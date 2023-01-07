ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos County, NM

Los Alamos Community Foundation To Host Two Nonprofit Training Programs Focused On Governance And Finance

The Los Alamos Community Foundation is hosting two nonprofit training sessions focused on board governance, orientation and good management and the importance of implementing internal financial controls. Now in its eighth year, the LACF Nonprofit Training Program serves organizations across northern New Mexico by providing training aimed at building capacity,...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Jose Delfin Resigns As Los Alamos School Superintendent

Dr. Jose Delfin has announced his resignation as superintendent for the Los Alamos Public Schools. An Agreement has been reached, which allows Dr. Delfin the ability to pursue other interests and permits the Board to pursue hiring another superintendent. The Board and Dr. Delfin have entered into the Agreement believing it is in their respective best interests and in the best interests of the District.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Blue Bus 255 Mountain Trail Route Begins Winter Service

The RTD Blue Bus 255 Mountain Trail Route will begin operating on a modified Winter Service schedule Tuesday, Jan. 17. Due to a shortage of bus transit operators, the service has been operating on its non-winter schedule and will do so through Monday, Jan. 16. The modified winter schedule will...
SANTA FE, NM
SFCC And SFHEC Close To Honor Martin Luther King, Jr.

SANTA FE — Santa Fe Community College and the Santa Fe Higher Education Center will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. No classes or activities will be held and no other student services will be available. Both campuses will reopen Tuesday, Jan....
SANTA FE, NM
Daily Postcard: Birds Visit Pond On Barranca Mesa

Daily Postcard: A small Junco waits its turn as a Robin sips water from the pond of a residence recently on Barranca Mesa. Photo by Selvi Viswanathan. A Townsend’s Solitaire visits a local pond recently on Barranca Mesa. Photo by Selvi Viswanathan. A Townsend’s Solitaire sips water from a...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Local Senior Centers Offering Free COVID-19 Test Kits

The Los Alamos Retired and Senior Organization (LARSO) has announced that the local senior centers have free COVID-19 test kits for those residents 60 years of age and over. LARSO will provide one test kit box per household. The senior centers are open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and residents...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Los Alamos Rotary Club Praised For Ukraine Fundraiser

Glow sticks in blue and yellow, the colors of Ukraine, form the shape of a heart during a fundraiser held in April 2022 in White Rock to support Rotary international’s relief efforts in the war-torn country. Hundreds in the community participated. Courtesy/Rotary. Vice President. Rotary Club of Los Alamos.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
PEEC & Mountainers Host Las Conchas Ski Outing Jan. 14

PEEC and the Mountaineers are hosting an intermediate, point-to-point snowshoe or cross-country ski outing from the Las Conchas Trailhead to the East Fork Trailhead 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.. Courtesy/PEEC. PEEC News:. The community is invited to join PEEC and the Los Alamos Mountaineers for an intermediate, point-to-point snowshoe or...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Five Kirtland Airmen To Receive Distinguished Flying Cross

KAFB – Five Kirtland Air Force Base (KAFB) Airmen from the 58th Special Operations Wing will be awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross at a ceremony 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the base in Albuquerque. The five Airmen are being honored for their participation in an Oct. 31, 2020,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Family Favorite ‘Frozen’ Screening In Planetarium Saturday

PEEC is screening the Disney princess adventure movie, Frozen, 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Los Alamos Nature Center. When their kingdom becomes trapped in perpetual winter, fearless Anna (Kristen Bell) joins forces with mountaineer Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and his reindeer sidekick to find Anna’s sister, Snow Queen Elsa (Idina Menzel), and break her icy spell. Tickets are $7 per person and can be purchased here.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
LAHS Basketball Shuts Out Aztec In Second Half To Win Big

Team captain Abby Martinez leads the Toppers onto the court Saturday evening in Griffith Gymnasium to play the Aztec Tigers. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. Tara McDonald takes control of the ball in the tipoff and the Toppers never gave up control winning a big 49-9. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. By...
LOS ALAMOS, NM

