Chicago, IL

spectrumnews1.com

Growing number of school districts temporarily reinstate mask mandates

A growing number of school districts across the country are re-upping mask mandates in classrooms, many citing a rise in COVID-19 cases as reason for the strengthened mitigation measures. According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Jan. 4, the weekly average of new COVID-19...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Will Chicago’s Next Mayor Reopen Mental Health Clinics? García Doesn’t Say, Lightfoot Called Out On Record At Candidate Forum

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot was on the defensive Saturday as the crowd of mayoral challengers called her out for not reopening the city’s mental health clinics. Seven of the nine mayoral candidates showed up to the Saturday forum hosted by Access Living, a nonprofit focused on breaking down systemic barriers for people who are disabled.
CHICAGO, IL
wmay.com

Clemency Hearing Held For Man Convicted In Macoupin County Murder

A prisoner advocacy group is defending its efforts to free the man convicted of the rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl in Macoupin County in 1985. Robert Turner was initially sentenced to death for the killing of Downers Grove teen Bridget Drobney, formerly of Springfield. His sentence was commuted to life in prison after then-Governor George Ryan cleared Illinois’s death row. The Illinois Prison Project is seeking clemency for Turner, saying that he has changed behind bars and is “deeply committed to Christianity” and helping others.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Mayoral Candidates Face Off at Forum Focusing On Issues Affecting the Disabled Community

Several candidates running for Chicago mayor, including incumbent Lori Lightfoot, took part in one of the first forums of the campaign season Saturday. The forum was organized Access Living of Chicago, an advocacy center dedicated to helping disabled individuals, and primarily focused on issues pertaining to the disabled community. Candidates addressed key issues affecting disabled Chicagoans, including housing and mental health services.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

How did migrants end up staying for days at a Chicago police station?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Most asylum seekers are sent to shelters for help.So how did several migrants end up staying for days at a Chicago police station? The question comes as Mayor Lori Lightfoot tries to stop the influx of migrants.CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reports from District One police headquarters after a push from Mayor Lightfoot to stop more migrants from coming into the city, a few were dropped off at one police station.Mayor Lori Lightfoot admitted in an open letter to Colorado's governor she's struggling with the influx of migrants. In fact, cameras recorded some of them who were dropped...
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Black and Latinx Elected Officials Unite Against the Chaos Caused by Mayor Lightfoot

Black and Latinx Elected Officials Unite Against the Chaos Caused by Mayor Lightfoot. A coalition of elected officials from different levels of government representing predominantly Black and Latinx communities in Chicago united today to hold Mayor Lori Lightfoot accountable for the chaos and division she’s causing through her lack of leadership.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

FBI looking for men who robbed north suburban banks

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The FBI is looking for two armed bank robbers they say targeted banks in the northern suburbs.Monday around noon, they robbed a Fifth Third Bank near Skokie Boulevard and Lake Cook Road in Northbrook.A half an hour later, the FBI says the same offenders robbed another Fifth Third Bank near McCormick and Main Street in Evanston. AnyAnyone with information is asked to call 312-421-6700 and use tips.fbi.gov.
NORTHBROOK, IL
WGN News

Nurse charged after trying to bring drugs into Cook County Jail

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — A nurse has been charged with drug possession after she took what she believed were illegal drugs from an undercover police officer to give to her lover in jail. According to the Cook County Sherriff’s Office, they received a tip on Jan. 7 that 34-year-old Joanna McCree planned to bring narcotics […]
COOK COUNTY, IL

