tragedy Strikes American Airlines as Employee is Fatally Ingested into Engine at Montgomery AirportLarry LeaseMontgomery, AL
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALEast Coast TravelerMontgomery, AL
CAT BURGLARS: Wetumpka Police Arrest 61-Year-Old & 85-Year-Old Women Caught Feeding Feral Cats to be Spayed or NeuteredZack LoveWetumpka, AL
montgomeryindependent.com
Palmer brothers wage friendly battle when Autaugaville visits Catholic
When Autaugaville’s basketball team faced Catholic on Friday night, it might have seemed like just another non-area game for most basketball fans. For Catholic senior Josh Palmer, however, it was personal. “He took after Rocky (in ‘Rocky IV’),” said his father, Tracey. “Rocky had the picture of the Russian...
Montgomery, January 10 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 7 high school 🏀 games in Montgomery. The Trinity Presbyterian School basketball team will have a game with Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School on January 10, 2023, 15:15:00.
texasmetronews.com
Aaron James, one-time Tuskegee QB, named head coach
Tuskegee kept it in the Golden Tigers family with the hire of Aaron James as the school’s 18th head coach, the university announced Friday. James was a star quarterback from 1998-2001, compiling a 42-5 record, the most wins for any quarterback in program history. He also won three SIAC titles and led Tuskegee to a 12-0 season and HBCU National Championship in 2000.
Opelika-Auburn News
Shorthanded Auburn women’s basketball trounced by Alabama in rivalry game
With Aicha Coulibaly out and Honesty Scott-Grayson limited, the Auburn women’s basketball team was dropped 88-57 Sunday by Alabama in the rivalry game in Neville Arena. Alabama jumped out to a 7-0 lead and ended up scoring 26 first-quarter points. The game was never truly competitive, marking surely the lowpoint of Johnnie Harris’ tenure as Auburn head coach so far.
montgomeryindependent.com
Today
ESPN loves Montgomery. While a lot of different cities would like to have a bowl game, Montgomery has two! We just completed the Camellia Bowl on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. I serve on the River Region Sports Commission. This group initiates and promotes sporting events throughout the River Region. Our key person is Johnny Williams, who has a great relationship with ESPN. The chairman of the commission is Dr. Karl Stegall.
Freshmen lead Alabama hoops into another top-25 road test
Two-and-a-half years ago, those were Nate Oats’ words as the Alabama coach assessed his team’s chances ahead of the 2020-21 season. And he was right: seniors Herb Jones and John Petty were two key pieces of a group that won the SEC regular-season title and SEC tournament before eventually falling in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.
alabamanews.net
AP Top 25 College Football Poll: Alabama Remains No. 5; Troy No. 19
The final AP College Football Poll of the 2022 season has Alabama holding steady at No. 5 despite its 45-20 Sugar Bowl victory over Kansas State and Troy moving up from No. 23 to No. 19 after winning the Cure Bowl. Georgia is No. 1 with its perfect 15-0 season...
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, January 9, 2023
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama Athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
How former Alabama players reacted to Georgia pounding TCU in title game
The national championship game got ugly early as Georgia raced to a 65-7 rout of overmatched TCU. It was a boat race right from the opening kickoff and the mismatch quickly became a talking point among former Alabama players. There was some discontent on social media with Alabama missing the playoff by one spot and beating a Kansas State team in the Sugar Bowl that beat TCU in the Big 12 title game.
Former Alabama wide receiver transferring to different school than he first announced
Christian Leary, a wide receiver who spent the past two seasons at Alabama, announced Sunday that he is transferring to Georgia Tech. It is a change of direction for Leary, who entered the NCAA transfer portal in December and announced Dec. 13 that he was transferring to Central Florida. Leary...
WSFA
Goodwyn Middle School counselor prepares students for high school, beyond
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lakesha Farris’ squeal could be heard down the halls at Goodwyn Middle School when we showed up to surprise her with the WSFA 12 News Class Act Award. Once a teacher, she now works as a school counselor. “I really wanted to help student in...
montgomeryindependent.com
HandsOn River Region Day of Service
In honor of Dr. King’s birthday, HandsOn River Region has planned a day of service on Monday, January 16 to benefit several area agencies. Volunteers will gather at 12 noon at That’s My Child, 2414 Lower Wetumpka Road 36110 for a hot dog lunch provided by That’s My Dog and Communities of Transformation and then spend the afternoon in service with a participating nonprofit.
WSFA
Prayer vigil held for Prattville teen seriously injured in crash
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Family and friends gathered Tuesday to pray for a Prattville teen who continues to fight for his life in the hospital. Lane Martin, 17, was involved in a crash near U.S. Highway 31 in Autauga County on Jan. 3, according to his mother, Lindsey Martin. Martin’s...
Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!
Alabama has it's share of popular tourist attractions. The Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville and our beautiful white sandy beaches on the coast, for example, attract thousands of tourists each year. If you're someone whose taste in adventure and sightseeing is a bit more eclectic, however, Alabama has lots of places where you can stray off the beaten path of tourism. Planning your summer getaways now? Take a look at the list below - I bet you'll find something new even if you've lived in Alabama your whole life! These places in Alabama should definitely be on your bucket list!
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Montgomery
Montgomery might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Montgomery.
CBS42.com
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama woman has been arrested after allegedly striking her child with a metal bat. Valerie Pitts, 46, was arrested at her home in Pike Road on Jan. 6, according to police. An investigator with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office alleged in a sworn statement...
Why was there no siren before a tornado struck a Montgomery neighborhood?
An EF-1 tornado that struck a Montgomery neighborhood early Wednesday formed and touched down too quickly for the National Weather Service to issue a warning, an official with the NWS said. That’s contrary to a statement made by Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed during a press conference about the storm Wednesday,...
wvasfm.org
Second suspect arrested in shooting
A local news outlet is reporting a second suspect has been charged in a shooting involving two teenagers in Montgomery. Montgomery police charged 20-year-old Jadarius Woods with three counts of attempted murder. 18-year-old Jakari Craig was arrested Monday in connection with the shooting. Reports say the shooting took place on...
Two cousins charged with double murders along Alabama interstate
Two cousins have been charged with killing two people whose bodies were found a few miles apart along a stretch of Interstate in Alabama. Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., both 19, were arrested and charged with capital murder. Both men are from the Montgomery and Lowndes County area. They were arrested in Lowndes County.
WSFA
Man’s body found in north Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on Tuesday. According to police, a man’s body was found around 3:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Manley Drive, which is near Lower Wetumpka Road. The circumstances surrounding the death are unclear.
