Read full article on original website
Related
Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
3 Timeless, Short Haircuts That Are Perfect For Women Over 40–They Take Years Off Your Look!
Admit it: you are craving a major hair change. Maybe you’ve been styling your hair the same exact way for years. Or perhaps you can’t imagine living without your long hair (but want to freshen it up and give shorter hair a spin). Whatever your reason, a shorter haircut can breathe new life into your look. And if your beauty goals include a glow-up after a certain age, many hair stylists say shorter hair is perfect for highlighting features like your bone structure and jawline and for making the most out of thinning hair. Cindy Marcus, a hairstylist with more than 17 years’ experience who is the editor-in-chief of Latest-Hairstyles.com, recommends three timeless, short haircuts that are especially perfect for women over 40.
The Two Hair Products Every Woman Should Be Using To Boost Volume And Thickness
With age comes plenty of good things — like wisdom, more patience, and the ability to put together an outfit that works for you in seconds because you know your style so well. But with all the pros, you may have noticed a hair concern that you weren’t expecting: thinner-looking, frailer, and more delicate strands that seem to have lost a little (or a lot) of volume and oomph.
I work at Aldi and here are the middle aisle bargain buys coming this week – but you’ll need to be quick to snag them
IF you do your weekly food shopping in Aldi and thought you couldn’t love the cheap supermarket any more than you already do - you’ll want to get down to the middle aisle as quickly as you can. We all rave about Aldi for the brilliant bargains found...
2 Collagen-Rich Beverages You Can Drink Every Day For Plumper, Firmer Skin
There’s no doubt you’ve heard the word “collagen” repeatedly when it comes to skin health and appearance. Collagen and elastin are the building blocks for firm, youthful-looking skin and as we age, we tend to lose both over time, which can result in more wrinkles, fine lines, and a less taut complexion. That’s why so many skincare products boast collagen as a top ingredient and why collagen supplements and powders are all the rage. But which collagen-rich products do the most for your skin? Turns out you can incorporate several beverages and foods into your diet that can support your skin and help boost collagen production.
These Are The Best Ways To Bring Volume Back To Thinning, Flat Hair, Experts Say
It may be distressing to notice that your hair is thinning. Don’t worry, it’s a natural part of aging. About 80 million people in America suffer from hair loss. By age 50 approximately 85% of men show signs of male pattern baldness. And, thinning hair affects approximately 40% of women by age 50. Say it ain’t so!
AOL Corp
Oprah's favorite jeans are up to 50% off — and women over 50 love 'em
Ever since Oprah spilled the beans on her favorite jeans to InStyle a few years back, we've had our eyes on them. And we plan to get our legs in them, now that they're on sale at Amazon for more than 50% off for the holidays. As Oprah might say, "YOU get a new pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans...!" One pair, the Marilyn Straight Denim Jeans, is down from $124 to just $71 — the lowest price we've ever seen them!
Experts Say You Should Stop Using This Type Of Oil ASAP (It Causes Inflammation And Weight Gain!)
Vegetable oils, such as soybean, corn, and canola oil, have long been a staple in many people’s diets. These oils are commonly used for cooking, baking, and as ingredients in processed foods. However, many health experts agree that vegetable oils may contribute to inflammation and weight gain, which means you may want to cut them out of your diet (which should be rich in anti-inflammatory foods) as much as possible in order to keep your body happy and healthy.
Shoppers Are Buying These Ugg Ultra Mini Boot Dupes In Multiple Colors: ‘The Lining Is Like a Cloud’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This season a few pairs of shoes have reached superstar status, like the shearling Birkenstocks and, lately, the mini UGGs that have been sold out everywhere. There’s something about a coveted product being out of reach, especially after you decide you need them for yourself. Ever heard the saying, “the heart wants what it can’t have?” if you haven’t stopped thinking about adding a pair of the best-selling UGGs to your wardrobe, you have to give these Ultra Mini Boot...
AOL Corp
'My feet never hurt!': Podiatrists and 18,000 shoppers love these sneakers — and they're on sale
According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale starting at $44, down from $70 for the holidays. Now, step right up to the most comfy shoes of your life!
AOL Corp
The best handbag deals at Nordstrom’s end-of-year clearance sale that you need to see now
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Want to start the new year with a...
These Are Actually The Best Supplements To Take For Hair Growth, Nutritionists Say
When it comes to hair growth and achieving stronger, shinier hair, what you put into your body is even more important than what you apply to your hair. A balanced diet is your secret weapon, and adding supplements to enhance your diet and ensure you’re getting all of the best nutrients is an excellent idea, as well. There are a few vitamins and minerals that work together to boost your hair’s health. Here, we explored a few of them — and focused on one in particular. These are the best supplements to take for hair growth, according to hair and health experts.
These 4 Morning Habits Are Actually So Bad For Hair Loss, Experts Say
We tend to stress the importance of developing good nighttime habits for both our health and appearance. How many times have you heard how crucial it is to get a solid seven hours of sleep, take off all your makeup before bed, and apply retinol and moisturizer to keep your skin looking its healthy best? These are all great tips — but what you do in the morning counts, too!
Don’t like drinking plain water? 10 healthy ideas for staying hydrated this summer
Have you heard the saying “water is life?” Well, it’s true. Water is an essential nutrient. Our body cannot produce sufficient water to live, so we need to consume water through food and fluids to survive. Maintaining hydration is one of the most fundamental components of good health. But lots of people don’t like drinking plain water much. The good news is there are many other healthy ways to help you stay hydrated. Why hydration is important Water is vital for many aspects of body functioning. About half our blood is “blood plasma”, which is over 90% water. Blood plasma is essential...
The Anti-Aging Serum Every Woman Over 40 Should Try This Winter To Make Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back’
Fine lines and wrinkles come naturally with aging. Sagging skin is another byproduct of the passing years’ effect on your complexion. A great way to tackle sagging skin, especially in the winter, are serums. Serums are used for a number of different purposes but are generally used to reduce blemishes and brighten the skin. One serum that dermatologists highly recommend for skin-tightening sagging skin is retinol. To learn more about retinol, we spoke with a skincare expert, Dr. Ailynne Marie Vergara-Wijangco, a clinical dermatologist and researcher with ThankYourSkin. She said retinol increases skin cell and collagen production which is what gives skin a plump, youthful appearance.
Amazon's 'Incredibly Soft' Joggers Have Over 20,000 Perfect Ratings and Are on Sale Starting at Just $12
Shoppers say they wear them “every day” Is there really a limit to how many pairs of sweatpants a person should own? Even if there was, we found a cozy pair of joggers that's worth adding to your wardrobe anyway, especially while enduring winter weather. The Amazon Essentials Fleece Joggers are on sale, with prices starting at just $12. They're available in sizes XS–6XL and you can choose from more than 30 color options, which means you'll probably want to grab more than one. The sweatpants are made with...
newsy.com
Shoveling Snow Is As Tough On Your Heart As A Treadmill Stress Test
For many people, shoveling snow during winter is a fact of life. However, it can be a dangerous and even deadly activity for some. Along with thousands of soft tissue and lower-back injuries each year, shoveling snow has also been cited as a regular trigger for heart attacks. It’s common...
AOL Corp
The pants Oprah calls 'ultra-flattering' are 50% off at the Spanx End of Season Sale
We all know Oprah has great taste — there's a reason we go wild for her Favorite Things list every year. And when she calls something 'ultra-flattering,' you know it's something worth buying. Add a 50% discount to that, and we're stocking up! That's the case with these super-cute pants from Spanx — right now they're just $63 (regularly $128) at the Spanx End of Season Sale. The sale is on from now until January 11. There are tons of items are deeply discounter and you get an extra 30% off sale items with the offer code SALE.
The Worst Soup Ingredients For Inflammation Over 40, According To Dietitians
Soup season is officially in full swing–and when you’re using healthy ingredients, soup can be a fantastic meal that’s as nutritious as it is delicious (check out some of our favorite recipes!). On the other hand, though, adding the wrong ingredients to the mix can be detrimental to your overall health and weight loss goals. Unfortunately, some of your go-to soup add-ins may be causing inflammation.
Women's Health
Can Castor Oil Really Make Your Hair Grow? Experts Explain
Castor oil has long been praised in the beauty community for its ability to add extra shine and hydration to locks, though plenty of others have also claimed that the oil can be used to remedy hair thinning and significantly promote faster growth. Meet Our Experts: Gregorio Ruggeri, trichologist and...
Comments / 0