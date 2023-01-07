Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Madison
This is the Best Diner in Wisconsin According to Google Reviews
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate Bowl
x1071.com
Van engulfed in flames outside of Discount Tires in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — A van was engulfed in flames outside of Discount Tires on Junction Road on the west side of Madison. Madison Fire officials say they were called to the scene around 9:30 Tuesday night. No one was in the car and no injuries were reported, according to...
x1071.com
Delta Beer Lab hosts donut fest
MADISON, Wis. — Delta Beer Lab brought together two things on Sunday, donuts and beer. Donut Fest made its way to the brewery for an afternoon of fresh-baked treats and brews. Several local and regional donut vendors were featured, including Greenbush Bakery. The festival, which makes its way to...
x1071.com
Meet Madison Cricket Farm’s two million critters
DEFOREST, Wis. — Kevin Bachhuber is not your average Midwest farmer. He’s a cricket farmer who has about two million crickets, hatching about 500,000 a week. It’s not exactly what he had hoped for as a child in Green Bay. He started eating crickets on a trip...
x1071.com
In the 608 follow-up: ReMitts has record-breaking year supporting local food pantries
MADISON, Wis. – “Remitts” raised a record-setting amount for local food pantries in 20-22. That’s the group of volunteers we featured who make mittens out of old wool sweaters and donate the proceeds. That record-breaking number comes out $110,840 for last year alone. Since their founding...
x1071.com
Christmas Tree Disposal
Now that Christmas season is over, the City of Platteville is reminding people that Christmas Tree Disposal takes place every Monday in January, weather permitting. Officials say trees should be placed curbside for pick up, with all ornaments and lights removed. Questions can be directed to the Public Works Department at (608) 348-9741, ext. 2238.
x1071.com
‘Cookie Wars’ fundraiser benefits family of ‘Ultimate Hockey Dad’ who died last month
MADISON, Wis. — Two high school hockey programs came together Tuesday evening to raise money to support a Vel Phillips Memorial High School student-athlete whose father, a fixture in the stands, died suddenly last month. Memorial and Madison West High School teams hosted the “Cookie Wars,” a competitive fundraiser...
x1071.com
Search continues for man charged in November State Street shooting
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison continue to search for a man who they say shot another man on State Street in late November. Lamar Jefferson, 40, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a gun by a person convicted of a felony stemming from the Nov. 29 shooting that left a 29-year-old man injured.
x1071.com
MGE warns of new flyer scam
Madison Gas and Electric is warning its customers of a flyer scam that’s making rounds in the community. The flyer states, “The State of Wisconsin is focused on sustainable energy! Followed by a Wisconsin Statute and an incentive to install solar energy.” MGE said if you ever receive a flyer similar to this, it’s not from them. MGE said if you’re ever not sure about a communication, contact them at 608-252-7222 before doing anything.
x1071.com
No injuries in Jefferson Co. residential fire
JEFFERSON, Wis. — No one is hurt following a fire at a residential home in the city of Jefferson. Jefferson fire officials said the call came in around midnight Wednesday. The fire burned for a few hours and at least six departments were called in to assist in putting it out.
x1071.com
Beloit names three finalists for city manager position
BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit narrowed its search for a new city manager down to three men. The city announced the finalists Tuesday to replace Lori Curtis Luther, who left the position last summer to move to Kansas. City Attorney Elizabeth Krueger has served as interim city manager since Curtis Luther’s exit.
x1071.com
WATCH: Gary Cannalte thanks community for support following wife’s death
MADISON, Wis. — News 3 Now’s Gary Cannalte returns to the airwaves following the death of his wife Jean. He thanked viewers and the News 3 Now family for their support during the incredibly difficult period after her death. Jean died at home on Dec. 10 at the...
x1071.com
None injured in fire at John’s Disposal in Whitewater
WHITEWATER, Wis. — Officials said at least 18 different fire crews responded to a large fire at John’s Disposal Services in Whitewater. Crews arrived on the scene just before 10 p.m. Sunday night and found one building engulfed in flames. Because of the fire, Highway U was shut down between Fremont and Highway D.
x1071.com
Damage from fire at Whitewater disposal center estimated at ‘millions’
WHITEWATER, Wis. — An overnight fire at a waste disposal center in Whitewater likely caused millions of dollars in damage, fire officials said during a Monday press conference. In total, roughly 30 different agencies from the surrounding area responded to John’s Disposal Service after a fire broke out shortly...
x1071.com
6 Pomeranians taken from home in Green Lake County, sheriff’s office says
DALTON, Wis. — The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information after they said someone took six dogs from the front yard of a home near Dalton over the weekend. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the Pomeranians — four puppies and two adults...
x1071.com
Nationwide grounding lifted, delays remain at Dane Co. Regional Airport
MADISON, Wis.– The Federal Aviation Administration halted all domestic flight departures across the United States Wednesday after the system providing pilots with pre-flight safety notices went offline. Those impacts are being seen at Dane County Regional Airport as well. Airport officials said the grounding affects all commercial flights. Just...
x1071.com
Beloit combines polling places for February primary
BELOIT, Wis. — The City of Beloit combined its polling places Wednesday for the February primary election. Officials said the City Council made the move due to expected low voter turnout. The city will now use two polling places for the Feb. 21 election. Voters living on the west...
x1071.com
Teen accused of crashing stolen vehicle on Beltline pleads guilty
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison teen accused of crashing a stolen vehicle on the Beltline last spring pleaded guilty Wednesday. Avion Howard, 19, pleaded guilty to driving or operating a vehicle without consent and one misdemeanor count of resisting an officer. Online court records show the court withheld adjudication...
x1071.com
Electrical Fire Reported in Mifflin Township
Iowa County authorities received a report of an electrical fire on County Highway E in Mifflin township Monday night around 8:15pm. It was reported that the Electric Meter was on fire and put out, but residents could still hear crackling in the walls. Mineral Point Fire, Rewey First Response, Montfort EMS, Rewey Fire and Iowa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.
x1071.com
Madison East High School drag show canceled amid safety concerns
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District has postponed a student-led drag show organized by East High School students after receiving messages about the event that raised concerns about safety. The event, which was scheduled for next Thursday, drew backlash after a conservative Twitter account called @libsoftiktok shared...
x1071.com
Madison doctor opens medical abortion clinic in Rockford
ROCKFORD, IL. – Two caregivers on opposite sides of the Wisconsin-Illinois border have come out of retirement and come together to provide abortion access to those in need of treatment where it’s still legal. Madison doctor Dennis Christensen put the plans in motion in June to open Rockford...
