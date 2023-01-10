ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, CT

Sharp Decline Seen In Fairfield County Luxury Housing Market

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25oU9Q_0k6rGNnm00

A lack of supply caused the 2022 luxury housing market to sharply decline in Fairfield County compared to 2021, according to a new report.

The decline in sales, which were down by double digits, was fueled by a high demand for a low amount of available residences, according to a report released by the Houlihan Lawrence real estate brokerage on Thursday, Jan. 5.

"At first glance, the logical conclusion is a slowdown in the luxury market. However, the data suggest strong buyer demand in a sharply supply-constrained market," said Houlihan Lawrence Vice President Anthony Cutugno.

He added, "Homes are selling faster at closer to list price at a higher average price per square foot than last year. Persistent inventory shortage keeps demand high as the scarcity principle kicks in."

Additionally, sellers are likely to hold on to their properties because of rising interest rates and may be unwilling to give up a low-rate mortgage to buy a new home at a higher rate, Cutugno said.

The report included the following data on the 2022 luxury housing markets for numerous towns in Fairfield County:

  • Greenwich: Sales of homes $3 million and up decreased by 30 percent, and median sales prices decreased by 9.4 percent. The highest fourth quarter sale was an $11,193,132 home.
  • Darien: Sales of homes $2 million and higher decreased by 24.8%, and median sales prices decreased by 1 percent. The highest fourth quarter sale was a $7.1 million home.
  • Rowayton: Sales of homes $2 million and higher decreased by 34.4 percent, and median sales prices increased by 16.1 percent.
  • New Canaan: Sales of homes $2 million and higher decreased by 28.7 percent, and median sales prices increased by 1.1 percent. The highest fourth quarter sale was a $4,945,000 home.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Healthgrades: 2 Hudson Valley hospitals among best in the United States

Two Hudson Valley hospitals are earning some national recognition. Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie was named to America's 50 best hospitals list by Healthgrades for the fourth straight year. It also won awards for its cardiac care, gastro surgeries, and excellence in coronary intervention. Montefiore Saint Luke's in Cornwall...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

'We Will Miss You All': Fairfield Restaurant Permanently Closes

A restaurant known for its chicken dishes and signature sauces has closed its only Connecticut location. The owners of Lovebird, a Pennsylvania-based group of restaurants, announced the closure of the Fairfield location on Tuesday, Jan. 17. "Thank you to the wonderful Fairfield community and to our loyal customers," the announcement...
FAIRFIELD, CT
rew-online.com

Ariel Property Advisors Announces Sale of Adjacent Upper West Side Multifamily Buildings for $16.2 Million

Ariel Property Advisors has arranged the sale of two adjacent, six-story mixed-use buildings at 992-1000 Amsterdam Avenue on the Upper West Side near Columbia University for $16.2 million. The acquisition was managed by an Ariel Investment Sales team including Founding Partner Victor Sozio, President and Founder Shimon Shkury, Director Howard...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Voice

Fall From Scaffolding Collapse Sends 2 Men To Hospital In Mahopac Falls

A helicopter had to rush a man to the hospital after a scaffolding collapse caused him and another person to fall in the Hudson Valley. The collapse happened on Tuesday, Jan. 17 around 3:30 p.m., when Putnam County emergency responders were sent to the Lake Secor area of Mahopac Falls to help the two injured men, according to the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department.
MAHOPAC FALLS, NY
101.5 WPDH

11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations

Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
theexaminernews.com

Drinking Water at PV Residential Community, Camp a Growing Concern

Tests results of the water at a Putnam Valley residential community and summer camp have revealed elevated levels of two PFAS chemicals. Last month, the Board of Directors at Floradan Estates sent two notices to residents, co-signed by their water operator CEMCO and the Putnam County Department of Health. One notice said perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) were found in the Floradan residential drinking water at levels above New York State’s threshold of 10 parts per trillion (ppt).
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Bassey BY

Coming Soon: One Rare Italian Steakhouse 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, NY 10583

The spot is at 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, New York, 10583; the location formerly hosted the famous Zachys Wine & Liquor. Although the area can be busy during rush hour and finding parking can be a challenge, the site is just a few steps from the train station and bus stops. If you are driving, parking fees range from free to $1.25 per hour; pay by phone or with coins. Located within the Scarsdale Village Center, the area is a comfortable environment with dozens of shops, other restaurants, and a park.
SCARSDALE, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
455K+
Followers
64K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy