Autaugaville, AL

montgomeryindependent.com

Palmer brothers wage friendly battle when Autaugaville visits Catholic

When Autaugaville’s basketball team faced Catholic on Friday night, it might have seemed like just another non-area game for most basketball fans. For Catholic senior Josh Palmer, however, it was personal. “He took after Rocky (in ‘Rocky IV’),” said his father, Tracey. “Rocky had the picture of the Russian...
AUTAUGAVILLE, AL
texasmetronews.com

Aaron James, one-time Tuskegee QB, named head coach

Tuskegee kept it in the Golden Tigers family with the hire of Aaron James as the school’s 18th head coach, the university announced Friday. James was a star quarterback from 1998-2001, compiling a 42-5 record, the most wins for any quarterback in program history. He also won three SIAC titles and led Tuskegee to a 12-0 season and HBCU National Championship in 2000.
TUSKEGEE, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Shorthanded Auburn women’s basketball trounced by Alabama in rivalry game

With Aicha Coulibaly out and Honesty Scott-Grayson limited, the Auburn women’s basketball team was dropped 88-57 Sunday by Alabama in the rivalry game in Neville Arena. Alabama jumped out to a 7-0 lead and ended up scoring 26 first-quarter points. The game was never truly competitive, marking surely the lowpoint of Johnnie Harris’ tenure as Auburn head coach so far.
AUBURN, AL
montgomeryindependent.com

Today

ESPN loves Montgomery. While a lot of different cities would like to have a bowl game, Montgomery has two! We just completed the Camellia Bowl on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. I serve on the River Region Sports Commission. This group initiates and promotes sporting events throughout the River Region. Our key person is Johnny Williams, who has a great relationship with ESPN. The chairman of the commission is Dr. Karl Stegall.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Freshmen lead Alabama hoops into another top-25 road test

Two-and-a-half years ago, those were Nate Oats’ words as the Alabama coach assessed his team’s chances ahead of the 2020-21 season. And he was right: seniors Herb Jones and John Petty were two key pieces of a group that won the SEC regular-season title and SEC tournament before eventually falling in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

How former Alabama players reacted to Georgia pounding TCU in title game

The national championship game got ugly early as Georgia raced to a 65-7 rout of overmatched TCU. It was a boat race right from the opening kickoff and the mismatch quickly became a talking point among former Alabama players. There was some discontent on social media with Alabama missing the playoff by one spot and beating a Kansas State team in the Sugar Bowl that beat TCU in the Big 12 title game.
MONTGOMERY, AL
montgomeryindependent.com

HandsOn River Region Day of Service

In honor of Dr. King’s birthday, HandsOn River Region has planned a day of service on Monday, January 16 to benefit several area agencies. Volunteers will gather at 12 noon at That’s My Child, 2414 Lower Wetumpka Road 36110 for a hot dog lunch provided by That’s My Dog and Communities of Transformation and then spend the afternoon in service with a participating nonprofit.
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Prayer vigil held for Prattville teen seriously injured in crash

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Family and friends gathered Tuesday to pray for a Prattville teen who continues to fight for his life in the hospital. Lane Martin, 17, was involved in a crash near U.S. Highway 31 in Autauga County on Jan. 3, according to his mother, Lindsey Martin. Martin’s...
PRATTVILLE, AL
April Killian

Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!

Alabama has it's share of popular tourist attractions. The Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville and our beautiful white sandy beaches on the coast, for example, attract thousands of tourists each year. If you're someone whose taste in adventure and sightseeing is a bit more eclectic, however, Alabama has lots of places where you can stray off the beaten path of tourism. Planning your summer getaways now? Take a look at the list below - I bet you'll find something new even if you've lived in Alabama your whole life! These places in Alabama should definitely be on your bucket list!
ALABAMA STATE
wvasfm.org

Second suspect arrested in shooting

A local news outlet is reporting a second suspect has been charged in a shooting involving two teenagers in Montgomery. Montgomery police charged 20-year-old Jadarius Woods with three counts of attempted murder. 18-year-old Jakari Craig was arrested Monday in connection with the shooting. Reports say the shooting took place on...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man’s body found in north Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on Tuesday. According to police, a man’s body was found around 3:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Manley Drive, which is near Lower Wetumpka Road. The circumstances surrounding the death are unclear.
MONTGOMERY, AL

