Louisiana State

swhsnavigator.com

His Story, His Way: Lonnie Thomas, Southwest Engineer

Lonnie was born way down South in Louisiana. He started working two jobs when he was 15, and hasn’t gone a week without working since then. At age 16 his parents separated and his mom moved up North to our beautiful state, while his dad stayed down below. During the summer he would move up here to live with his mom. During the school year he had to move back down to Louisiana with his dad, and eventually graduated there. After graduating he got a full college scholarship for track and field, but he wanted something different. He wanted to go into the military.
LOUISIANA STATE
wrkf.org

Monday, January 9th: Ara Rubyan, Foster Campbell

Head of the Jewish Film Festival Ara Rubyan details this years Jewish festival which is held January 11-15. For more information, visit https://brjff.com/. Member of the Louisiana Public Service Commission Foster Campbell reflects on his career over the years and also gives insight on what is happening in politics locally and nationally.
LOUISIANA STATE
wrkf.org

Tuesday, January 10th: Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Pam Bordelon

Mayor-President of EBR Parish Sharon Weston Broome address several parish issues such violence in the city as well as transportation and drainage. She also speaks on her running for mayor-president in next year's election. Director of communications for the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge Pam Bordelon comments briefly on John Kennedy and Billy Nungesser and also promotes the council's 50 year MPAC event. For more information, visit https://www.artsbr.org/mpac.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

South Louisiana Ticket Confirmed as $150,000 Powerball Winner

This has been a whirlwind of a weekend as far as lottery winners in Louisiana have been concerned. The weekend started with two tickets sold for Friday's Mega Millions game being declared $10,000 winners. Then came Saturday's Lotto drawing in which a Louisiana sold ticket laid claim to a little over $3.3 million dollars. Also on Saturday, the Louisiana Lottery game Easy 5 got a jackpot winner too. That prize was valued at just under $250,000.
LOUISIANA STATE
wrkf.org

Report on Great Salt Lake recommends dramatic water conservation measures

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Brigham Young University ecologist Benjamin Abbott about a study he co-authored about Utah’s Great Salt Lake. The study finds that the lake will disappear in five years if water consumption isn’t cut almost in half in the next two years so water can flow back into the lake.
UTAH STATE
Real News Network

Louisiana to imprison juveniles at Angola Prison’s death row

The state of Louisiana is considering transferring at least 20 minors incarcerated in its juvenile correction system to be housed on death row. The state alleges these children are amongst its most problematic incarcerated minors, and that placing them on death row is in line with government obligations to rehabilitate juvenile offenders. Lana Charles, who has worked to provide arts programs in Louisiana’s juvenile justice system for 15 years, joins Rattling the Bars to explain the situation of incarcerated youth in her state.
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Farmerville Foster Farms donates 400K chickens to Louisiana food banks

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — During the last weeks of 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry transported approximately 400,000 pounds of chicken to food banks throughout the state of Louisiana. The chicken was donated by Foster Farms, which operates in Farmerville, La. The donated chicken will be distributed by Louisiana food banks through regular […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Extra SNAP benefits going back to regular amount in March

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Extra SNAP benefits put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic will go back to the regular benefit amount starting in March. According to the USDA Food and Nutrition Service, the extra benefits end after the Consolidated Appropriations Act was passed in December. SNAP recipients in Louisiana households were warned that some would see a decrease in benefits after a federal cost of living adjustment to Social Security and veterans benefits.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges

Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on January 10, 2023, that their Street Crimes Unit was in the Zion City neighborhood on January 9 at about 4:00 pm when they obtained information through investigative measures of criminal activity in the 5400 block of Cadillac Street.
BATON ROUGE, LA

