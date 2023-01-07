ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield, PA

GANT: Ramey Man Gets State Prison for Fleeing Police, Ramming Patrol Car

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A Ramey man was sentenced to state prison on Tuesday for fleeing from police and then ramming a patrol car. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Police say Ronald Alan Hutton, 53, drove away from a trooper trying to initiate a traffic...
RAMEY, PA
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Three ‘Gas Drive-Offs’ at Area Convenience Store

JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Three Gas “Drive-Offs” at Area Gas Station. Clearfield-based State Police responded to three “gas drive-offs” at a convenience store on Morrisdale Allport Highway, in Morris Township, Clearfield County. According to...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Police: Vehicle Strikes Ditch, Driver Flees Scene

PIKE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a hit-and-run crash on Douglas Raad in Pike Township. According to a release issued by PSP Clearfield on Tuesday, January 10, this crash happened around 4:37 a.m. on Friday, December 30, on Douglas Road, in Pike Township, Clearfield County.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Summerville Woman Scammed Out of $20K Over Course of Two Months

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police say a local woman was reportedly scammed out of approximately $20,000 over the course of two months. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, troopers were dispatched to Mount Pleasant Road in Beaver Township, Jefferson County, for a report of a theft around 4:51 p.m. on Saturday, January 7.
SUMMERVILLE, PA
Details Released on Mayport Man Who Died After Being Pinned Under Tractor

RINGGOLD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney released the details regarding a Mayport man who died after being pinned under a tractor. According to a release on Friday, January 6, 2023, issued by PSP Punxsutawney, police were notified by Jefferson County 9-1-1 on December 27, 2022, around 5:08 p.m., of a 75-year-old man who was pinned under a farm tractor at a property on Route 536/Sandy Hill Road, Ringgold Township, Jefferson County.
MAYPORT, PA
Area Man Dies Following Tractor-Trailer vs. Car Collision on Route 879

PIKE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man died from injuries he suffered in an accident that occurred last Friday morning on State Route 879. According to Clearfield-based State Police, this collision happened around 11:34 a.m. on Friday, January 6, on State Route 879 (Curwensville Grampian Highway), in Pike Township, Clearfield County.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Teen Driver Injured After Losing Control of Pickup Truck

PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A teen driver was injured after he lost control of a pickup truck along Interstate 80 on Saturday evening. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash happened around 8:51 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, on Interstate 80 west, in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Annie

This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Annie. Annie is a female Chihuahua & Beagle mix puppy. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Annie is friendly, playful, and funny!. To schedule an appointment to meet her, contact Gateway Humane...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
Community Rallying Behind C-L Grad, Pre-Law Student Battling Stomach Cancer

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The community is coming together to assist a local 21-year-old man who was recently diagnosed with stomach cancer. David Wiles, a 2019 Clarion-Limestone graduate and a current Clarion University student, was diagnosed with small intestine cancer and peritoneal carcinomatosis. While the situation places a strain...
CLARION, PA
SPONSORED: Nick’s Auto Body of Clarion Has Plenty of Local Ties

(Pictured above: Mike Minich, Ginger, and Tim Gizzo) “There was a need for another shop in the area,” he told exploreClarion.com. “We fixed a lot of cars at Seidle’s (Body Shop). When we left, there weren’t enough shops to take over.”. That need is now filled...
CLARION, PA
Jefferson County Photo of the Day

Sister and Brookville alumni, 2nd-grade teacher Jen Palmer and principal Jill Rhoades, work together at Pinecreek Elementary. They’re pictured here with several 2nd-grade students. Courtesy of Brookville Area School District. Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of...
Featured Local Job: Paraprofessional/Educational Aide Position

Union School District is seeking applicants for the position of Paraprofessional/Educational Aide starting immediately. To assist, support, and work with teachers, Educational aides, and administration to provide a quality instructional program and improve student goals/achievements. Duties and Responsibilities:. Maintains a pattern of prompt and regular attendance. Follows the daily schedule...
RIMERSBURG, PA
SPONSORED: Brookville Equipment Corporation Has Several Job Openings

Brookville Equipment Corporation is a world-class American manufacturer of innovative, powered transportation solutions for mining/tunneling, rail freight, and passenger transportation. If you would like to work for a company that has a long history of producing high-quality products and can provide a positive workplace culture, then BROOKVILLE may have the...
BROOKVILLE, PA
7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County

The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. West wind 6 to 9 mph. Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind 3 to 7 mph.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
SPONSORED: Beverage-Air Employee Spotlight: Jack Burkett

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Each month Beverage-Air will be recognizing multiple employees responsible for the quality products Beverage-Air manufactures and have contributed to the family atmosphere at Beverage-Air of Brookville. This week Beverage-Air is recognizing Jack Burkett. Jack has been part of the Beverage-Air family for over 48 years.
BROOKVILLE, PA

