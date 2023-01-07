Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On CampusOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Man sentenced for carjacking vehicle to transport himself to court hearingWayness TammChicago, IL
Flying out of Chicago today? All flights in the United States grounded due to FAA issueR.A. HeimChicago, IL
IRS tax changes gives Chicago residents more money in their pocketsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Colorado Governor Halts Controversial Migrant Relocation Plan to New York CityBryan DijkhuizenColorado State
Amid rise in opioid deaths, legal fight for ownership of West Side SRO hotel continues
CHICAGO — Shortly after the start of the new year, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office issued a grim declaration: 2022 saw more than 2,000 fatal opioid overdoses — more than any other year in the county’s history. With opioid fatalities continuing to climb, a legal fight is playing out to decide who will own a […]
Lightfoot’s ‘No. 1 cheerleader’ in City Council rethinking support due to mayor’s ‘coldness’
Ald. Derrick Curtis said he’s having second thoughts about his support for Mayor Lori Lightfoot — and his role as her “No. 1 cheerleader” — due to the mayor’s “coldness,” including her failure to reach out to him after he accidentally shot himself.
cwbchicago.com
With major crime reports up 41%, Chicago’s mayor says her crime plan is ‘working’
With major crime reports up 41% last year and Chicago police staffing down 12% since she became mayor, Lori Lightfoot says she has a public safety plan that’s working. “We’re seeing steady improvements in public safety efforts,” Lightfoot tweeted on January 3. “Much more to do, but...
Thousands of Cook County Residents May See Medical Debt Disappear Under New Program
Cook County has teamed up with RIP Medical Debt to erase the debt of thousands of people. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said the U.S. needs universal health care. But because the nation doesn't have it, she said it's on the government to do everything possible to make health care accessible and available to everyone.
spectrumnews1.com
Growing number of school districts temporarily reinstate mask mandates
A growing number of school districts across the country are re-upping mask mandates in classrooms, many citing a rise in COVID-19 cases as reason for the strengthened mitigation measures. According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Jan. 4, the weekly average of new COVID-19...
blockclubchicago.org
Will Chicago’s Next Mayor Reopen Mental Health Clinics? García Doesn’t Say, Lightfoot Called Out On Record At Candidate Forum
CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot was on the defensive Saturday as the crowd of mayoral challengers called her out for not reopening the city’s mental health clinics. Seven of the nine mayoral candidates showed up to the Saturday forum hosted by Access Living, a nonprofit focused on breaking down systemic barriers for people who are disabled.
Colorado will halt busing of migrants to Chicago after conversation with Lightfoot, governor says
Chicago leaders are grappling with an overflow of asylum seekers.
wmay.com
Clemency Hearing Held For Man Convicted In Macoupin County Murder
A prisoner advocacy group is defending its efforts to free the man convicted of the rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl in Macoupin County in 1985. Robert Turner was initially sentenced to death for the killing of Downers Grove teen Bridget Drobney, formerly of Springfield. His sentence was commuted to life in prison after then-Governor George Ryan cleared Illinois’s death row. The Illinois Prison Project is seeking clemency for Turner, saying that he has changed behind bars and is “deeply committed to Christianity” and helping others.
NBC Chicago
Chicago Mayoral Candidates Face Off at Forum Focusing On Issues Affecting the Disabled Community
Several candidates running for Chicago mayor, including incumbent Lori Lightfoot, took part in one of the first forums of the campaign season Saturday. The forum was organized Access Living of Chicago, an advocacy center dedicated to helping disabled individuals, and primarily focused on issues pertaining to the disabled community. Candidates addressed key issues affecting disabled Chicagoans, including housing and mental health services.
CHA receives 50 new vouchers from HUD to support residents with disabilities
The Chicago Housing Authority has received more than $725,000 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to provide 50 new vouchers for families that include non-elderly persons with disabilities. The recent award is part of a $24.7 million allotment from HUD that is being distributed among 98...
How did migrants end up staying for days at a Chicago police station?
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Most asylum seekers are sent to shelters for help.So how did several migrants end up staying for days at a Chicago police station? The question comes as Mayor Lori Lightfoot tries to stop the influx of migrants.CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reports from District One police headquarters after a push from Mayor Lightfoot to stop more migrants from coming into the city, a few were dropped off at one police station.Mayor Lori Lightfoot admitted in an open letter to Colorado's governor she's struggling with the influx of migrants. In fact, cameras recorded some of them who were dropped...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Black and Latinx Elected Officials Unite Against the Chaos Caused by Mayor Lightfoot
Black and Latinx Elected Officials Unite Against the Chaos Caused by Mayor Lightfoot. A coalition of elected officials from different levels of government representing predominantly Black and Latinx communities in Chicago united today to hold Mayor Lori Lightfoot accountable for the chaos and division she’s causing through her lack of leadership.
FBI looking for men who robbed north suburban banks
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The FBI is looking for two armed bank robbers they say targeted banks in the northern suburbs.Monday around noon, they robbed a Fifth Third Bank near Skokie Boulevard and Lake Cook Road in Northbrook.A half an hour later, the FBI says the same offenders robbed another Fifth Third Bank near McCormick and Main Street in Evanston. AnyAnyone with information is asked to call 312-421-6700 and use tips.fbi.gov.
Armed thieves targeting seniors in Pill Hill, Calumet Heights, Chicago police warn
Angela Hongo's Kia was stolen from right in front of her Calumet Heights home two days after Christmas.
Lunchtime robbers hit 2 suburban banks within 30 minutes, authorities say
No injuries were reported.
5 resources the Chicago Office of Veteran Affairs offer to Veterans
Resources for veterans in the city are vital to helping them live the lives they deserve. As the nation's heroes return from keeping the country as protected as possible, they face challenges such as limited housing and job opportunities.
fox32chicago.com
Nurse tried to smuggle drugs into Cook County Jail for man she was dating: police
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A nurse is facing charges after allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs into the Cook County Jail to give to a man she was dating. Joanna McCree, 34, of Chicago, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a substance with intent to deliver.
fox32chicago.com
CPS wants former student’s family to pay $56,000 over allegations of lying about residency
CHICAGO - Chicago Public Schools officials are trying to recoup more than $56,000 from a family who’s accused of living in the northern suburbs but lying about their residency to send their daughter to a highly competitive city high school. The student attended Northside College Prep, a selective enrollment...
CPD, SWAT called to Division and Wells for barricade situation; 3 suspects in custody
Three people are in custody following a barricade situation that drew a massive police and SWAT response to the heart of Old Town.
Nurse charged after trying to bring drugs into Cook County Jail
COOK COUNTY, Ill. — A nurse has been charged with drug possession after she took what she believed were illegal drugs from an undercover police officer to give to her lover in jail. According to the Cook County Sherriff’s Office, they received a tip on Jan. 7 that 34-year-old Joanna McCree planned to bring narcotics […]
