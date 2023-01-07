Read full article on original website
Related
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
Some House Republicans concerned McCarthy speakership would continue 'past and ongoing Republican failures'
Nine GOP House members said Kevin McCarthy's election to the speakership could mean a continuation of past and ongoing Republican failures.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
On First Day Back in Power, Republicans Remove Metal Detectors Placed in House Chambers After Capitol Riots
Several Republicans have criticized the metal detectors since they were first erected in 2021 The metal detectors that went up outside the House chambers in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots — in which a violent mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the building in a scene that eventually turned deadly — are now down after Republicans took control of the House on Tuesday. The removal of the metal detectors was among the first projects taken on by House Republicans, who have so far failed...
Boebert curses at McCarthy during tense meeting after he insists “I’ve earned this job”: report
According to a report from CNN's Manu Raju, current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy can be overheard yelling and cursing at caucus members in a closed-door meeting before they are supposed to head to the floor to vote on a new speaker. With doubts growing the embattled Republican leader has...
Gaetz sends letter to Architect of the Capitol asking why McCarthy is occupying Speaker’s office
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) We regret the error. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) sent a letter to the Architect of the Capitol on Tuesday questioning why House Speaker candidate Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was already inhabiting the Speaker’s office amid an intraparty battle over the House’s top leadership…
Adam Schiff dragged after ‘Twitter Files’ shows he asked site to suspend journo: ‘Expel Schiff from Congress'
Twitter users erupted on the platform Tuesday after the latest "Twitter Files" thread alleged that Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., requested Twitter to suspend journalists.
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
Republicans Signal Cuts To Social Security, Medicare With New House Majority
The House GOP is itching for a fight over spending cuts — including to major entitlement programs.
Kevin McCarthy floats concession on allowing conservatives to remove House speaker
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is floating a deal with conservatives that would make it easier to remove a House speaker in exchange for his ascension to the post.
msn.com
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene passed a phone with Donald Trump on the line to an anti-McCarthy rebel on the House floor
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene passed a phone with Donald Trump on the line to a GOP rebel amid the House speaker crisis. Kevin McCarthy was elected speaker of the House in the early hours of Saturday morning, ending days of chaos. Reports said that Trump made several calls to McCarthy's...
qcnews.com
Trump attacks McConnell, wife over GOP ‘turmoil’ after McCarthy fails to win Speakership
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his wife, former Trump administration Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, for “unnecessary turmoil” within the GOP in the wake of House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) failure to win the lower chamber’s Speakership.
Democrats continue handing votes to Jeffries, who has long history of denying elections
Democrats are steadily voting for Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who has a vast history of denying the legitimacy of elections, to become the next House speaker.
Fallon Says Kevin McCarthy Has a New Slogan for House Speaker: ‘The First Republican to Storm OUT of the Capitol’ (Video)
After three days of voting and at least six attempts so far, Kevin McCarthy still has not secured the votes needed to become the next Speaker of the House. So, at this point, Jimmy Fallon suspects the Republican politician may have a new slogan for his campaign. Over the course...
Democrats in array? The real winners of Kevin McCarthy's speakership chaos
Through the end of business hours on Friday, GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy had lost 13 straight votes for speaker of the House. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, part of the ultraconservative Freedom Caucus, sneered that McCarthy, who had moved his things into the speaker’s office, was an illegitimate squatter. Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw called Gaetz and his holdouts “childish.”
The Real Lesson of the Speaker Chaos Is That Trump Is Finished in the GOP | Opinion
The far Right is realizing that Trump can longer be thought of as an outsider when he works hardest to promote and support his celebrity friends for office.
Clarence Thomas Faces Fresh Investigation Calls Over 'Spousal Support'
Ginni Thomas told the House January 6 committee that she "never spoke" to her husband about challenges to the 2020 election.
Matt Gaetz’s demands include a committee to investigate FBI, as he calls McCarthy a ‘desperate guy’
Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida on Wednesday continued hitting out at Kevin McCarthy’s unsuccessful bid to be elected as Speaker of the House, after the latter failed his sixth consecutive leadership election in the span of two days.“He’s a desperate guy whose vote share is dropping with every subsequent vote and I am ready to vote all night, all week, all month, and never for that person,” the Florida Republican said, going against Donald Trump’s endorsement earlier that day saying Mr McCarthy “will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB.”Mr Gaetz, normally a staunch Trump ally,...
Elon Musk taunts Schumer, McConnell after Twitter poll shows opposition to omnibus bill: 'People have spoken'
Twitter owner Elon Musk took a shot at Senate leaders Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell over a massive, %1.7-trillion spending bill in front of Congress.
'Disgraced' George Santos Faces 'Major Announcement' as Republicans Attack
Republicans will make their "strongest statement yet" regarding Santos amid calls for the GOP congressman to resign over extensive lies about his background.
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 0