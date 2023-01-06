Goodyear has developed a tire made from 90% sustainable materials that can also save fuel, but it’s not destined for production just yet. The “demonstration tire” passed all of Goodyear’s internal testing, as well as all applicable regulatory testing, and was shown to have a lower rolling resistance than a comparable conventional tire, the company announced last week. Lower rolling resistance improves efficiency, meaning this tire would be a good fit for EVs or models designed to maximize gas mileage.

1 DAY AGO