Dr. Jose Delfin has announced his resignation as superintendent for the Los Alamos Public Schools. An Agreement has been reached, which allows Dr. Delfin the ability to pursue other interests and permits the Board to pursue hiring another superintendent. The Board and Dr. Delfin have entered into the Agreement believing it is in their respective best interests and in the best interests of the District.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO