Stellantis CEO: Ram range-extended electric pickup to outrun regulations
Stellantis is going about electrifying trucks in a different way than Ford or GM. Rather than only rolling out a line of full battery electric trucks to keep selling alongside its gasoline models, it will also produce a range-extended Ram electric truck to fit into a middle ground that could get more people to plug in.
Ram confirms range-extended EV, considers fuel-cell HD trucks
As Ford and GM appear poised to go big on a range of battery electric full-size pickups, Stellantis and its Ram brand are readying more than BEVs as they shift to cleaner trucks. The range of Ram possibilities that became a little clearer last week, surrounding the reveal of the...
Goodyear shows fuel-saving tire with 90% sustainable materials
Goodyear has developed a tire made from 90% sustainable materials that can also save fuel, but it’s not destined for production just yet. The “demonstration tire” passed all of Goodyear’s internal testing, as well as all applicable regulatory testing, and was shown to have a lower rolling resistance than a comparable conventional tire, the company announced last week. Lower rolling resistance improves efficiency, meaning this tire would be a good fit for EVs or models designed to maximize gas mileage.
BYD launches YangWang premium EV brand with U9 hypercar, U8 SUV
Chinese auto giant BYD last week launched the new premium EV brand YangWang tasked with targeting top European automakers like BMW and Mercedes-Benz. BYD also revealed during a Jan 5. launch event the first two products from YangWang: the U9 hypercar and U8 rugged SUV. Both vehicles are based on...
Mazda’s rotary set for return as EV range extender in Europe
Mazda is bringing back the rotary engine, but not as we know it. The automaker on Monday confirmed plans for a rotary range extender for electric versions of the MX-30. It will be called the MX-30 R-EV. The compact crossover, which debuted in 2019, is also offered in some markets with a mild-hybrid powertrain that relies on a 2.0-liter inline-4.
Vinfast details smaller VF 6 and VF 7, confirms US VF 8 deliveries
Vinfast has delivered its first VF 8 electric SUVs to U.S. customers, and it plans to open reservations for the VF 6 and VF 7 follow-up models in March, the company announced at CES in Las Vegas last week. The first 100 VF 8 EVs were delivered in Vinfast’s home...
