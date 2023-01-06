Read full article on original website
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
TODAY.com
2023 Golden Globes: Here are the top nominees
The 80th Golden Globe Awards are set to kick off Tuesday — the first full ceremony since 2020. TODAY contributor Jason Kennedy reports on the nominees during a year that is not void of controversy.Jan. 10, 2023.
TODAY.com
Here is the lineup of presenters for the 2023 Golden Globes
TODAY exclusively reveals the lineup of presenters for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. The broadcast will air live coast to coast Tuesday on NBC and Peacock.Jan. 9, 2023.
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Jenna Ortega Stuns on Golden Globes Red Carpet With Ethereal Cut-Out Gown
The actress turned heads on the red carpet.
Popculture
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
TODAY.com
See all the looks from the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet
The Golden Globe Awards have made a return to the big screen this year, and Hollywood's hottest celebrities are showing up with fierce looks on the red (or gray) carpet. After spending a year away, the 80th annual award show will air Tuesday, Jan. 10 on NBC and Peacock at 8 p.m. with fans keeping an eye out for stars from productions like "House of Dragon," "Wednesday" and "Elvis."
TODAY.com
Gwen Stefani defends her Harajuku Girls era: ‘My God, I’m Japanese’
Gwen Stefani’s Harajuku era is once again in the headlines after her most recent comments in which she calls herself Japanese. The singer was asked by Allure to reflect on the debut of her Harajuku Lovers fragrance, which debuted 14 years ago and after her 2004 album “Love. Angel. Music. Baby.” During that time, Stefani was inspired by Japan’s Harajuku culture and utilized it in her wardrobe and visuals, as well as business endeavors and all-Asian backup dancers.
TODAY.com
Angela Bassett gives beautiful tribute to Chadwick Boseman in Golden Globes acceptance speech
Angela Bassett made history at the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 and in her heartfelt acceptance speech, she took time to honor the late Chadwick Boseman. The 64-year-old actor won for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture for her role as Queen Ramonda in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
TODAY.com
Jennifer Coolidge makes Mike White tear up during Golden Globes speech
Jennifer Coolidge is known for her humor, but the actor made the audience emotional as she thanked “The White Lotus” writer and creator Mike White during her acceptance speech at the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10. The 61-year-old actor’s portrayal of Tanya in HBO’s “The White...
TODAY.com
SAG Awards 2023 nominations announced: See the complete list
Less than 24 hours after Hollywood awards season kicked off with the Golden Globes, nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced Jan. 11. “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which won the Golden Globe for best motion picture (drama), and “Everything Everywhere All At Once” lead the way on the film side, with five nominations apiece, while “Ozark” set the pace on the small screen with four nominations.
TODAY.com
Kerry Washington, Oprah Winfrey to lead Tyler Perry’s World War II Drama ‘Six Triple Eight’
Tyler Perry’s upcoming Netflix film “Six Triple Eight” has lined up an all-star cast, led by Kerry Washington and Oprah Winfrey. Washington will also executive produce the film, which tells the inspiring true story of the only all-Black, all-female World War II battalion. Starring alongside Washington and...
TODAY.com
Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ officially hits bookshelves
After weeks of bombshell leaks, Price Harry’s new memoir “Spare” is officially on bookshelves. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY on the revelations and fallout.Jan. 10, 2023.
TODAY.com
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’: See new trailer
Marvel released a new trailer for “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” that is set to kick off the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie will hit theaters in February.Jan. 10, 2023.
TODAY.com
Michelle Yeoh gives powerful Golden Globes speech about overcoming racism, adversity for 40 years in Hollywood
Michelle Yeoh reflected on the challenges she has faced since coming to Hollywood in her powerful and honest speech as she accepted the award for best performance by an actress in a motion picture at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. The actor was honored on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at the...
TODAY.com
'That '70s Show' star recalls advice she gave Mila on scripted 1st kiss with Ashton
When Mila Kunis had her first on-screen kiss with Ashton Kutcher, she turned to her "That '70s Show" co-star Debra Jo Rupp for advice, but Rupp didn't really have many words of wisdom for her. Rupp, who starred as Kitty Forman in the hit sitcom, stopped by TODAY with Hoda...
TODAY.com
Chris Harrison addresses exit from 'The Bachelor' franchise: 'I was heartbroken'
Chris Harrison is breaking his silence about his exit from "The Bachelor." The former TV host, 51, opened up about his departure from the ABC reality dating competition on the debut episode of “The Most Dramatic Podcast... Ever with Chris Harrison," which premiered Jan. 9. Harrison, who had hosted...
