California State

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
On First Day Back in Power, Republicans Remove Metal Detectors Placed in House Chambers After Capitol Riots

Several Republicans have criticized the metal detectors since they were first erected in 2021 The metal detectors that went up outside the House chambers in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots — in which a violent mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the building in a scene that eventually turned deadly — are now down after Republicans took control of the House on Tuesday. The removal of the metal detectors was among the first projects taken on by House Republicans, who have so far failed...
Trump attacks McConnell, wife over GOP ‘turmoil’ after McCarthy fails to win Speakership

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his wife, former Trump administration Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, for “unnecessary turmoil” within the GOP in the wake of House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) failure to win the lower chamber’s Speakership.
Democrats in array? The real winners of Kevin McCarthy's speakership chaos

Through the end of business hours on Friday, GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy had lost 13 straight votes for speaker of the House. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, part of the ultraconservative Freedom Caucus, sneered that McCarthy, who had moved his things into the speaker’s office, was an illegitimate squatter. Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw called Gaetz and his holdouts “childish.”
Matt Gaetz’s demands include a committee to investigate FBI, as he calls McCarthy a ‘desperate guy’

Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida on Wednesday continued hitting out at Kevin McCarthy’s unsuccessful bid to be elected as Speaker of the House, after the latter failed his sixth consecutive leadership election in the span of two days.“He’s a desperate guy whose vote share is dropping with every subsequent vote and I am ready to vote all night, all week, all month, and never for that person,” the Florida Republican said, going against Donald Trump’s endorsement earlier that day saying Mr McCarthy “will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB.”Mr Gaetz, normally a staunch Trump ally,...
