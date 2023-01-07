ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albion, NY

Comments / 7

No One Cares
4d ago

How about you Don't do the crime and stay out of prison? All victims of your crimes should be able to collect any money you get from your "abuse" suit if you get anything

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Lonsberry: MALIK'S BODYCAM AGREEMENT IS ILLEGAL

The agreement between Rochester Mayor Malik Evans and the United Christian Leadership Ministry concerning police bodycam video is illegal on its face and should be challenged and rejected in the courts of law and public opinion. The pact gives members of the religious group “expedited access” to images collected by...
ROCHESTER, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Attorney General James Announces Sentencing of Former Nursing Home Employee for Raping a Resident

New York Attorney General Letitia James has announced the sentencing of Khadka Pradhan, 52, of Rochester, for raping and sexually assaulting an 81-year-old nursing home resident suffering from dementia at the Shore Winds Nursing Home in Rochester in September 2021, where he formerly worked as a housekeeper. This morning in Monroe County Court, Judge Caroline E. Morrison sentenced Pradhan to 25 years in prison on those charges, to be served concurrently, and 20 years of post-release supervision. In November 2022, a jury convicted Pradhan of Rape in the First Degree, Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree, and Endangering the Welfare of an Incompetent or Physically Disabled Person in the First Degree, and other lower-level offenses.
ROCHESTER, NY
wbtai.com

Afternoon News Brief

A former Attica Correctional Facility inmate who was eligible for parole next year has been sentenced to two more terms for setting fires in his cell and attacking officers. 37-year-old George Brown was sentenced in Wyoming County Court to 3 to 6 years for third-degree arson and another term of 4 years for second-degree assault of a corrections officer. He could have faced up to 25 years in prison; however, he accepted a plea deal. Brown was in a special housing unit at Attica in January because of previous behavior problems when the most recent incidents occurred.
BATAVIA, NY
wbtai.com

Morning News Brief

CompassCare has launched its own private investigation into the break in and firebombing against one of its locations Eggert Rd in Buffalo that happened in June of last year. They are partnering with the Thomas More Society, a law firm “dedicated to restoring respect in law for life, family, religious liberty, and election integrity.” CompassCare said it had cooperated with local law enforcement and federal investigators but CEO Jim Harden says that the FBI has not been “operating in good faith.” There have been 78 attacks on pro life centers in the last 6 months and not a single perpetrator has been arrested. Yet when a pro abortion center was vandalized there was an arrest within days. Jane’s Revenge, a pro abortion group that said it was angry over the overturn of Roe vs Wade, claimed responsibility for the attack and many others. “It is a sad day when private citizens are left to do the work of law enforcement,” Harden added.
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Man Sentenced In Chautauqua County Strong-Armed Robbery

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 23-year-old Buffalo man will spend a half-decade behind bars after he was sentenced in connection with a strong-armed robbery in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced Tyrese White was sentenced to five years in state prison plus five years...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

RPD: Gunshot victim waited hours to receive treatment

Rochester, N.Y — A 27 year-old man was the victim of a shooting last night on North Clinton Avenue in the area of Clifford Street and Avenue A. However, responders were not made aware of the victim's condition until almost 8 hours later when police located the man in the Tops parking lot on North Clinton Ave. and Upper Falls Blvd around 4:20 AM.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced to 5 years for robbery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to five years in prison on Monday for a robbery that occurred in Chautauqua County, authorities said. 23-year-old Tyrese White, along with a co-defendant, traveled to the area under a guise that he was purchasing a vehicle listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace. However, the pair […]
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy