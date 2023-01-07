ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

Jessie J Is Pregnant One Year After Suffering A Pregnancy Loss, And She Revealed The News In An Instagram Video

By Larry Fitzmaurice
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pr3tw_0k6r5WHZ00

Jessie J is pregnant!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HurIe_0k6r5WHZ00
Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

The singer revealed the wonderful news on Instagram with an accompanying video documenting her journey thus far.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vukt0_0k6r5WHZ00
Isabel Infantes / PA Images via Getty Images

"I am so happy and terrified to finally share this…Please be gentle with me 🫂," she wrote in the caption — and it's understandable why there's so much emotion in sharing the news.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aEXUD_0k6r5WHZ00
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

In November of 2021, Jessie confirmed that she had recently suffered a pregnancy loss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Plo6k_0k6r5WHZ00
Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for HRC

Last year, Jessie opened up on an episode of The Diary of a CEO podcast about the experience.

"I'm grateful that I got to experience being pregnant," she said. "It's opened the door for me to love myself deeper."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17m05N_0k6r5WHZ00
Axelle / FilmMagic / Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

Jessie concluded her recent pregnancy announcement by stating that she just wants to do her own thing while on this latest journey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lfi97_0k6r5WHZ00
Joe Maher / Getty Images

"Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate-covered pickle with no questions asked 🤸🏻‍♂️," she wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30vhz3_0k6r5WHZ00
Sarah Morris / WireImage / Getty Images

And Jessie's celeb friends congratulated her in the comments — including Kehlani...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SNwbw_0k6r5WHZ00
@jessiej / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/reel/CnFjrSCLERx/

Lashana Lynch...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p6fQM_0k6r5WHZ00
@jessiej / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/reel/CnFjrSCLERx/

and Ellie Goulding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QRmPe_0k6r5WHZ00
@jessiej / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/reel/CnFjrSCLERx/

Congratulations to Jessie for her amazing news!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0spRhm_0k6r5WHZ00
Joe Scarnici / Getty Images for Janie's Fund

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Oscar winner pregnant with twins at 48 shares new details — and reveals her bump — as she enters third trimester, plus more stars who became moms later in life

Slide 1 of 48: On Oct. 5, 2022, Oscar winner Hilary Swank announced that she's pregnant at 48. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time," she said on "Good Morning America," where she was promoting her new ABC show "Alaska Daily," adding that she and her husband of four years, social venture entrepreneur Philip Schneider, are expecting twins: "I can't believe it." Later the same morning, she appeared on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" where she said she was "feeling good" in her second trimester and called her pregnancy "such a blessing. It's a total miracle. It's unbelievable." Making things even sweeter? She later revealed her due date is April 16, 2023, which is her late father's birthday. On Jan. 9, 2023, Hilary appeared on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" (pictured here) where she shared she'd just entered her 27th week and shared more about her pregnancy. "The first 16 weeks I had a lot of morning sickness, I didn't do any throwing up, but all I wanted was fruit," she said, adding that she loves being pregnant. "I feel like women are superheroes for what our bodies do. I have such. I'm in a whole new found respect."Hilary, of course, isn't the only star to experience motherhood at a more mature age. To celebrate her happy news, join Wonderwall.com as we take a look back at some of the famous ladies who became first-time moms or added to their broods later in life...MORE: Stars expecting babies.
ALASKA STATE
Page Six

Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child

Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
SheKnows

Kate Middleton’s Reported Reaction to Prince Harry’s Accusations Proves the Royal Family Is Feeling the Sting of His Memoir

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The royal family may be keeping a stiff upper lip in public after Prince Harry’s recent round of interviews for his memoir, Spare, but behind the palace walls, they are reportedly reacting to his claims. Kate Middleton, who was once close to her brother-in-law, apparently is having a hard time digesting all of the private family stories going public. The Princess of Wales now doesn’t know who to trust in the monarchy because Prince Harry was once a confidante of hers....
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy