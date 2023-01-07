Read full article on original website
Los Alamos Community Foundation To Host Two Nonprofit Training Programs Focused On Governance And Finance
The Los Alamos Community Foundation is hosting two nonprofit training sessions focused on board governance, orientation and good management and the importance of implementing internal financial controls. Now in its eighth year, the LACF Nonprofit Training Program serves organizations across northern New Mexico by providing training aimed at building capacity,...
County: Final Week For Biennial Community Survey
Los Alamos County, in partnership with its contractor National Research Center (NRC), began its biennial Community Survey in early December with a mailing to 2,500 randomly selected households throughout Los Alamos and White Rock. Jan. 2, the Open Participation survey began, allowing all Los Alamos County citizens to share their...
Tickets On Sale Now For PEEC’s Backcountry Film Festival Sponsored By Century Bank
PEEC and SALA will host Backcountry Film Festival Jan. 26. Courtesy/PEEC. PEEC and SALA Event Center host the Backcountry Film Festival, sponsored by Century Bank 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. The community is invited to watch the films live for the first time in 3 years. Beer and wine will...
In Its First Year Of Grantmaking The Encantado Foundation Awards More Than $440,000 To STEM Efforts
SANTA FE – In its first year of grantmaking, The Encantado Foundation announced Monday that it awarded more than $440,000 to New Mexico nonprofit organizations through its 2022 Community Based Grant and Impact Grant Programs. The recipients of these grants, which were selected from among applications received between April...
New Mexico Historic Sites Brings On New Interpretive Ranger Joseph Tackes At Los Luceros
ALCALDE — New Mexico Historic Sites (NMHS) announces that Joseph Tackes has joined Los Luceros Historic Site (LLHS) as its new interpretive ranger. Tackes started in the role Nov. 26, 2022. “I am so thrilled to have Joseph as part of our team at Los Luceros Historic Site,” LLHS...
Blue Bus 255 Mountain Trail Route Begins Winter Service
The RTD Blue Bus 255 Mountain Trail Route will begin operating on a modified Winter Service schedule Tuesday, Jan. 17. Due to a shortage of bus transit operators, the service has been operating on its non-winter schedule and will do so through Monday, Jan. 16. The modified winter schedule will...
BPU To Consider Nuclear-Powered Los Alamos
Energy generation comes in many shapes and sizes, some of which leave lasting carbon footprints and others that don’t. One type of future generation that aims to power cities fully without polluting the environment with carbon involves Small Modular Reactors (SMR)—or nuclear energy. The public is invited to...
New Mexico Lawmakers Gather With Community At Fuller Lodge To Discuss 2023 Legislative Session
Audience members listen to lawmakers at the Legislative Preview Jan. 5 at Fuller Lodge. The event was hosted by the Los Alamos Chapter of The American Association of University Women and League of Women Voters. Photo by Bonnie J. Gordon/ladailypost.com. Los Alamos Daily Post. bjgordon@ladailypost.com. The Los Alamos Chapter of...
Jose Delfin Resigns As Los Alamos School Superintendent
Dr. Jose Delfin has announced his resignation as superintendent for the Los Alamos Public Schools. An Agreement has been reached, which allows Dr. Delfin the ability to pursue other interests and permits the Board to pursue hiring another superintendent. The Board and Dr. Delfin have entered into the Agreement believing it is in their respective best interests and in the best interests of the District.
Daily Postcard: Birds Visit Pond On Barranca Mesa
Daily Postcard: A small Junco waits its turn as a Robin sips water from the pond of a residence recently on Barranca Mesa. Photo by Selvi Viswanathan. A Townsend’s Solitaire visits a local pond recently on Barranca Mesa. Photo by Selvi Viswanathan. A Townsend’s Solitaire sips water from a...
Transmittal Of Updated FY 2023 Appendices To 2016 Compliance Order Added To LANL Public Reading Room
Per regulatory requirements, Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) announces new documents have been added to the Los Alamos Legacy Cleanup Contract Electronic Public Reading Room. All legacy cleanup documents required to be posted after April 30, 2018, are available on the site linked above. For legacy cleanup documents that were...
SFCC And SFHEC Close To Honor Martin Luther King, Jr.
SANTA FE — Santa Fe Community College and the Santa Fe Higher Education Center will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. No classes or activities will be held and no other student services will be available. Both campuses will reopen Tuesday, Jan....
Los Alamos Rotary Club Praised For Ukraine Fundraiser
Glow sticks in blue and yellow, the colors of Ukraine, form the shape of a heart during a fundraiser held in April 2022 in White Rock to support Rotary international’s relief efforts in the war-torn country. Hundreds in the community participated. Courtesy/Rotary. Vice President. Rotary Club of Los Alamos.
IAIA: Master Of Fine Arts In Creative Writing–Evening Reading Series Runs Jan. 9 Through Jan. 13
Institute of American Indian Arts (IAIA) announces its Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing (MFACW) program – Evening Reading Series featuring mentors and Lannan Visiting Writers beginning this evening Jan. 9 through Friday, Jan. 13. Each evening will engage its audience with poetry, memoir or fiction from some...
Los Alamos Public Schools Transportation Department Announces Adjustments To Bus Routes
Los Alamos Public Schools announces adjustments to bus routes. Courtesy/LAPS. With the return of students to school following the winter break, the Los Alamos Public Schools (LAPS) Transportation Department reminds drivers to stop when the lights are flashing, and the stop arm is out to ensure the safety of students who ride the school bus.
Family Favorite ‘Frozen’ Screening In Planetarium Saturday
PEEC is screening the Disney princess adventure movie, Frozen, 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Los Alamos Nature Center. When their kingdom becomes trapped in perpetual winter, fearless Anna (Kristen Bell) joins forces with mountaineer Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and his reindeer sidekick to find Anna’s sister, Snow Queen Elsa (Idina Menzel), and break her icy spell. Tickets are $7 per person and can be purchased here.
Military & Veterans Day At 2023 Legislature Is Feb. 20
SANTA FE – Military Veterans, National Guard/Reserve members and active service members will be honored at the State Capitol in Santa Fe on Military and Veterans Day at the 2023 Legislature Monday, Feb. 20. This annual day during the legislative session is presented by the New Mexico Department of...
Five Kirtland Airmen To Receive Distinguished Flying Cross
KAFB – Five Kirtland Air Force Base (KAFB) Airmen from the 58th Special Operations Wing will be awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross at a ceremony 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the base in Albuquerque. The five Airmen are being honored for their participation in an Oct. 31, 2020,...
LAHS Basketball Shuts Out Aztec In Second Half To Win Big
Team captain Abby Martinez leads the Toppers onto the court Saturday evening in Griffith Gymnasium to play the Aztec Tigers. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. Tara McDonald takes control of the ball in the tipoff and the Toppers never gave up control winning a big 49-9. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. By...
