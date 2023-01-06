Lonnie was born way down South in Louisiana. He started working two jobs when he was 15, and hasn’t gone a week without working since then. At age 16 his parents separated and his mom moved up North to our beautiful state, while his dad stayed down below. During the summer he would move up here to live with his mom. During the school year he had to move back down to Louisiana with his dad, and eventually graduated there. After graduating he got a full college scholarship for track and field, but he wanted something different. He wanted to go into the military.

