Mega Millions – Louisiana Gets Winners, Jackpot Still Growing
You can ask Louisiana Mega Millions Lottery players in Eunice, New Orleans, Houma, and Slidell if it pays to play the game. They'll likely say yes because lottery players in each of those Louisiana cities have experienced firsthand what it's like to win big money while hoping for bigger money.
FBI Puts Missing Man With Louisiana Ties on Most Wanted List
The man is wanted for several high-profile fraud schemes.
swhsnavigator.com
His Story, His Way: Lonnie Thomas, Southwest Engineer
Lonnie was born way down South in Louisiana. He started working two jobs when he was 15, and hasn’t gone a week without working since then. At age 16 his parents separated and his mom moved up North to our beautiful state, while his dad stayed down below. During the summer he would move up here to live with his mom. During the school year he had to move back down to Louisiana with his dad, and eventually graduated there. After graduating he got a full college scholarship for track and field, but he wanted something different. He wanted to go into the military.
wrkf.org
Monday, January 9th: Ara Rubyan, Foster Campbell
Head of the Jewish Film Festival Ara Rubyan details this years Jewish festival which is held January 11-15. For more information, visit https://brjff.com/. Member of the Louisiana Public Service Commission Foster Campbell reflects on his career over the years and also gives insight on what is happening in politics locally and nationally.
wrkf.org
Tuesday, January 10th: Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Pam Bordelon
Mayor-President of EBR Parish Sharon Weston Broome address several parish issues such violence in the city as well as transportation and drainage. She also speaks on her running for mayor-president in next year's election. Director of communications for the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge Pam Bordelon comments briefly on John Kennedy and Billy Nungesser and also promotes the council's 50 year MPAC event. For more information, visit https://www.artsbr.org/mpac.
Louisiana’s last Black World War II veteran passes away at 104
Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to fix the name Dixon throughout. We apologize for the error. NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – A World War II veteran and Louisiana native passed away. Leon Dixon was 104 years old. “He got three battle medals under his name,” said Marvin Dixon, Leon Dixon’s son. Leon Dixon […]
Louisiana Lottery Reveals Where $3 Million Dollar Ticket Sold
The Louisiana Lottery reveals point of purchase locations for winners of $3.3 million dollar Lotto prize and almost quarter of a million dollar Easy 5 drawing.
South Louisiana Ticket Confirmed as $150,000 Powerball Winner
This has been a whirlwind of a weekend as far as lottery winners in Louisiana have been concerned. The weekend started with two tickets sold for Friday's Mega Millions game being declared $10,000 winners. Then came Saturday's Lotto drawing in which a Louisiana sold ticket laid claim to a little over $3.3 million dollars. Also on Saturday, the Louisiana Lottery game Easy 5 got a jackpot winner too. That prize was valued at just under $250,000.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Louisiana
Louisiana might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Louisiana.
theadvocate.com
With Louisiana teachers leaving the profession, new pathways eyed for replacements
South Louisiana Community College is aiming to make it easier for its graduates hoping to become teachers to transition into a four-year education program at its partner universities. Under its cooperative efforts with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, SLCC will offer students in...
“Most Haunted Road In Louisiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Louisiana is a state with a rich history and culture, and it's no surprise that it has its fair share of haunted roads. From the bayous of the southern part of the state to the rolling hills of the north, tales of ghosts and other supernatural occurrences have been passed down through the generations. Here are the five most haunted roads in Louisiana:
wrkf.org
Report on Great Salt Lake recommends dramatic water conservation measures
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Brigham Young University ecologist Benjamin Abbott about a study he co-authored about Utah’s Great Salt Lake. The study finds that the lake will disappear in five years if water consumption isn’t cut almost in half in the next two years so water can flow back into the lake.
Real News Network
Louisiana to imprison juveniles at Angola Prison’s death row
The state of Louisiana is considering transferring at least 20 minors incarcerated in its juvenile correction system to be housed on death row. The state alleges these children are amongst its most problematic incarcerated minors, and that placing them on death row is in line with government obligations to rehabilitate juvenile offenders. Lana Charles, who has worked to provide arts programs in Louisiana’s juvenile justice system for 15 years, joins Rattling the Bars to explain the situation of incarcerated youth in her state.
WDSU
Louisiana Lottery announces winner of $3 million jackpot
NEW ORLEANS — Someone in the New Orleans area is $3 million richer. The Louisiana Lottery says one person won a $3 million jackpot at Lakeview Grocery on Harrison Avenue. The winner has yet to come forward.
Farmerville Foster Farms donates 400K chickens to Louisiana food banks
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — During the last weeks of 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry transported approximately 400,000 pounds of chicken to food banks throughout the state of Louisiana. The chicken was donated by Foster Farms, which operates in Farmerville, La. The donated chicken will be distributed by Louisiana food banks through regular […]
brproud.com
Extra SNAP benefits going back to regular amount in March
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Extra SNAP benefits put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic will go back to the regular benefit amount starting in March. According to the USDA Food and Nutrition Service, the extra benefits end after the Consolidated Appropriations Act was passed in December. SNAP recipients in Louisiana households were warned that some would see a decrease in benefits after a federal cost of living adjustment to Social Security and veterans benefits.
This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Brunch In Louisiana
LoveFood found the best endless brunch spots in the country, including this old-school favorite in Louisiana.
Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges
Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on January 10, 2023, that their Street Crimes Unit was in the Zion City neighborhood on January 9 at about 4:00 pm when they obtained information through investigative measures of criminal activity in the 5400 block of Cadillac Street.
State of Louisiana Might Owe You Money, But Who Do You Trust?
Did you know that over $1 billion in unclaimed property and/or money belonging to people in Louisiana has yet to be claimed?. What does a person or company do when they can't find you, but they owe you money? They turn things like balances of your gift cards or insurance proceeds over to the state of Louisiana.
Former Lafayette City Councilmember resigns from civil service board
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Former Lafayette Councilman and Civil Service Board member Kenneth Boudreaux has stepped down from his position on the board, News 10 learned Monday. Boudreaux went live on
