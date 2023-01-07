ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleaning And Organization Can Be Tougher If You Have ADHD — So If You Have A To-Go Method, Tell Us About It

By Raven Ishak
 4 days ago

If you have ADHD, you may fully understand how difficult it can be sometimes to keep up with adulting things, like cleaning the house. And even though someone may have "suggested" keeping a to-do list of all the things you want to accomplish for the 100th time, it's simply not a system that works for most.

So since it's the new year (which can be another excuse to clean your home from top to bottom and get rid of things you no longer need), we wanted to know your best cleaning hack that doesn't feel overwhelming to accomplish, especially if you have ADHD.

For instance, maybe you have a rule where every time you brush your teeth, you automatically clean your sink so it stays clean and sparkly.

Or maybe, you use a timer on your phone to accomplish as many cleaning tasks as you can in an hour during the week, so you don't feel overwhelmed to check everything off your to-do list during the weekend.

Or finally, maybe you keep a dust rag in every room, so you're more inclined to dust since you can visually see it.

Also, what was life before incorporating these new systems into your cleaning routine and why does this new system help you the most?

Whatever the hack, tip, or trick is, tell us below what is the absolute best cleaning hack that has helped you the most as a person who has ADHD. However, if you prefer to stay anonymous, feel free to fill out this Google form here.

BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

