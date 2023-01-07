Read full article on original website
GANT: Ramey Man Gets State Prison for Fleeing Police, Ramming Patrol Car
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A Ramey man was sentenced to state prison on Tuesday for fleeing from police and then ramming a patrol car. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Police say Ronald Alan Hutton, 53, drove away from a trooper trying to initiate a traffic...
DuBois Man Accused of Assaulting Wife With Box Cutter, Threatening Her With Pistol
PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a DuBois man accused of assaulting his wife with a box cutter and threatening her with a pistol moved forward in court on Thursday. According to court documents, the following criminal charges against 39-year-old Charles Ernest Smith, of DuBois, were waived for...
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Three ‘Gas Drive-Offs’ at Area Convenience Store
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Three Gas “Drive-Offs” at Area Gas Station. Clearfield-based State Police responded to three “gas drive-offs” at a convenience store on Morrisdale Allport Highway, in Morris Township, Clearfield County. According to...
Police: Vehicle Strikes Ditch, Driver Flees Scene
PIKE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a hit-and-run crash on Douglas Raad in Pike Township. According to a release issued by PSP Clearfield on Tuesday, January 10, this crash happened around 4:37 a.m. on Friday, December 30, on Douglas Road, in Pike Township, Clearfield County.
Summerville Woman Scammed Out of $20K Over Course of Two Months
BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police say a local woman was reportedly scammed out of approximately $20,000 over the course of two months. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, troopers were dispatched to Mount Pleasant Road in Beaver Township, Jefferson County, for a report of a theft around 4:51 p.m. on Saturday, January 7.
Indiana County Man Killed After Vehicle Rammed From Behind on Route 422
PINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Indiana County man was killed after his vehicle was rammed from behind on Route 422 early Saturday morning. According to Indiana-based State Police, this crash took place around 1:02 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, on Route 422 (Ben Franklin Highway), in Pine Township, Indiana County.
Details Released on Mayport Man Who Died After Being Pinned Under Tractor
RINGGOLD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney released the details regarding a Mayport man who died after being pinned under a tractor. According to a release on Friday, January 6, 2023, issued by PSP Punxsutawney, police were notified by Jefferson County 9-1-1 on December 27, 2022, around 5:08 p.m., of a 75-year-old man who was pinned under a farm tractor at a property on Route 536/Sandy Hill Road, Ringgold Township, Jefferson County.
Area Man Dies Following Tractor-Trailer vs. Car Collision on Route 879
PIKE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man died from injuries he suffered in an accident that occurred last Friday morning on State Route 879. According to Clearfield-based State Police, this collision happened around 11:34 a.m. on Friday, January 6, on State Route 879 (Curwensville Grampian Highway), in Pike Township, Clearfield County.
Teen Driver Injured After Losing Control of Pickup Truck
PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A teen driver was injured after he lost control of a pickup truck along Interstate 80 on Saturday evening. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash happened around 8:51 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, on Interstate 80 west, in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County.
Punxsutawney School Board Votes to Begin Dismissal Process of High School Co-Principal
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) – The Punxsutawney Area School District Board on January 10 voted unanimously to begin dismissal proceedings against high school co-principal Paul Hetrick. (Photo above: The Punxsutawney Area School District Board meets for their monthly voting meeting on Tuesday, January 10.) Hetrick was arrested for violating a...
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Annie
This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Annie. Annie is a female Chihuahua & Beagle mix puppy. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Annie is friendly, playful, and funny!. To schedule an appointment to meet her, contact Gateway Humane...
Community Rallying Behind C-L Grad, Pre-Law Student Battling Stomach Cancer
STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The community is coming together to assist a local 21-year-old man who was recently diagnosed with stomach cancer. David Wiles, a 2019 Clarion-Limestone graduate and a current Clarion University student, was diagnosed with small intestine cancer and peritoneal carcinomatosis. While the situation places a strain...
SPONSORED: Nick’s Auto Body of Clarion Has Plenty of Local Ties
(Pictured above: Mike Minich, Ginger, and Tim Gizzo) “There was a need for another shop in the area,” he told exploreClarion.com. “We fixed a lot of cars at Seidle’s (Body Shop). When we left, there weren’t enough shops to take over.”. That need is now filled...
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
Sister and Brookville alumni, 2nd-grade teacher Jen Palmer and principal Jill Rhoades, work together at Pinecreek Elementary. They’re pictured here with several 2nd-grade students. Courtesy of Brookville Area School District. Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of...
Featured Local Job: Paraprofessional/Educational Aide Position
Union School District is seeking applicants for the position of Paraprofessional/Educational Aide starting immediately. To assist, support, and work with teachers, Educational aides, and administration to provide a quality instructional program and improve student goals/achievements. Duties and Responsibilities:. Maintains a pattern of prompt and regular attendance. Follows the daily schedule...
SPONSORED: DuBrook Inc., to Offer Decorative Concrete Demonstration at DuBois Location
DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) – Together with Brickform®, A Division of Solomon Colors, Inc., DuBrook will be offering a free decorative concrete demonstration on Thursday, February 16. The demonstration will be held at the Dubrook location in DuBois, located at 40 Parkway Drive, and is open to general construction...
SPONSORED: Brookville Equipment Corporation Has Several Job Openings
Brookville Equipment Corporation is a world-class American manufacturer of innovative, powered transportation solutions for mining/tunneling, rail freight, and passenger transportation. If you would like to work for a company that has a long history of producing high-quality products and can provide a positive workplace culture, then BROOKVILLE may have the...
7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County
The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. West wind 6 to 9 mph. Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind 3 to 7 mph.
SPONSORED: Beverage-Air Employee Spotlight: Jack Burkett
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Each month Beverage-Air will be recognizing multiple employees responsible for the quality products Beverage-Air manufactures and have contributed to the family atmosphere at Beverage-Air of Brookville. This week Beverage-Air is recognizing Jack Burkett. Jack has been part of the Beverage-Air family for over 48 years.
SPONSORED: Riverhill Battery Warehouse Offers Factory First and Factory Second Automotive Batteries
Factory first batteries come with a 5-year warranty and factory seconds come with a one-year warranty. Stop by Battery Warehouse and they will match and install a new battery for you in minutes. Riverhill Battery Warehouse offers a full line of services to make your next battery purchase easy:. Free...
