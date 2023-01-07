ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLST/KSAN

House members sworn in after Speaker chaos concludes

By Mychael Schnell
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kZSVE_0k6qUMYs00

House lawmakers took their oaths of office early Saturday morning, shortly after the days-long Speaker standoff came to a close with Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) securing the gavel.

The swearing-in had been delayed since Tuesday because House Republicans were unable to elect a Speaker. The top lawmaker must be determined before lawmakers — both newly elected and incumbents — can be administered the oath of office.

McCarthy secured the gavel around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, on the 15th ballot, and was sworn in as Speaker shortly after.

Then, the members-elect stood at their seats in the chamber, raised their right hands and took the oath of office.

“Congratulations, you are now members of the 118th Congress,” McCarthy said at 1:40 a.m. to cheers.

One of the members sworn in Saturday was Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who has faced intense controversy since reports revealed that he misrepresented parts of his resume.

The congressman admitted to embellishing parts of his resume. Despite the criticism, he has said he has no plans of leaving Congress.

Santos was in the Capitol all week but refused to answer questions from reporters regarding the ongoing controversy. He supported McCarthy for Speaker on all 15 ballots.

During the swearing-in on the House floor, cameras were fixed on Santos. He was seated next to Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Barry Moore (R-Ala.).

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

House easily passes resolution to create bipartisan China select committee

The House voted overwhelmingly to pass a resolution Tuesday to create a select committee focused on U.S. competition with China, fulfilling a campaign promise Republicans made in the lead-up to the 2022 midterm elections. The resolution passed in a 365-65 vote, with 146 Democrats joining Republicans in supporting the measure. All “no” votes came from Democrats. The […]
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
AOL Corp

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KLST/KSAN

House GOP passes repeal of IRS funding boost as its first bill in the majority

House Republicans fulfilled a key campaign promise on Monday, passing legislation to rescind the bulk of an IRS funding boost signed into law last year, marking the first bill passed by the GOP-controlled House this Congress. The bill, which is unlikely to see action in the Democratic-controlled Senate, passed in a party-line 221-210 vote on […]
KLST/KSAN

House Democrats file, hand-deliver ethics complaint to George Santos

A pair of House Democrats on Tuesday filed and hand-delivered to Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) a complaint urging the Ethics Committee to open an investigation into allegations the freshman congressman failed to file timely, accurate and complete financial disclosure reports. Reps. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) and Daniel Goldman (D-N.Y.) filed the ethics complaint against Santos on […]
KLST/KSAN

House Republicans adopt rules package following Speaker fight

House Republicans on Monday adopted a rules package that will govern how the chamber operates for the next two years in a closely watched vote that came on the heels of last week’s drawn-out Speaker fight. The vote was the first legislative battle for newly elected Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and his House Republican conference.  […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

White House opposes ‘reckless’ GOP bill to rescind IRS funding

The White House on Monday excoriated Republican-led legislation up for a vote in the House to rescind funding for the IRS allocated last year by Democrats, calling it a “reckless” bill that would benefit “tax cheats.” “With their first economic legislation of the new Congress, House Republicans are making clear that their top economic priority […]
KLST/KSAN

McCarthy faces first test as Speaker with vote on rules package

The House is set to vote tonight on the rules that will govern the chamber for the next two years, marking the first big test for Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) ability to keep his conference together. The vote comes just days after he won the Speakership following 15 rounds of voting that spanned four days. […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Democrats planning to sit on all GOP select committees

House Democrats will participate in all of the various special committee investigations being teed up by GOP leaders, the Democrats’ caucus chairman vowed on Tuesday. “It is our intent to seat members on … every select committee, every subcommittee that the leadership on the majority side advances,” Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) told reporters in the […]
KLST/KSAN

C-SPAN asks McCarthy for independent cameras in House chamber

C-SPAN, the public service channel dedicated to covering government affairs, is asking Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to consider amending House rules to allow for its cameras and journalists to cover floor proceedings freely. In a letter to the Speaker on Tuesday, C-SPAN CEO Susan Swain asked McCarthy for permission to “cover floor proceedings on behalf […]
KLST/KSAN

House Democrat planning legislation to allow C-SPAN cameras free range in chamber

A House Democrat is planning to introduce legislation that would allow cameras in the lower chamber to actively capture proceedings after coverage of the Speaker’s race last week made possible through rare unfettered access to the room gained widespread attention. Praising C-SPAN’s coverage of the days-long Speaker debate as “worthy of an Oscar,” in a […]
KLST/KSAN

Katie Porter strikes first in battle for Feinstein’s seat

The first domino fell in the battle for Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-Calif.) seat on Tuesday as Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) announced her bid for the upper chamber, kicking off what could become a crowded field and raucous race.  Porter, a House member known equally for her whiteboard and tough questions at committee hearings as she is for […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy