TODAY.com

2023 Golden Globes: Here are the top nominees

The 80th Golden Globe Awards are set to kick off Tuesday — the first full ceremony since 2020. TODAY contributor Jason Kennedy reports on the nominees during a year that is not void of controversy.Jan. 10, 2023.
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview

Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
TODAY.com

See all the looks from the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet

The Golden Globe Awards have made a return to the big screen this year, and Hollywood's hottest celebrities are showing up with fierce looks on the red (or gray) carpet. After spending a year away, the 80th annual award show will air Tuesday, Jan. 10 on NBC and Peacock at 8 p.m. with fans keeping an eye out for stars from productions like "House of Dragon," "Wednesday" and "Elvis."
TODAY.com

Gwen Stefani defends her Harajuku Girls era: ‘My God, I’m Japanese’

Gwen Stefani’s Harajuku era is once again in the headlines after her most recent comments in which she calls herself Japanese. The singer was asked by Allure to reflect on the debut of her Harajuku Lovers fragrance, which debuted 14 years ago and after her 2004 album “Love. Angel. Music. Baby.” During that time, Stefani was inspired by Japan’s Harajuku culture and utilized it in her wardrobe and visuals, as well as business endeavors and all-Asian backup dancers.
TODAY.com

Jennifer Coolidge makes Mike White tear up during Golden Globes speech

Jennifer Coolidge is known for her humor, but the actor made the audience emotional as she thanked “The White Lotus” writer and creator Mike White during her acceptance speech at the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10. The 61-year-old actor’s portrayal of Tanya in HBO’s “The White...
TODAY.com

SAG Awards 2023 nominations announced: See the complete list

Less than 24 hours after Hollywood awards season kicked off with the Golden Globes, nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced Jan. 11. “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which won the Golden Globe for best motion picture (drama), and “Everything Everywhere All At Once” lead the way on the film side, with five nominations apiece, while “Ozark” set the pace on the small screen with four nominations.
TODAY.com

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’: See new trailer

Marvel released a new trailer for “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” that is set to kick off the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie will hit theaters in February.Jan. 10, 2023.
TODAY.com

Chris Harrison addresses exit from 'The Bachelor' franchise: 'I was heartbroken'

Chris Harrison is breaking his silence about his exit from "The Bachelor." The former TV host, 51, opened up about his departure from the ABC reality dating competition on the debut episode of “The Most Dramatic Podcast... Ever with Chris Harrison," which premiered Jan. 9. Harrison, who had hosted...

